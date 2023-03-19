 Skip to content
The hardest job in the world? Being a mother. Guy following elephants with a shovel wants a recount
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It would explain why so many are bad at it.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was going to go with Crematorium Grease Trap Cleaner.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drive a school bus, and while I'm not willing to positively assert that it's the hardest job in the world, it's among the hardest I've ever done, which includes actual armed combat.

/it's the pressure
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I do have some sympathy/empathy for the elephant poo guy.  Try being in a marching band that has to follow an equestrian unit in a parade.  You have to avoid the piles of poo while marching in formation and playing a musical instrument.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: I drive a school bus, and while I'm not willing to positively assert that it's the hardest job in the world, it's among the hardest I've ever done, which includes actual armed combat.

/it's the pressure


I'm not going to refute this.
/rode a school bus
 
lamric
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bill Burr - Motherhood Isn't The Hardest Job
Youtube 4Xp4z5qlyqs
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's so hard that billions of people have done it for hundreds of thousands of years.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's not a job, it's a choice.

/ducks
//I was debating whether or not to call it a very expensive hobby
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
People accept that being a mother is the hardest job because a bunch of screeching, day-drinking harpies keep yelling it at us and it's too much effort dealing with their histrionics.

Being a mother isn't that hard at all. Keep your kid alive, stop coddling them so they won't treat you like a servant and do your best to stop them from becoming a stripper. Job done.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
More of a hobby isn't it?
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hardest job in the world? Probably being a teacher. You deal with a room full of thirty two screeching shiatgibbons, try to impart some useful knowledge to minds that absolutely at all costs don't want it, and then get to deal with as many as 64 (although realistically probably somewhere in the mid 40s) screeching shiatgibbons who don't understand why their dumb ass crotchfruit can't read.

Oh yeah, and you have to buy your own supplies and work a part time job at a diner to make ends meet. But you get trotted out all the time as "so vital, so important" while you're being starved and burnt out and treated like a babysitter.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnny_vegas: Cyclometh: I drive a school bus, and while I'm not willing to positively assert that it's the hardest job in the world, it's among the hardest I've ever done, which includes actual armed combat.

/it's the pressure

I'm not going to refute this.
/rode a school bus


To be clear for anyone who wants to get their outrage on, I wouldn't imply that motherhood (OR fatherhood) isn't a really tough role. I never liked calling it a "job", though- and not for the reasons that people think.

Calling it a "job" is to demean what most of us understand a job to be in common, non-axe grinding parlance, while simultaneously demeaning the critical role that parenthood plays in our society.
 
