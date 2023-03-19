 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AsiaOne)   Proposal by drone: yea or nay? Does it matter if the ring is dropped at your feet or on your head?   (asiaone.com) divider line
3
    More: Sappy, Singapore Changi Airport, Marriage, Woman, Man, Sampan, beautiful moment, sampan ride, Marina Bay  
•       •       •

94 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2023 at 3:28 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hear these are not super popular proposals in Bakhmut
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Before clicking I assumed it was just some nerd tying a note to a drone. That's pretty cool though.
And probably pretty expensive.
 
daffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Obviously, the guy has a LOT of money to waste. This kind of thing is not new. My grandfather told me about his friend who hired a barnstormer to pull a banner asking his girlfriend to marry him, I know that some have done it on a jumbotron, using a marching band and many other zany ways to propose marriage. Who cares anyway, they will probably be divorced in 5 years. By the way, would he like to adopt a mom/grandma? I'm up for it.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments


Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.