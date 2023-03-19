 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Dear Abby, I moved to God's Waiting Room and now I'm miserable. Obviously not a Farker   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Dear Abby, DEAR ABBY, Health, Mental health, Family, Social relation, Friendship, Motivation  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late, my friend in the moving business says the only way people move out of Florida is feet first.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make your escape to a better state
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The alligators and mosquitoes are your friends now
 
H31N0US
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't blame FL. She's a homesick townie. She'd be miserable if she'd moved to the Catskills, Poconos or Toms River.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dear Abby is still a thing? If she were a real person she'd be like 140 by now.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Dear Abby is still a thing? If she were a real person she'd be like 140 by now.


Its an intern, dumping the questions into ChatGPT.
 
EL EM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Dear Abby is still a thing? If she were a real person she'd be like 140 by now.


It's a pen-name. The original writer died, her daughter took over.

And Displaced has no complaint. (Obligatory)
 
gnosis301
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As someone who moved across the country for work, being away from people you care about is an absolute precursor to hell.  Maintain your social relationships as best as you can.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
...when I try to talk to my husband about how I feel, he doesn't care. He yells and walks away
.

He knows she'd be pissing and moaning just as much if they were in New York, plus he wouldn't be able to golf all year long.
 
12349876
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Dear Abby is still a thing? If she were a real person she'd be like 140 by now.


It was always a pen name.  The original Abby's daughter is doing it now, and she's in her early 80s now.  Other fun fact I found, the Abby and Ann Landers from about the mid 50s to 2000 were twin sisters.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"P.S. I wish you had asked me about the wisdom of relocating before you did it because I would have advised you to rent for a year to be sure you would be happy in Florida before making it permanent."

Dear Abby couldn't resist being a bit of a dick, could she.  Just had to twist the knife a little on the way out the door.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Your reason for moving to Florida was a rational one.

She said one of the reasons she moved to Florida was because of her health. What health condition is improved by moving to Florida?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dear Displaced,

Function is the key (to the waiting room)
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
you move to florida if you love racism and waffle houses.  that's it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

offacue: Too late, my friend in the moving business says the only way people move out of Florida is feet first.


I have friends who moved to NE Georgia, originally for work, then retired. In the East Tennessee, Western NC, NW SC, and NE Georgia area are a bunch of people who originally moved to Florida and have relocated to those areas. They're nicknamed "halfbacks" because they moved half-way back.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Moved to Florida in '16 when my wife's mom was sick. Moved out in '20 when she had fully recovered.  I wouldn't say we were both actively miserable the whole time, just most of it.  That state is a complete garbage-fire full to the brim with racist, traitor trash.

fark Florida.  Stay as far away as you can.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Getting old sucks. Getting old in Florida sucks even more, especially if you don't like idiots and Nazis.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Your reason for moving to Florida was a rational one.

She said one of the reasons she moved to Florida was because of her health. What health condition is improved by moving to Florida?


Not living in -20 degree weather is definitely an improvement to your health.  Not to mention getting away from six months of gloomy, overcast weather. I was in upstate NY three winters ago, and that was horrible.  I had never been so miserably cold in my life. Not to mention the fact, I saw more Trump flags up there than in Florida.
Depending upon where you live in NY, Florida is an improvement.
 
sleze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Your reason for moving to Florida was a rational one.

She said one of the reasons she moved to Florida was because of her health. What health condition is improved by moving to Florida?


Being outside a lot can improve breathing issues.  Easier to do that when it is 70 outside vice 25.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't understand Florida's appeal. It's FLAT. It's a swamp. You can't go outside 6 months of the year. I got sent down there in July once when I was in my 20s and world-class-athlete fit. I thought I was going to die every time I left a building's air conditioning. It's not a habitable place.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: offacue: Too late, my friend in the moving business says the only way people move out of Florida is feet first.

I have friends who moved to NE Georgia, originally for work, then retired. In the East Tennessee, Western NC, NW SC, and NE Georgia area are a bunch of people who originally moved to Florida and have relocated to those areas. They're nicknamed "halfbacks" because they moved half-way back.


My family are legit oldtimers here in South Florida and I will tell you that I am seriously planning to move to NC in a few years once I can rent out a property here for some extra income. This state is being killed by conservatives and is losing any beauty it once had.

If I had it my way and money was no issue, I'd have a house in Key West and Asheville but the rest of Florida is becoming a human cesspool of grift, grime, and crime. And the oceans are rising. And hurricanes. And most importantly RON DESANTIS and ANYONE who would vote for him.

FUCK Ron Desantis.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mosquitos, meth and mouth-breathing rednecks.  What's not to love about Florida?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
* reads article

Assuming it's a real letter...eye roll...well sounds like nothing to do with Florida and everything to do with clinical depression and an asshole husband. Find a good therapist and good meds.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EL EM: vilesithknight: Dear Abby is still a thing? If she were a real person she'd be like 140 by now.

It's a pen-name. The original writer died, her daughter took over.

And Displaced has no complaint. (Obligatory)


She is what she is, and she ain't what she ain't?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: I don't understand Florida's appeal. It's FLAT. It's a swamp. You can't go outside 6 months of the year. I got sent down there in July once when I was in my 20s and world-class-athlete fit. I thought I was going to die every time I left a building's air conditioning. It's not a habitable place.


Sounds like you weren't as fit as you thought.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The trick is to learn to be miserable anywhere and save yourself the moving costs.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The trick is to learn to be miserable anywhere and save yourself the moving costs.


This.
Anywhere you go, there you are.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Mosquitos, meth and mouth-breathing rednecks.  What's not to love about Florida?


I was raised there and I can literally give you a 20 point list why Florida ...used to be incredibly awesome...

But then DeathSantis came along...and now I kinda want to take a forever nap. You killed paradise Republicans. But I guess that's probably GQP's kink. Killing anything beautiful.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

H31N0US: Don't blame FL. She's a homesick townie. She'd be miserable if she'd moved to the Catskills, Poconos or Toms River.


Mrs. F's grandparents (her mother's father and stepmother), until they became too old to travel from their poor European country, spent six months of every year with their daughter and son-in-law in Canada.

I asked my mother-in-law once had she not considered bringing her parents here permanently, as many in their circle had done. She had considered it, of course, but none of the parents and parents-in-law seemed very happy to be seven time zones away from all their friends and everything they had known at this stage of their lives.

So, yes, Florida itself can be acquitted.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She needs to get invited to one of those gang bangs in the Villages.  Problem solved.
 
