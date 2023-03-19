 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   What's dumber: calling in a fake bomb threat to distract cops from your shoplifter boyfriend or doing so on speakerphone while in an Uber?   (wmur.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://wgme.com/news/local/maine-woman-arrested-making-fake-threats-nh-walmart-seabrook-new-hampshire-police-explosive-firearm-false-report-lafayette-road

wgme.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks at pic*

I'm gonna go with: Depends on amount of meth consumed.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: *looks at pic*

I'm gonna go with: Depends on amount of meth consumed.


Curious to see what the levels of lead and mercury are in her local water supply.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
38 and she looks like hell....
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a stunningly dumb human being.  Sometimes it just makes more sense to issue a 155th trimester abortion then let a failure like that back out into society.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mone said that she made the calls in an effort to distract the police from arresting her significant other.


Well...did it work?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked in The Woodbury Commons for years. We were right across the street from the high school. We had weekly bomb threats. Every time it was a kid from the school who didn't want to be there. I dare you to try to explain to people that speak no English that they  can't pay for their things because we all have to get out now. I was just waiting for one of them to be real and my store would come down around me. It was so much fun.
 
nursetim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WTP 2: 38 and she looks like hell....


She's in the middle of the Faces of Meth series.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yikes

At least she is the ride or die type
 
nytmare
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The obsolescence of pay phones has really hit the bomb threat industry hard.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
These people are too dumb to ever be released back into Our Democracy.  They are a danger to themselves and to the public.  After their prison sentence we need to have camps they can be released into and become wards of the state.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There are people that use speakerphone for everything and don't really think about it. But I see people using them while wandering around in the store like they're just having a conversation. It's obnoxious. I never use speakerphone because it sucks. I hate when I talk to people who are using it because it sounds like they're shouting at you from across an active runway. Speakerphone while you're driving? Yeah, it's not that important, call me when you get there.
 
groppet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Clearly a heist mastermind, Oceans 14 will probably use her story.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

