(CBS News)   Driving drunk through the gate of a military base is some fine police work, deputy   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Ambitwistor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good thing it was just a Navy base and not the NSA.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Back the blue!!!!
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Good thing it was just a Navy base and not the NSA.


Naval Base Coronado is also the home of the Navy SEALS, so trying to blow past those base gates is not a wise choice... as you could run into some people who could *really* ruin your day.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is fantastic.  Everyone at those gates is absolutely waiting for some asshole to light up. Used to be the gate guard only had a side arm.
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd like to think the guy was drunk, stupid, and just happened to be a cop. But in today's bizarre political environment, when one of our political party's hates the country and government more than our traditional enemies, we have to wonder if he might have been up to something far worse and was testing defenses preparing for something else.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How do you drive *through* the gate without stopping?  Don't major federal facilities that are potential terrorism targets have those pop-up immovable deterrents that can be deployed if someone tries to power through?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, these gates are actually responsible for a ton of DUI arrests in San Diego. At a certain point the only thing left in the road are these gates. If you are unfamiliar with the roads there you can very easily end up there. Especially if you have been drinking. Most people just get arrested.  This guy thought "Oh sh*t" and tried to drunk talk/respect my authority the guards.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: How do you drive *through* the gate without stopping?  Don't major federal facilities that are potential terrorism targets have those pop-up immovable deterrents that can be deployed if someone tries to power through?


Hell, the Air National Guard base here in Battle Creek has those in place, along with Jersey Wall barriers to keep people from trying to enter through the exit gates.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The weekend after the Beirut bombing, some drunk tried that at Oceana NAS in Va. Beach. It was his last act on earth.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The turn around in the road is actually on base but well before the actual gate so you are f*cked if you are there and drunk.
 
