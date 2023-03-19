 Skip to content
(The Hill)   You can't fire me, I retire (with benefits)   (thehill.com)
9
    More: Asinine, Memphis Police Department, Retirement, Police, Use of force, Police officer, NBC, Memphis police force, scene of Tyre Nichols  
•       •       •

617 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2023 at 9:15 AM



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Snort
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dang, just missed.
 
6nome
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is surprising
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do you know why they play bagpipes at every pig's funeral?

To help people remember they're supposed to feel sad.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The one class of people cops can be counted on to protect is cops who murdered civilians.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This should not stop the disciplinary process and should not prevent the retroactive forfeiture of benefits if required.  With that said, if he had been a good boy up until this incident, I'm not sure he should lose all retirement, maybe just not get credit for the last year, or something like that.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This whole tradition of resigning to escape consequences needs to end.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You guys just don't understand the nuances of coincidence.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: This whole tradition of resigning to escape consequences needs to end.


I regret that I have only one smart vote to give you.

It's so f*cking stupid that resigning is a magic wand to escape any and all consequence.

#makefindingoutathingagain
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bubbadave1056: This should not stop the disciplinary process and should not prevent the retroactive forfeiture of benefits if required.  With that said, if he had been a good boy up until this incident, I'm not sure he should lose all retirement, maybe just not get credit for the last year, or something like that.


You're right in that it shouldn't stop the process, but it will because that's the way the process works.  If the lieutenant is fully vested in his pension plan (which at that rank, I'd imagine he is), then legally he's entitled to all of it and it's going to take something tantamount to an act of God to rip that away from him with or without formal charges being filed.
 
