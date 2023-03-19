 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 389 of WW3. Putin makes surprise trip to Mariupol to see firsthand how well his "short victorious war" has been going, sift through the rubble of his Pyrrhic "victory". This is your Sunday Ukraine invasion thread
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ah.

Excursions like this fall into a classification now known as the "Soleimani Window"
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links (part 2), notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, toraque's improved Russian press releases, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of March 11 through March 17 (Days 381 to 387):

Consider this your content/trigger warning. The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up like UN investigators determining that Russian soldiers raped and tortured children before murdering them. Or firing an ATGM at aid workers in Bakhmut. Or that the Kremlin financed torture centers. Rarely there will be a happy ending, often because the enemy is so stupid. Finally countries are calling Russia out on its crimes, but you have to wonder what took them so long. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist. Stay safe out there and consider practicing good mental health hygieneIt's tough out there. If you're willing to read one, here you go.

In case you needed a reminder, this is what Ukraine means when they say "If Russia stops fighting, there will be no war. If we stop fighting, there will be no Ukraine."

Railforce One Two: Standard Gauge Boogaloo.

Soon. No railroad used by Russia is safe at home or in Ukraine. And while you're at it, pour one out for the poor bastards at Oryx who have to catalog and classify all the Russian nonsense getting blown the fark up.

SureJan.jpg. At least he has the support of The Moony Times' editorial board. And probably Trump's words, but not his feelings. All he really wants is that sweet, sweet blood money.

Wagner's latest recruiting slogan: Go from beating your meat to being meat. Would that make the Russian spies in Poland kielbasa?

Sometimes there's a happy ending. Like when a kiwi volunteer rescued a captured comrade.

Seems that Flanker was piloted by a wanker, took down a US drone over international waters by crashing his plane into it. Oh to be a fly on the wall to the discussions the US had with Russia this past week. And of course Russia pinned a medal on the idiot's chest. Ah, don't you just love Russian doublespeak? At least it shook loose Turkey's good sense. Well, some of it at least: Turkey now set to approve Finland's NATO application. Still beefing with Sweden, though.

Russia launched a bunch more missiles. While some of them were shot down, more made it through this time than in recent waves. This largely seems to be due to a shift in the types of missile being fired. The most recent waves have included more of Russia's supersonic missiles which are harder to shoot down like the Khinzal and Kh-22. Although none of the latter have been shot down of the 210 fired against Ukraine, it would be remiss to omit that the Kh-22 was meant to take out US supercarriers. Instead it's used in attacks that Russia claims are meant to hit military targets. Funny how these "military targets" always seem to look more like apartment blocks and shopping malls. Remember that time over the summer where they bombed a shopping mall because they claimed a road machinery plant next to it was actually a tank repair depot? That was a Kh-22, and the one that hit the mall was likely aimed at the Kredmash plant. And apparently that was an especially accurate pair of Kh-22s! Of course, indiscriminate bombing of civilians on Putin's orders fits in with other Russian tactics, though, as recent troop losses have shown. Rumors have it that more Russian units are refusing orders (ex. 2), so here's hoping that rumor's true. And with the amount of dakka dakka Ukraine's AA can throw up, missiles are just about the only way for Russia to continue its terrorbombing campaign. Don't want to lose any more planes and pilots than you already have...to your own friendly AA. And then there's all the cotton everywhere...

With friends like that, you don't need enemies. But you probably need allies. Shame that Russia can't gin up any. Moldova busted a Russian ring recently, but they're still teetering in an uncomfortable spot. Their efforts in Georgia ended in mass protests, the culmination of years of low-intensity conflict. This tracks with Putin's general Ukraine war strategy. It's officially an attempt to ethnically cleanse Ukraine but also sneakily a way to ethnically cleanse Russia (ex. 2). All in service to Russian imperial ambitions, of course. ICC finally calls a spade a spade and says Putin is a war criminal.

Battle for the Cowshed: Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of ZSU ground forces, says it's necessary to defend Bakhmut ahead of the spring counteroffensive (which will be a horror show for Russians and horoshow for everyone else). And that makes sense. By continuing to hold Bakhmut, you fix Russian units in place; Wagner and Russia must force the issue despite oft times incredible losses in men (maybe not just men) and materiel (assuming the materiel even works). Perhaps those comparisons to Passchendaele and Verdun are apt. Mykhailo "13k" Podolyak (IYKYK) echoed these sentiments in an interview with an Italian newspaper. All for a city a mere 3 miles from a major road Russia's controlled for months, about 20 miles from the DNR by major roadways (more like 10 as the crow flies), and only about 65 miles from Russia's border. Getting flashbacks to Severodonetsk and Lysychansk over the summer, and just like in the summer, it may be getting close to time to pull out. Meanwhile, in the Southern theater, Ukraine made headway in crossing the Dnipro at Nova Kakhovka. Amazing what you can do when you're not hidebound to doctrine. Same as it ever was, I guess. The only thing Russia and Ukraine's armed forces have in common at this point is a distinct lack of concern over how many Russian soldiers die.

I'll continue to take a miss on the Swiss Miss. Somehow they want to be an arms manufacturer but not have their arms get used? Swiss President Alain Berset by backlash to his comments. Compare that to Spain who are training Ukraine in how to eat faces with Leopards. (And Challengers and Abrams, oh my!) The French are chipping in with their "totally, definitely not a tank" tanks, too. I seem to recall Switzerland even raising a stink about sending armored vehicles for non-combat roles. Meanwhile, in contrast to Goofus Switzerland, here's Gallant Luxembourg sending armored ambulances. And I have a sneaking suspicion that the Belgians will have some post-war support for Ukrainian farmers. Even us Americans, with our goldfish memories, are strongly in Ukraine's camp. Well, most of us anyway. [Side note: This man apparently fingerbanged a pudding cup. With 3 fingers! Ate that pudding like they're eating their own right now.] Here's hoping we stick around to help rebuild not just the country but its people.

Speaking of Goofus and Gallant. Goofus Russian arms industryGallant Ukrainian arms industry.

Dee Snider, folks!
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 1:

There's hardly working and then there's Harlee working. Know the difference.

A request from rue_in_winter.

A press release from tintar"The attempt on my life has left me scarred and deformed, but I assure you my resolve has never been stronger." Also, he sends McButt pics.

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive! The end has come!

Tracianne to her family: Leaf me alone! Finally some good (?) news, though. (Etsy link, for if and when she's able)

Father_Jack's foot is still crying and will get another debridement. F_J is understandably frustrated since it is responding well to hyperbaric O2 treatments and he won't need amputation, but the saga's continuing.

TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is oafishal Russian propaganda. Great to ctrl+f the threads for if you want to see the oafishal party propaganda. And occasionally he channels Roy Batty/Rutger Hauer when discussing what he reads there.

Public Call Box is standing in with daily press releases, assuming no booms. Same things as above. Occasionally his posts are eaten by a grue.

Bob Able's Orc-estra.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 2 (many of these are old, tag me with updates):

BadCosmonaut explains the Soviet mindset.

Mederu's brother is making good progress recovering from his wounds.

GardenWeasel with a reminder.

Fluffybunny found a great github with some visualizations and analysis.

Tembaarmswide's surgery follow up went well but now has to deal with thyroid cancer.

Esion Modnar's joined the list of Farkers with heart problems.

Cobere's gotten even better news from the doctor and the SSA.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sure the sights in Mariupol were amazing: rubble as far as the eye can see. The kind that will bring a tear to any dictator's eye.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Putin (probably): "I have finally civilized Mariupol."
His entourage: "There's nobody here."
 
