(Mediaite)   CNN experiences the worst kind of audience feedback   (mediaite.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, San Francisco, Twitter, Security guard, CNN crew, correspondent Kyung Lah, CNN producer Jason Kravarik, City Hall, hired security guard  
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Solution: next time hire actual cops to provide the security and encourage the cops to shoot anyone who smashes your windshield or windows.

/San Francisco: not even once
//all I ever hear about the city is robberies
///they even got Mark Rober
 
Cythraul
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Solution: next time hire actual cops to provide the security and encourage the cops to shoot anyone who smashes your windshield or windows.

/San Francisco: not even once
//all I ever hear about the city is robberies
///they even got Mark Rober


Mace.  Two guards stationed at their vehicle, 1 at the front, 1 at the back - both carrying maximum range hand-held mace guns.

CNN should be able to afford that.

I would think that'd be enough to stop smash-and-grabbers, as long as they're not armed.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sooo...you were there to cover the story of street crimes in the city, then got robbed?  Well, "Welcome to the Big City" there, Captain Obvious!
/Jus' Sayin!
 
