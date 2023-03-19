 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   It's just the annual migration of the flying streetlights. Nothing to see here, move along, everything is just fine   (oregonlive.com) divider line
10
•       •       •

10 Comments     (+0 »)
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like this is going to be a regular occurrence, but, yeah, great idea to continually alert the police over Musk's endless space trash dumps 🙄
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
decider.comView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> The Space Force could not immediately be reached Saturday with questions.

As a national defense force, we don't do weekends.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Chinese, they're coming for you.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Seems like this is going to be a regular occurrence, but, yeah, great idea to continually alert the police over Musk's endless space trash dumps 🙄


Has Musk turned Japanese?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Mysterious light streaks in night sky surprise Californians"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: mistahtom: Seems like this is going to be a regular occurrence, but, yeah, great idea to continually alert the police over Musk's endless space trash dumps 🙄

Has Musk turned Japanese?


Doesn't matter he live in mistahtom's head
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So...micrometeorites or space junk. It's probably space junk.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: mistahtom: Seems like this is going to be a regular occurrence, but, yeah, great idea to continually alert the police over Musk's endless space trash dumps 🙄

Has Musk turned Japanese?


I really think so.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [decider.com image 850x566]


exactly
 
