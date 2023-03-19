 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Maine family plans to build Flagpole of Freedom Park with 1,461 ft pole with elevators, observation deck, and a football field sized flag   (themainemonitor.org) divider line
33
    More: Murica, Municipality, History, Maine, Delays, Maine Coon, United States, Tax, Question  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2023 at 1:55 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dear god, that is arse ugly and beyond tacky.

Fark user imageView Full Size


FTA: The surrounding park, as envisioned by the Worcesters, would feature theaters, restaurants, a hotel, stores, hiking trails, museum exhibits, and ticketed rides and educational attractions like the "Halls of History" and "Village of Old Glory," that tell the story of the nation's wars.

"This will be a place that's known as the most patriotic place there is," Rob Worcester...

Ugh. Some of the most beautiful land in the States (imho), and they want to ruin it with this monstrosity and commericialized nonsense.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they build that, that town will be the Pigeon Forge of Maine in ten years.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd still rather see the largest freestanding mud dwelling.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is a big money laundry mat
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The surrounding park, as envisioned by the Worcesters, would feature theaters, restaurants, a hotel, stores, hiking trails, museum exhibits, and ticketed rides and educational attractions like the "Halls of History" and "Village of Old Glory," that tell the story of the nation's wars. Visitors would be ferried on gondolas criss-crossing above the trees. In an area free to the public, "Remembrance Walls" nine miles long would list the names of every US veteran who has died, an exhibit that would be updated each year.

"This will be a place that's known as the most patriotic place there is," Rob Worcester, the project's cofounder and managing director, said in a promotional video last year."

Sounds hideous.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Flag worship is the lowest form of patriotism.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How do you wash a football field size flag?  It probably won't fit in a washing machine
 
Snort
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I look forward to nature slowly reclaiming the park.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What brand of "Freedom" we talking about, here? Your basic, unfettered Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness? Or the Florida version of you piss off the Governor and your ass gets locked up?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You know what the world needs? More stupid ideas, and stupid people to act on those stupid ideas.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"But if built, the Flagpole of Freedom Park would take the family's mission to honor veterans to new heights."

I think you can honor veterans a lot more by using that billion dollars for food, housing, and medical care.
 
Cheron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So a flag pole and a mall.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This town is basically in the middle of nowhere in coastal Maine. The closest major airports are in Portland and Moncton NB, which are both a 3+ hour drive away. And they think 6 million people a year are going to come here to look at a giant flagpole?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Marines are not known for being smart
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: How do you wash a football field size flag?  It probably won't fit in a washing machine


Fark user imageView Full Size

How much wind would it take to move that flag and what would be the resulting stress of that flag on the building?

A 1.5 football field area is 8000 square meters.

Given the above dimensions and mass, the Maine flag would weigh 3 tons, or 6000 pounds.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...and blackjack and hookers!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks like they're planning on farking up a perfectly good skyline TBH.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: SoundOfOneHandWanking: How do you wash a football field size flag?  It probably won't fit in a washing machine

[Fark user image 425x335]
How much wind would it take to move that flag and what would be the resulting stress of that flag on the building?

A 1.5 football field area is 8000 square meters.

Given the above dimensions and mass, the Maine flag would weigh 3 tons, or 6000 pounds.


I don't EVEN want to know what 'Patriot Wood' is.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bubbadave1056: "But if built, the Flagpole of Freedom Park would take the family's mission to honor veterans to new heights."

I think you can honor veterans a lot more by using that billion dollars for food, housing, and medical care.


This, it would never occur to them to spend money on actual live vets that need help, just build massive temples to their vanity and pseudo-patriotism.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: This town is basically in the middle of nowhere in coastal Maine. The closest major airports are in Portland and Moncton NB, which are both a 3+ hour drive away. And they think 6 million people a year are going to come here to look at a giant flagpole?


Eh, you have bangor. If
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bubbadave1056: "But if built, the Flagpole of Freedom Park would take the family's mission to honor veterans to new heights."

I think you can honor veterans a lot more by using that billion dollars for food, housing, and medical care.


That sounds like socialism.  Capitalism would honor veterans more because profit.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bubbadave1056: "But if built, the Flagpole of Freedom Park would take the family's mission to honor veterans to new heights."

I think you can honor veterans a lot more by using that billion dollars for food, housing, and medical care.


This.

Instead of nine miles of walls that list every veteran.   My eyes rolled so hard it hurt.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The family says the concept could create 5,000 jobs, which would make it one of the state's largest employers. They've estimated it could attract 6 million visitors a year - 2 million more than Acadia National Park - and improve local infrastructure in need of repairs.

These projected numbers were conveniently found in someone's ass where they could easily be pulled.

/Millions of people are never coming to see some gigantic eyesore in the middle of nowhere
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bubbadave1056: "But if built, the Flagpole of Freedom Park would take the family's mission to honor veterans to new heights."

I think you can honor veterans a lot more by using that billion dollars for food, housing, and medical care.


It's like when people decide flood victims need the losing team's Super Bowl gear.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm down with this as long as the park includes a ride that's like Star Tours, except you're storming the capitol instead.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A proposal to build the 'world's tallest flagpole' looms over a small community in Maine...


I can build a higher one for a small fraction of the cost in Colorado and it won't destroy the surrounding countryside.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: SoundOfOneHandWanking: How do you wash a football field size flag?  It probably won't fit in a washing machine

[Fark user image image 425x335]
How much wind would it take to move that flag and what would be the resulting stress of that flag on the building?

A 1.5 football field area is 8000 square meters.

Given the above dimensions and mass, the Maine flag would weigh 3 tons, or 6000 pounds.


I was thinking the same thing. Gusts at 1500 ft. I figured it would have to be 3" to 4" thick to not simply rend itself first time.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Someone Else's Alt: bubbadave1056: "But if built, the Flagpole of Freedom Park would take the family's mission to honor veterans to new heights."

I think you can honor veterans a lot more by using that billion dollars for food, housing, and medical care.

This, it would never occur to them to spend money on actual live vets that need help, just build massive temples to their vanity and pseudo-patriotism.


Well, they spend a lot laying those Christmas wreaths on every military grave.  Which I find very creepy, really.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Glad not to live next to this guy.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: A proposal to build the 'world's tallest flagpole' looms over a small community in Maine...


I can build a higher one for a small fraction of the cost in Colorado and it won't destroy the surrounding countryside.


Or you could dig a hole down to 1776AMSL and put a little flag at the bottom.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Could they at least make it a flag museum. That might actually be neat to have all the flags, naval jacks and representations of specific famous flags.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Does it create wind energy?
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.