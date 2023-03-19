 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Why isn't this a law already?   (8newsnow.com)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I thought I saw.... " is already abused by the police.

Wht would you grant citizens that immunity
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

"But that stuffed animal looked just like a little dog until I smashed the window open. My bad."

Wht would you grant citizens that immunity


"But that stuffed animal looked just like a little dog until I smashed the window open. My bad."
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because while not discussed in court, Jury Nullification is still a thing.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lanier told 8 News Now he would jump into action to save anyone stuck in a hot car.
"I would probably just live with it if they wanted to litigate or sue me for breaking a window," Lanier said.

This is why it's not a law; anyone who would do it wouldn't care about the law.  And no one is going to prosecute, just like jumping into a lake at a park to save someone who's drowning.

With this bill, a person can only break a window if the car is locked, and after it is broken the person has to stay with the child or pet until the police arrive.

Aaaaaaand, now this law actually makes me *less* likely to save the annoying creature that you left in your vehicle.  I gotta hang out with this little shiat while the meth deal wraps up?
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean.  Can the average person even get into the modern car window?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now toss in a long prison term for the person that left them in the car.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because car burglars will just use it as an excuse when they get caught. That's why we can't have nice things etc.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Russian propagandists in the Oval Office?

The korrekt answer to all questions is either Big Brother or the Bibble.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm absolutely in favor of it if the animal or child is actually in distress.

I have had the experience of driving with my dog  in the car, as I frequently do, where I left him in the backseat for a few minutes while I ran into the store. The windows were only slightly cracked. A woman came into the store loudly shouting that whoever left their dog in the car with only the windows slightly cracked was some kind of monster, and commenting how it gets really hot here in Florida. It was 65° outside, nighttime, and she was wearing a hoodie over a sweatshirt. There are people who will react to things without any kind of situational awareness. I'm glad she was just being loud instead of breaking windows, but I can see how this could go wrong.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a law yet because no one ever sued the good Samaritan until recently. No one ever thought we needed it to be a law. It takes an idiot suing someone to tell people that we have to have a law, otherwise people who want to help will stand there waiting for police or fire to show up. This is what our world is coming to.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because some people won't bother to read the screen?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once had a woman call the police on me because I left my dog in a locked car with the windows up.  When I came out of the store, she was screaming into her phone and begging someone to break my car window.  Keep in mind:
-It was 7PM, about 20 minutes from sunset.
-It was 70F outside.
-The car was in the shade.
-It drive an electric hybrid.  The engine was off, the AC was on (battery-powered), and the car was maintaining a quiet 72F internally.

If it were 90F at noon in the sun, yeah I'm the asshole. However, my dog was fine and she was panicking.  If it were legal for her to break my window, I'd have a broken window, glass all in my car, and a beagle with cuts on her feet running loose to God knows where.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it basically is already, under a half dozen other laws if the situation merited it, and nobody is going to fight you over it if you do so in a case where it was valid.

I guess the main concern is people busting out the window of an EV, or quietly idling ICE, while someone ran into the store for 5 minutes with their dog in the car.

I wouldn't leave a baby in the car, but i do sometimes leave my dog in the car for a few minutes while i run in and get a coffee. Sure, maybe the car stalls out randomly, but its a couple of minutes, if that, and if for whatever reason it isn't in and out i'll come back as soon as i walk in the door.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Kidsandkids.org an average of 38 children across the county die of heat stroke every year after being left in a car.


Too bad we lose that many children to gun deaths probably per week, and can't get any gun laws passed.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You can have a broken window or an animal/child cruelty charge...think fast!"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's already a common law defense for crimes and  torts. Necessity is when you commit one small crime or tort - vandalism in this case - to prevent a greater harm from occurring; such as swerving your car onto someone's property (trespass) to avoid hitting a little kid that ran out into the street.

But the bill is a great way for its sponsor to virtue signal and drum up votes/funds.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm cynical enough that I think some insurance conglomerate cooked up the wording so they'd save $200/yr in claims or something.

But the bill is a great way for its sponsor to virtue signal and drum up votes/funds.


I'm cynical enough that I think some insurance conglomerate cooked up the wording so they'd save $200/yr in claims or something.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I once had a woman call the police on me because I left my dog in a locked car with the windows up.  When I came out of the store, she was screaming into her phone and begging someone to break my car window.  Keep in mind:
-It was 7PM, about 20 minutes from sunset.
-It was 70F outside.
-The car was in the shade.
-It drive an electric hybrid.  The engine was off, the AC was on (battery-powered), and the car was maintaining a quiet 72F internally.

If it were 90F at noon in the sun, yeah I'm the asshole. However, my dog was fine and she was panicking.  If it were legal for her to break my window, I'd have a broken window, glass all in my car, and a beagle with cuts on her feet running loose to God knows where.


the rub here is it will get warmer in that car, and in a EV you really don't know if the climate control is working. Dog showing signs of distress should be a key factor in it, and i'd take a video before busting a window.

Just because its an EV doesn't mean you don't have a compressor that can fail, an incorrectly charged system, etc.

While i agree we shouldn't all go around saying "dog in car, i can smash a window" this seems to be to me what the bill is setting up. On the other hand this seems to be a Vegas oriented law, and, dude, i have had good a/c barely keep up there in the sun, so maybe a smarter law is "You can't leave a pet\kid unattended in a car, regardless of how good your A/C is".
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if their religion requires that their child be left in a hot car while they go elsewhere? Because RELIGIOUS FREEDOM!
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You know there'd be some bottom feeder lawyer that would sue for property damage.
"I would probably just live with it if they wanted to litigate or sue me for breaking a window," Lanier said.

This is why it's not a law; anyone who would do it wouldn't care about the law.  And no one is going to prosecute, just like jumping into a lake at a park to save someone who's drowning.

With this bill, a person can only break a window if the car is locked, and after it is broken the person has to stay with the child or pet until the police arrive.

Aaaaaaand, now this law actually makes me *less* likely to save the annoying creature that you left in your vehicle.  I gotta hang out with this little shiat while the meth deal wraps up?


You know there'd be some bottom feeder lawyer that would sue for property damage.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I forgot about Nancy Grace energy.

Apologies everyone.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Took my dog out for a ball chase, had to stop at the store on the way back. It was hot out (90s) but parked in the shade, left the windows fully open and the doors unlocked. Sure enough, 10 minutes later there was a cop standing by the side of my car. Dog is sitting there perfectly happy. That's why we don't have this law.
 
Dryad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Colorado has generic Samaritan laws on the books that both prevents suing people attempting to render aid in good faith, and prevents prosecution of minor crimes if done in the course of preventing a greater harm.
-
IIRC, these went into effect in response to California pretty well making it the law to stand idly by and watch people burn to death or bleed out by making it possible to sue anyone attempting to save people in distress for malpractice/practicing medicine without a license, and to prosecute people for assault or property damage for rendering such aid. Don't know if California still has laws that stupid on the books, but it is California, so who knows.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Free chihuahua and / or baby with purse and car stereo!

/the noise alone...


Free chihuahua and / or baby with purse and car stereo!

/the noise alone...
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Karens are a blight on the universe, and should be eradicated, because their sole purpose for existing is to cause grief for anyone not them.


Karens are a blight on the universe, and should be eradicated, because their sole purpose for existing is to cause grief for anyone not them.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Why didn't the cop shoot you and the dog? Was he a rookie?


Why didn't the cop shoot you and the dog? Was he a rookie?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

You're probably right.

But the bill is a great way for its sponsor to virtue signal and drum up votes/funds.

I'm cynical enough that I think some insurance conglomerate cooked up the wording so they'd save $200/yr in claims or something.


You're probably right.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

When you live in a state with very accessible large rocks, yes.


When you live in a state with very accessible large rocks, yes.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: I mean.  Can the average person even get into the modern car window?


Yes but the trick is to hit the window furthest from the child and to strike it along the top so you can gently roll it down and not spray the child or pet with a blast of broken glass
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now they are going after conservative abortions of whoops I forgot.
 
daffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I like that. It is very fitting..

[Fark user image 270x408]


I like that. It is very fitting..
 
MagnusBarefoot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Naido: Lanier told 8 News Now he would jump into action to save anyone stuck in a hot car.
"I would probably just live with it if they wanted to litigate or sue me for breaking a window," Lanier said.

This is why it's not a law; anyone who would do it wouldn't care about the law.  And no one is going to prosecute, just like jumping into a lake at a park to save someone who's drowning.

With this bill, a person can only break a window if the car is locked, and after it is broken the person has to stay with the child or pet until the police arrive.

Aaaaaaand, now this law actually makes me *less* likely to save the annoying creature that you left in your vehicle.  I gotta hang out with this little shiat while the meth deal wraps up?


Yeah, there's a giant loophole there.  What if the vehicle owner shows up and insists on taking their creature, and leaves before the authorities arrive? I mean sure, in order for them to report you they'd have to report themselves, but you're technically still on the hook both criminally and civilly because you didn't wait with the creature until "authorities" arrived.
 
