(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for March 19 is tactile, as in You can tack down carpet but it's a bad idea to tactile   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Houston Chronicle, Elephant, Perception, Latin conjugation, much more tactile experience, Latin, Somatosensory system, English language  
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got alot of tactile eqwipmint.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Sundays - Here's Where The Story Ends (Official Video)
Youtube FHsip5xOenQ


Just because it has 'tactile' in the lyrics.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tactile hallucinations kept me awake for 10 days straight.

//rarer of the schizophrenic hallucinations
//something poked me whenever I was about to fall asleep to keep me awake
 
