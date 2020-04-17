 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   NPR is here to help with a step-by-step guide for planting the garden that you'll have let die by mid spring   (npr.org) divider line
2
    More: Unlikely, Soil, Ultraviolet, Gardening, Leaf, Loam, Tomato, Plant, PH  
•       •       •

100 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2023 at 5:05 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've been collecting wood ash all winter. Hopefully this season my poppies will make the Taliban jealous.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Accurate. Why I switched to raised beds and SIP. More room for error.

Swap to hydroponic mix halfway through the season, or use miracle gro stakes, all that's left is trimming and harvesting. End of season, the substrate rolls up and slices like a cake with a sawzall to dump in compost. Start of next season flush the res, lay down potting mix, fill the res, add plants.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.