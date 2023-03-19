 Skip to content
(AP News)   And now, the next installment of "every accusation is an admission"   (apnews.com)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A formerly well-connected Republican donor,

Oh, he's still well connected.
And you better believe he was pimping kids to politicians.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They need to use something more harmful-sounding than "commercial sex act", which always makes me think of this:

Kissable
Youtube Lr6hFGny-xM
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Republicans seek political power so they can have the same access and opportunity to sexually abuse children as clergy always have had.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Naido: They need to use something more harmful-sounding than "commercial sex act", which always makes me think of this:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Lr6hFGny-xM]


Just Do It - The Simpsons
Youtube 9MOAhnQbC6s
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size


this guy? a creep? unpossible.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He founded a political action committee called Big Tent Republicans, which advocated for a more inclusive party.

The GQP is already the party of preying on minors.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But it's trans people who are the danger to children. Really.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The GOP are so focused on kids it's incredibly creepy. They have also infiltrated our whole government to corrupt it
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Groping Old Perverts
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The party of fascists, pedophiles, and neonazis.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: They need to use something more harmful-sounding than "commercial sex act", which always makes me think of this:

[YouTube video: Kissable]


Commercial Sex Act is the name of my Spice Girls cover band
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just look at him. He would never get within 20 yards of my grandkids. What does it matter who he donates money to? We have a freak who sniffs little girls hair in public in the Whitehouse. It makes me wonder what he may do when the cameras are not running.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"commercial sex acts"


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 313x360]


i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 313x360]


"Waluigi's a wiiinnner!!!"
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article:  "Many other individuals, including many members of Congress and most recently the Senate Judiciary Committee, have recently raised legitimate and credible concerns that Attorney General (Merrick) Garland is politicizing the department by aggressively investigating Republicans and conservative activists, like Mr. Lazzaro."

ORIGIN OF A MEME: OH WAIT! YOU'RE SERIOUS! LET ME LAUGH EVEN HARDER!
Youtube 0g5YdQzSKYs
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: But it's trans people who are the danger to children. Really.


"The alphabet people want to force kids to mutilate themselves to genocide the white race! We just want to diddle them!"
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His eyebrows are too pretty for prison.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Just look at him. He would never get within 20 yards of my grandkids. What does it matter who he donates money to? We have a freak who sniffs little girls hair in public in the Whitehouse. It makes me wonder what he may do when the cameras are not running.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All else aside, is it just the lighting or is there something seriously wrong with his eyes? They're pitch black. As if he wasn't already mega creepy enough
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never understood this thing for minors and virgins. It's by the mid 20s a chick reaches maturity and they have to be around a few times before they know how to be more than a starfish. If you're into big dolls that just take it, go buy one at Target.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
petite, vulnerable teenage girls

Translation: he needed to make his smol pp look bigger.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 313x360]


This is not Fester. It must be Gomez.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why Republicans have such an animus against drag performers. They're envious of how much more fabulous their eyebrows are.

This dude manscapes.

storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the Fester look. Classic. Stunned.
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs, everyone knows you're supposed to upgrade to Enterprise-Grade Sex Acts by then, now his 401k is gonna get a 404 from the -18 stage 69.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: This is why Republicans have such an animus against drag performers. They're envious of how much more fabulous their eyebrows are.

This dude manscapes.

[storage.googleapis.com image 850x552]


What a Svengali. Must do it for his job.
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: It must be Gomez.


It looks like an alt-universe Gomez that got hooked on MDMA and sketchy internet muscle bro powders lol
 
rudolphojones424
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying democrats have no sexual deviant perverts in the ranks, ummm:
Jeffrey Epstein
Harvey Weinstein
Alex Murdaugh
Ed Buck

Besides that I can throw a rock at a public school and hit a democrat that is abusing a child.

But please go ahead and keep pretending political party has anything to do with sex crimes.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to the brief, Lazzaro had "a stated sexual preference for young, tiny girls" and liked them "broken" and vulnerable - but without tattoos. ...

"Once the girls Castro Medina recruited arrived at Lazzaro's apartment, a similar pattern ensued," the brief alleges. "Lazzaro would brag about his wealth and connections. He would give the girls - small and young - hard liquor. Lazzaro would take out stacks of cash and offer the girls precise sums of money to perform certain sex acts with him, and with each other. $100 to kiss. $400 for sex. And so forth. He would send them home with cash, vapes, alcohol, Plan B, cell phones, and other items of value." Plan B is a form of emergency birth control."

Yet another entry in the long "every accusation is a confession" ledger.

They want to deny access to abortion for all but keep it for their mistresses.

And daughters. We can't have little Bunty embarrassing the family.

Wilhoit's law
"Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect."
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keizer_Ghidorah: daffy: Just look at him. He would never get within 20 yards of my grandkids. What does it matter who he donates money to? We have a freak who sniffs little girls hair in public in the Whitehouse. It makes me wonder what he may do when the cameras are not running.

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yea, cute. I have evey right to say what I want, just as you do.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And no drag queens in sight.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudolphojones424: So you're saying democrats have no sexual deviant perverts in the ranks, ummm:
Jeffrey Epstein
Harvey Weinstein
Alex Murdaugh
Ed Buck

Besides that I can throw a rock at a public school and hit a democrat that is abusing a child.

But please go ahead and keep pretending political party has anything to do with sex crimes.


It certainly SEEMS like the fascists are grossly over-represented in that category.
Here's 1,000+ republicans arrested and/or sentenced for sex crimes:

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2023/3/12/2157746/-Republican-Sexual-Predators-Abusers-and-Enablers-Pt-41

/Almost seems like people who don't give a shiat about consent and/or believe they themselves are above the law gravitate towards the GOP.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Commercial sex acts with five minors? That's against the law now?

Those eyebrows should be against the law.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is my surprised face :|
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rudolphojones424: So you're saying democrats have no sexual deviant perverts in the ranks, ummm:
Jeffrey Epstein
Harvey Weinstein
Alex Murdaugh
Ed Buck

Besides that I can throw a rock at a public school and hit a democrat that is abusing a child.

But please go ahead and keep pretending political party has anything to do with sex crimes.


Teaching children how to read is not abusing them.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As a bonus, add "crypto bro spends untraceable money on illegal shait."  That's two true tropes in one story.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

daffy: Just look at him. He would never get within 20 yards of my grandkids. What does it matter who he donates money to? We have a freak who sniffs little girls hair in public in the Whitehouse. It makes me wonder what he may do when the cameras are not running.


<sighs sorrowfully>

Someone call the home, Grandpa got out on the internet unsupervised. Again.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am going to make a huge assumption that he never performed in Drag.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ansius: "According to the brief, Lazzaro had "a stated sexual preference for young, tiny girls" and liked them "broken" and vulnerable - but without tattoos. ...

"Once the girls Castro Medina recruited arrived at Lazzaro's apartment, a similar pattern ensued," the brief alleges. "Lazzaro would brag about his wealth and connections. He would give the girls - small and young - hard liquor. Lazzaro would take out stacks of cash and offer the girls precise sums of money to perform certain sex acts with him, and with each other. $100 to kiss. $400 for sex. And so forth. He would send them home with cash, vapes, alcohol, Plan B, cell phones, and other items of value." Plan B is a form of emergency birth control."

Yet another entry in the long "every accusation is a confession" ledger.

They want to deny access to abortion for all but keep it for their mistresses.

And daughters. We can't have little Bunty embarrassing the family.

Wilhoit's law
"Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect."


"I know there are times when abortions are necessary," he tells an aide. "I know that. When you have a black and a white, or a rape. I just say that, matter of factly," he adds. "You know what I mean. There are times."

https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2009/06/nixon_interracial_mating_a_rea.html
 
capngroovy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

daffy: Just look at him. He would never get within 20 yards of my grandkids. What does it matter who he donates money to? We have a freak who sniffs little girls hair in public in the Whitehouse. It makes me wonder what he may do when the cameras are not running.


It probably wouldn't matter who he donates money to, except he's trying to claim that his arrest is politically motivated. Just like everything else they do.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Caelistis: daffy: Just look at him. He would never get within 20 yards of my grandkids. What does it matter who he donates money to? We have a freak who sniffs little girls hair in public in the Whitehouse. It makes me wonder what he may do when the cameras are not running.

<sighs sorrowfully>

Someone call the home, Grandpa got out on the internet unsupervised. Again.


I'm calling this one bad performance art. The spelling and grammar are too correct to match up with the ignorance of the content, so this is someone's alt trying a new schtick.

I give it a 2.5 out of ten. Routine was already old with Meow Said the Dog and it didn't stick the landing
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

toraque: rudolphojones424: So you're saying democrats have no sexual deviant perverts in the ranks, ummm:
Jeffrey Epstein
Harvey Weinstein
Alex Murdaugh
Ed Buck

Besides that I can throw a rock at a public school and hit a democrat that is abusing a child.

But please go ahead and keep pretending political party has anything to do with sex crimes.

Teaching children how to read is not abusing them.


To the ignorant red-hats, it is...To them ignorance is brilliance..It's part of the white trash cultural imperative
to be as uneducated, xenophobic, racist and contrary as possible.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

daffy: Keizer_Ghidorah: daffy: Just look at him. He would never get within 20 yards of my grandkids. What does it matter who he donates money to? We have a freak who sniffs little girls hair in public in the Whitehouse. It makes me wonder what he may do when the cameras are not running.

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yea, cute. I have evey right to say what I want, just as you do.


You do. And others have the right to mock how stupid it sounds.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We need to merge this story with the civil asset forfeiture story.  This guy donated to the GQP, possibly with illegal child traffic money.  There is no way to tell which dollars are the illegal dollars and which ones aren't.  Therefore the government needs to civil forfeit all the GQP money.

Problem solved.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
accused of plying petite, vulnerable teenage girls

You're saying it would be okay for girls who are a little more heavyset?

I'm being snarky, yes, but also bemused by this choice of words.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

daffy: Keizer_Ghidorah: daffy: Just look at him. He would never get within 20 yards of my grandkids. What does it matter who he donates money to? We have a freak who sniffs little girls hair in public in the Whitehouse. It makes me wonder what he may do when the cameras are not running.

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yea, cute. I have evey right to say what I want, just as you do.


defending republican pedophiles is really the hill you want to die on?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This could be the case with a Democratic donor too.
The difference is, Republicans embrace and defend him.
Whenever he is out of prison, they will likely elect him.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ansius: "According to the brief, Lazzaro had "a stated sexual preference for young, tiny girls" and liked them "broken" and vulnerable - but without tattoos. ...

"Once the girls Castro Medina recruited arrived at Lazzaro's apartment, a similar pattern ensued," the brief alleges. "Lazzaro would brag about his wealth and connections. He would give the girls - small and young - hard liquor. Lazzaro would take out stacks of cash and offer the girls precise sums of money to perform certain sex acts with him, and with each other. $100 to kiss. $400 for sex. And so forth. He would send them home with cash, vapes, alcohol, Plan B, cell phones, and other items of value." Plan B is a form of emergency birth control."

Yet another entry in the long "every accusation is a confession" ledger.

They want to deny access to abortion for all but keep it for their mistresses.

And daughters. We can't have little Bunty embarrassing the family.

Wilhoit's law
"Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect."


Plan B does not induce abortions. That's garbage spread by the malevolently evil human shiat of the pro-life movement.
 
