Freakin millenials and Zers. We boomers could show you a thi...ZZZZZZZZ *SNORE*
genner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No one has ever adulted right.
This is just the first group to admit it.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rule 1 for successful adulting. Never call it adulting.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Pursuit of Happiness - I'm An Adult Now (Official Video)
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I will NOT abide nap-shaming of any sort.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like a serious problem. Whose responsibility was it to raise them and teach them important life skills?
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The biggest struggle for both generations seems to revolve around cars with 63% of the younger generations having no idea how to change the oil in a car, 48% not knowing how to change a tire and 42% not knowing how to jumpstart a car.

Any honest boomer will tell you that it was similar when we were growing up.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

genner: No one has ever adulted right.
This is just the first group to admit it.


Pretty much. The number of 50 and 60 year olds who are dumb as a post when it comes to handling their sh** as a functional adult is way higher than the Zoomers expect.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kabloink: The biggest struggle for both generations seems to revolve around cars with 63% of the younger generations having no idea how to change the oil in a car, 48% not knowing how to change a tire and 42% not knowing how to jumpstart a car.

Any honest boomer will tell you that it was similar when we were growing up.


I STILL have to look up order of operations when jump starting a car. And I'm an old Gen X-er.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Adulting is stupid.

Ramones - I Don't Want To Grow Up
RoboZombie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh, and I did teach my daughter how to change a tire. But when she got a flat she said she could get one of the lug nuts off. I figured she was wimping out and drove it to the place where she was. Then I couldn't budge the thing. Welp, that's what AAA is for. Guy showed up with an impact wrench.
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What I expected in high school: Go to college, maybe go to grad school, get a good stable well-paying job, date, get married, buy a house in the suburbs, get a dog, maybe have children or just enjoy being adults without children, go on vacations, be happy and successful like movies and sitcoms and my parents.

Reality: College, grad school, a series of unpaid and underpaid internships, move out to New Mexico, spend my weekends shut in or driving just for the sake of driving, do some reenacting, completely overhaul my wardrobe and household goods, get disowned by my family, live in a 500 square foot apartment, no success in dating because I don't have any drive to try, spend my Sunday mornings playing computer games and preparing my week's stews and casseroles and just live off of leftovers and oatmeal and the rare dollar menu fast food stuff.

Oh, and something about being unofficially diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum by a therapist friend, bordering on and retreating from alcoholism, having high blood pressure brought on by decades of untreated sleep apnea and having to buy an expensive CPAP, a lot of problematic teeth because it turns out my parents weren't good about dentistry while I was growing up, possibly having IBS and ADHD and depression but too scared of accumulating even more medical debt to consider talking to a doctor about that.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you want to know how to do something, look on YouTube.  If a how-to video is not there, check Google.  This applies to pretty much everything.

StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

flamark: Rule 1 for successful adulting. Never call it adulting.


I feel like rule 1 should be don't die when you're under 18.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [YouTube video: The Pursuit of Happiness - I'm An Adult Now (Official Video)]


Just realized that song came out the year I moved 250 miles away from my parents.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: genner: No one has ever adulted right.
This is just the first group to admit it.

Pretty much. The number of 50 and 60 year olds who are dumb as a post when it comes to handling their sh** as a functional adult is way higher than the Zoomers expect.


They sure as fark don't know how to vote to align in their own best interests.
 
6nome
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: What I expected in high school: Go to college, maybe go to grad school, get a good stable well-paying job, date, get married, buy a house in the suburbs, get a dog, maybe have children or just enjoy being adults without children, go on vacations, be happy and successful like movies and sitcoms and my parents.

Reality: College, grad school, a series of unpaid and underpaid internships, move out to New Mexico, spend my weekends shut in or driving just for the sake of driving, do some reenacting, completely overhaul my wardrobe and household goods, get disowned by my family, live in a 500 square foot apartment, no success in dating because I don't have any drive to try, spend my Sunday mornings playing computer games and preparing my week's stews and casseroles and just live off of leftovers and oatmeal and the rare dollar menu fast food stuff.

Oh, and something about being unofficially diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum by a therapist friend, bordering on and retreating from alcoholism, having high blood pressure brought on by decades of untreated sleep apnea and having to buy an expensive CPAP, a lot of problematic teeth because it turns out my parents weren't good about dentistry while I was growing up, possibly having IBS and ADHD and depression but too scared of accumulating even more medical debt to consider talking to a doctor about that.


At least from your profile picture it looks like you get a lot of sun!
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: kabloink: The biggest struggle for both generations seems to revolve around cars with 63% of the younger generations having no idea how to change the oil in a car, 48% not knowing how to change a tire and 42% not knowing how to jumpstart a car.

Any honest boomer will tell you that it was similar when we were growing up.

I STILL have to look up order of operations when jump starting a car. And I'm an old Gen X-er.


Better to look it up and have the information fresh in your mind than to rely on memory, have a brain lapse, and set yourself and your car on fire.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Little wimps. I'm working over 80 hours this week as I type this and tripling my paycheck.

I have never seen such a bunch of whiney biotches.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: flamark: Rule 1 for successful adulting. Never call it adulting.

I feel like rule 1 should be don't die when you're under 18.


No, that's just the qualifying run.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Want to feel like an adult? Repair something that SOMEONE else's life depends on it working 100% after you leave. Brakes, water heater, etc.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

genner: No one has ever adulted right.
This is just the first group to admit it.


Yep.  But pop culture entertainment and our social betters want to establish standards for us.  It's that way for forever.  Thinking back to the 1800s, there was a large market for the Etiquette Guide industry, which was basically middle class women telling everybody how adulting should be.  Even today, Hollywood sets standards that we want to emulate, standards that few can reach.

Something interesting is that concept was recognized back then too, but that recognition was mostly hidden by the media to avoid rocking the boat.  Josiah Gregg, a piece of shiat bigot when it came to Hispanic people, Indigenous people, and the Catholic church, recognized it and wrote a bit about it in the second volume of Commerce of the Prairies in 1844.  He noticed how people who traveled along the various trails and people who traveled out to Mexico for long periods of time struggled to return to Anglo-American society.  Even people kidnapped by various Indigenous tribes in the Plains opted to stay instead of going back to Missouri when given the chance.  He chalked it up to people enjoying the freedom to be themselves, to live without the constraints of social pressures and etiquette rules.  Returning to Anglo-American society meant relearning all those stupid rules, having to constantly obsess over oneself to avoid any social faux pas.  Even he ultimately left Missouri and Anglo-American society, spending the rest of his life traveling in Mexico with the US Army, being a traveling doctor in northern Mexico, leading biology field studies, and finally leading gold miner expeditions before falling off a horse and dying in California, 6 years after writing his book.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Today I learned that being an adult means changing your own oil.
 
daffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is this a surprise? They don't learn anything in school except to hate. It started about the time my younger son started school. My older son wis two years older and we were amazed at how different the lessons were. My older son learned thing like how to write, but my younger son was never taut that. The teachers just idiots. A social studies teacher told me that Australia was not a continent. I asked her what was and she told me that Central America was. Another one gave the parents a test that she had given the students. It asked what the first submarine used in war was. My husband and I put down the Turtle. She said we were wrong. Half f the parents spoke up saying we were correct. We had to show her, in her own textbook that we were right. The Hunley was in the news at that time, so she never bothered to open the textbook that she was using. Yet another teacher told them the President  Polk sighed a bill five years after he was dead. I am lucky my son is very smart. He had an ulcer that kept him home most of Junior year. I would pick up his assignments and bring them back. He still managed to graduate a year early. After one semester of college, he switched to on line. He got his bachelors degree with honors.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'll just Gen-X over here in the corner, like it matters.  Pfft.  whatever.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gen Xer, dont recall how i learned to jump start a car but i taught my GenZ children how easy it is to do it. Same with pumping air in their tires. The rest, aside from checking fluids, has mostly become too complicated or, such as changing the oil and diaposing of the old, to not be done by professionals.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kabloink: The biggest struggle for both generations seems to revolve around cars with 63% of the younger generations having no idea how to change the oil in a car, 48% not knowing how to change a tire and 42% not knowing how to jumpstart a car.

Any honest boomer will tell you that it was similar when we were growing up.


And it's always the Boomers brining in their Teslas for a coolant flush and fill.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Turns out being an adult is a lot easier when you're getting paid a living wage.

(Insert literaly any US production vs pay chart that covers the last 50 years)

Monocultured
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: genner: No one has ever adulted right.
This is just the first group to admit it.

Pretty much. The number of 50 and 60 year olds who are dumb as a post when it comes to handling their sh** as a functional adult is way higher than the Zoomers expect.

They sure as fark don't know how to vote to align in their own best interests.


Not that they deserve it, but in the interest of fairness you can't actually vote to align to your best interest in this country. You can choose conservatism or diet conservatism with a corporatist chaser.

The real irony of plurality voting is it guarantees the absolute lowest level of available pluralism.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Today I learned that being an adult means changing your own oil.


If you have an EV, one less thing to be concerned with.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: El_Dan: Today I learned that being an adult means changing your own oil.

If you have an EV, one less thing to be concerned with.


Instead you have range anxiety. Lol
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The day you become an adult is the day you make your own dentist appointments.

And KEEP them.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can spell "adult" without "dull"
 
DVD
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby headline snarks about Z's, Millennials and Boomers, but leaves out X's... as usual.  But who cares, nevermind...
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Probably just a millennial paranoid panicking over nothing, but I'm watching our country zombie its way into the third recession since I was officially deemed an adult.

Weirdly this time it feels like we're willing ourselves into it, like a nauseated person trying to puke. I don't know if it's because some people get rich off of it, or my generation is just fatalistic about it.

Somebody get the lime, the corpse of 2008 is smelling again.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: kmgenesis23: El_Dan: Today I learned that being an adult means changing your own oil.

If you have an EV, one less thing to be concerned with.

Instead you have range anxiety. Lol


As with most things, range anxiety is more a problem of being poor than any resource scarcity. I definitely had range anxiety in college some decades back.
 
trialpha
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kabloink: The biggest struggle for both generations seems to revolve around cars with 63% of the younger generations having no idea how to change the oil in a car, 48% not knowing how to change a tire and 42% not knowing how to jumpstart a car.

Any honest boomer will tell you that it was similar when we were growing up.


All of those are easy. It's simply "dial AAA and let someone else deal with that shiat"
 
Dave2042
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At the age of 53 I just went out singing karaoke in Cancun in a tellytubby costume.  What is this adult behaviour you speak of?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

damageddude: Gen Xer, dont recall how i learned to jump start a car but i taught my GenZ children how easy it is to do it. Same with pumping air in their tires. The rest, aside from checking fluids, has mostly become too complicated or, such as changing the oil and diaposing of the old, to not be done by professionals.


You jump start your car by getting the jump pack out of the trunk and connecting it, then starting the car.  It tells you if you connected it backwards, and gives you a "do-over", so in that way it's very GenZ.

Or you just push the button in your EV and drive away.  "Starting" a car?  What's that, grandpa?
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kabloink: The biggest struggle for both generations seems to revolve around cars with 63% of the younger generations having no idea how to change the oil in a car, 48% not knowing how to change a tire and 42% not knowing how to jumpstart a car.

Any honest boomer will tell you that it was similar when we were growing up.


I learned how to change a tire in drivers ed. Changing the oil is just easier if you pay someone else. They'll dispose of the old stuff and usually check your vehicle for other stuff that's wrong with it.
My dad never changed his own oil, and I doubt his did either.

As to the rest of this stuff, my wife and I lucked out and bought a home when we were 24. Were in that older cohort of millennials (40 now) and I just don't see how we'd do it today - especially if we lived in a place where homes are way overpriced.
It'll all have to come crashing down eventually. There's no way this housing market is sustainable.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Given the economy, lack of actual wage growth to offset inflation, I'm surprised anyone can actually afford anything.  I turned 50 last year.  Gen Xer.  Still can't adult right.

Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Learned some skills in self-sufficiency early on- how to prepare a handful of basic meals, do my own laundry, clean my home, pay for my own vehicle and its maintenance, balance a checkbook (ha), apply to schools, and find myself a job. I did cold calls to businesses then. People appreciated the motivation. I actually felt more adult then, than I do now. And I'm a parent. Scary.

Dimensio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: kabloink: The biggest struggle for both generations seems to revolve around cars with 63% of the younger generations having no idea how to change the oil in a car, 48% not knowing how to change a tire and 42% not knowing how to jumpstart a car.

Any honest boomer will tell you that it was similar when we were growing up.

I STILL have to look up order of operations when jump starting a car. And I'm an old Gen X-er.


Get a defective battery that runs dry after five minutes of just leaving the radio on. You will memorize the process.
You will also buy a battery pack for jump starting.
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TFA misspells "millennials" 5 times while still managing to spell it right 3 times. This is what happens when you lay off all the editors.
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
To me it was when cops started looking young.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: genner: No one has ever adulted right.
This is just the first group to admit it.

Pretty much. The number of 50 and 60 year olds who are dumb as a post when it comes to handling their sh** as a functional adult is way higher than the Zoomers expect.


It's a moment of sobering terror when you realize you are the adult in the room.

EVERYTHING is making shiat up as we go. We can use experience as a baseline, even increasingly that shiat goes right out the window in recent years.
 
