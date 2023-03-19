 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Can you find the botched cheeseburger in nine seconds or are you not a genius?
44
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It has more to do with the search pattern your eyes use by default than actual intelligence. I've met some absolutely brilliant folks who couldn't see a slap to the face coming with 5 minutes verbal warning followed by flashing lights, a klaxon, and a slow-mo windup.

Example: I worked with a cryptographic expert in a past job whose ability to process data and patterns in numbers was godly. The person was like a walking <name a markup standard> linter. And yet, they had prosopagnosia (face blindness), absolutely terrible spatial reasoning, and I am pretty sure they were very much on the autism spectrum. I would have felt bad if they weren't making an ungodly amount more than I did. And yes, they told me exactly how much they made.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF? So it's an article about a brain teaser but instead of showing you the picture for you to figure it out, it just shows you the solution? It's like publishing a book of already solved sudokus.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ghastly: WTF? So it's an article about a brain teaser but instead of showing you the picture for you to figure it out, it just shows you the solution? It's like publishing a book of already solved sudokus.


also the very obvious spelling mistake is particularly egregious. and outstandingly idiotic. does no one employ proofreaders editors anymore?

/also-also, doesn't msword have a grammer checker
//zfc if libre office does
///sree
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All the burgers include a patty, a bit of lettuce and some cheese - accept for just one.

No, I won't accept a cheeseburger if it has no lettuce, so stop telling me to accept the one.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is it the one with the red circle, or all the ones without?

I can't tell, need more context
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The only way to win the tabloid game is to not read.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ghastly: WTF? So it's an article about a brain teaser but instead of showing you the picture for you to figure it out, it just shows you the solution? It's like publishing a book of already solved sudokus.


It did show the picture, with the picture obscured by the logo. That's why I missed it, and not because I am super dumb.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Monocultured: The only way to win the tabloid game is to not read.


Same rule as:
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
TFL Viral - Awareness Test (Moonwalking Bear)
Youtube xNSgmm9FX2s
 
fsbilly
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Monocultured: The only way to win the tabloid game is to not read.


Illiteracy will save us from NewsCorp?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/xNSgmm9FX2s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


They should have found a bear that could moonwalk.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I didn't read the article.  But I found the burger 🍔 while reading 📚 the headline.  And watched Scream.  4?
Anyway.
Spoilers


.
The 🐖 @👻 😱
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I happen to find all cheeseburgers to be odd. Article and exercise are totally insensitive.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Kit Fister: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/xNSgmm9FX2s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

They should have found a bear that could moonwalk.


At least you noticed the bear.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
God damn that website sucks
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I must be a genius because it only took me 2 seconds to "spot the odd letter" in this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Only people with high IQ can spot odd letter within 21 seconds in tricky brain teaser


Full disclosure: I did not use a stopwatch. I just scanned it and it seemed obvious to me.  Most of you are probably thinking it's the 'X', right?  You're wrong.  One of the 'Y's has a very slightly different color and font than the rest.

I'm laughing at the idea of someone trying to figure out which 'Y' is different. That would be a sure sign you do not have a high IQ.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Moody Foodie?

/the fact they had him as a Hasidic Jew ordering the cheeseburger is delicious....
// None of them bat an eye at that!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you can find the right burger within nine seconds then you could have a very high IQ, but this is no easy task.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Only moran can spot the seahorse.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ghastly: WTF? So it's an article about a brain teaser but instead of showing you the picture for you to figure it out, it just shows you the solution? It's like publishing a book of already solved sudokus.


I assumed something about my phone had made it load funny and I was missing a picture earlier.  Apparently not.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: slightly different color and font than the rest


spluh? I was too busy looking at the X to notice that?
 
olorin604
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is an Idiocracy level test for geniuses. The one that is different is circled.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ghastly: WTF? So it's an article about a brain teaser but instead of showing you the picture for you to figure it out, it just shows you the solution? It's like publishing a book of already solved sudokus.


I'm a genius because I saw the circled cheeseburger immediately.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Moose out front: God damn that website sucks


That article was terribly written - even by the low expectations I had going in. It's like a middle schooler rushed through his writing assignment in lunch.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am also offering brain pills to improve memory and IQ for only $5
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image 850x461]

Only moran can spot the seahorse.


well thank glob I'm a cretan and immune to such trickeries.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Uh, are there people for whom this isn't ridiculously easy? I can see the spot in the image where the pattern is broken virtually instantaneously, just looking at the image as a whole rather than trying to focus on any of the individual burgers.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I like how Portillo's will put a slice of cheese on the bottom bun.
menusprices.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sidailurch: Moose out front: God damn that website sucks

That article was terribly written - even by the low expectations I had going in. It's like a middle schooler rushed through his writing assignment in lunch.


I like to be at or sharing lunch. I don't want to be IN lunch.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

olorin604: This is an Idiocracy level test for geniuses. The one that is different is circled.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I feel bad for this girl, furrowing her brow in a vain attempt to understand
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nothing is moving here

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you are read a Sun article, you are definitely not a genius.
 
acouvis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If this was an accurate way of measuring IQ we'd be replacing half of all math classes with Where's Waldo sessions...
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image 850x461]

Only moran can spot the seahorse.





Fark user imageView Full Size



mattingly.designView Full Size
 
flucto
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Personally I don't think leaving off the lettuce is a flaw let alone "botched"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark you and your clickbait
 
Vern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: If you are read a Sun article, you are definitely not a genius.


^This are truthish.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jamspoon: Nothing is moving here

[Fark user image 850x478]


I'm falling, I'M FALLING!!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Vern: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: If you are read a Sun article, you are definitely not a genius.

^This are truthish.


was the sun article in the mirror article, or did i miss it ?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If your cheeseburger has legs there's something very wrong with it.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: I like how Portillo's will put a slice of cheese on the bottom bun.
[menusprices.com image 700x330]


The patty comes hot off the broiler and melts it.
 
