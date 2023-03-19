 Skip to content
(Metro)   Suddenly, giant rats   (metro.co.uk)
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Of Sumatra?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the rodents, described as being 'as big as cats'

Maybe you shouldn't live somewhere with such tiny cats.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Residents of a seaside town popular with tourists say

Won't be popular with tourists for long, if they don't STFU about it.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: the rodents, described as being 'as big as cats'

Maybe you shouldn't live somewhere with such tiny cats.


I literally can't describe how much that I absolutely adore and love this comment. It's perfect.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hate to say it, but it sounds like a nutria problem.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: the rodents, described as being 'as big as cats'

Maybe you shouldn't live somewhere with such tiny cats.


It would cut down on the rat problem.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pass around some .177 air rifles and make it a competitive sport.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Ms Skyrme-Blackhall told the Guardian: 'There are members of the public who feed the birds, which feeds the rats. They think they are being kind but it's not helping the issue at all.

When I managed a highrise, one winter I noticed food dumped on the ground outside the building, a few feet from the side door. We cleaned it up, and the next day more, the next day more - including a whole 3/4 apple pie just dropped on the ground. So I send an email to the building - please don't leave food on the ground, if anyone sees who's doing it please report it to management, thanks.

A few minutes later this sweet little senior citizen living with us comes down to see me and confesses it was her. It's winter, and a good cold one, and she just feels sad for the poor little birdies and bunnies. What are they going to eat? I said, sweety, what do you think they ate for millions of years before we got here? The birdies flew south for the winter, the bunnies are hibernating - you're only feeding rats. I know you mean well, but please don't feed the rats anymore.

She was one of my favorites. She was honestly just a really super sweet lady. Not very smart, but incredibly kind.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Import some rat terriers. You get rid of the rats and now you have a population of dogs that are a million times better than tourists. It's a win-win.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
d2p4va2bfxy5el.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now get this, we feed the rats to the cats
And the cats to the rats and get the cat skins for nothing
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They're Welsh, it's not like they're afraid of them. Isn't rat the primary ingredient in a Welsh Rarebit?

It's the cliffs that hang over the tourists, that's what they're worried about because apparently in Welshland the stone is soft enough for rats to chew through.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I saw the headline and said to myself, "This has to be somewhere in Great Britain."

In New York City, people know to keep an eye on their pets least the rats get them, and in the American South, they're just grateful to have the gators to keep the rats in check.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Pass around some .177 air rifles and make it a competitive sport.


You'd want at least .22LR for humane kills, but that's how it would go where I live (Georgia).  Hell, it wouldn't even be "pass around," it would be BYO22 and BYOB.

Back in my Central Florida daze I worked for a tropical fish wholesaler that had a fish farm in Kissimmee.  Frogs would invade the ponds and frogs and tadpoles loved eating fish eggs and fry.  Every couple weeks my roomie and I would grab our .22s and knock frogs out of the ponds.  If you just killed them and didn't scoop them out (not easy with a 15' x 50' pond) they'd rot and foul the water so we learned that if you shot next to them jusssst right the concussion would kill them and the splash would fling them clear out of the pond.  Billy the neighbor loved frog legs so we'd bring him a bucket full - no more frogs and they were upcycled into food - a win win for everyone (except the frogs).
 
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Pass around some .177 air rifles and make it a competitive sport.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/learned something today. Their are a shiat ton of ralphie gifs with blank or white backgrounds. Now to remember that for the future.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: Now get this, we feed the rats to the cats
And the cats to the rats and get the cat skins for nothing


What a glorious opportunity to get rich!!!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: wildcardjack: Pass around some .177 air rifles and make it a competitive sport.

You'd want at least .22LR for humane kills, but that's how it would go where I live (Georgia).  Hell, it wouldn't even be "pass around," it would be BYO22 and BYOB.

Back in my Central Florida daze I worked for a tropical fish wholesaler that had a fish farm in Kissimmee.  Frogs would invade the ponds and frogs and tadpoles loved eating fish eggs and fry.  Every couple weeks my roomie and I would grab our .22s and knock frogs out of the ponds.  If you just killed them and didn't scoop them out (not easy with a 15' x 50' pond) they'd rot and foul the water so we learned that if you shot next to them jusssst right the concussion would kill them and the splash would fling them clear out of the pond.  Billy the neighbor loved frog legs so we'd bring him a bucket full - no more frogs and they were upcycled into food - a win win for everyone (except the frogs).


...Not Kissimmee, St Cloud.  Close enough for something from over 30 years ago, and looks like the ponds are long gone.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ratburgers.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Free beer at the watering hole of your choice for every 2 dead rats brought to the incinerator.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just have the Tories pass a law stating that rats are vegetables. Easy enough to kill two separate issues.

Beaver is a fish. Pizza is a vegetable.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've read this book. Admittedly not for a loooooong time, but still...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thats what Ruger 10/22s or AR-15s with 30 round magazines are for.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CHEW
DEVOUR
CHEW
DEVOUR
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The obvious solution is dog-sized cats
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fleas the size of rats sucked on rats the size of cats!
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Our Hero will save us

RECORD BREAKING 412 RATS Caught with Mink and Dogs!!!
Youtube YZqvZu2O5mo
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Free beer at the watering hole of your choice for every 2 dead rats brought to the incinerator.


Be sure to make it a one-time limited offer or else people will start breeding them intentionally.
 
db2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, that's usually the starter quest. Just find some level 1 adventures and they should be able to take care of it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in NYC...

Lady Selling Cooked Rat in NYC.. 😱😱
Youtube UyTYuHA-Bk8
 
