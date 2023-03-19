 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Too medium to fail?   (cnbc.com) divider line
6
    More: Fail, Silicon Valley, Deposit account, Loan, Bank, United States, FDIC insurance, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, coalition of midsize U.S. banks  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 19 Mar 2023 at 6:05 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Medium size banks: We've so grossly mismanaged the increase in interest rates the only way to keep the stability of the banking system is to remove all risk from it via a guarantee from the government.

This is literally socialism for the rich. Heads they win, tails you lose.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Yeah, so... we'd like to be able to just do whatever the f*ck we want for a couple years, and you'll foot the bill if we lose everyone's money, right?  So... we're cool?"
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dear Fed,
I am planning a trip to Vegas. Please insure all my wagers.
I also respectfully request a per diem of one kilo of premium Colombian snow and 3-7 unsullied women.
 
NotoriousFire [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Dear Fed,
I am planning a trip to Vegas. Please insure all my wagers.
I also respectfully request a per diem of one kilo of premium Colombian snow and 3-7 unsullied women.


3-7? Best they can do is 2!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotoriousFire: MillionDollarMo: Dear Fed,
I am planning a trip to Vegas. Please insure all my wagers.
I also respectfully request a per diem of one kilo of premium Colombian snow and 3-7 unsullied women.

3-7? Best they can do is 2!


Regretfully,
If unsullied women cannot be procured I will accept sullied women or unsullied men at an exchange of 4:1
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We were just told from the highest levels on Friday that the banking system was sound, so this can't be necessary, right?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.