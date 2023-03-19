 Skip to content
(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 933: "I'm Beginning to See a Pattern Here 3". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: I'm Beginning to See a Pattern Here 3"

Description: Patterns or motifs, geometric or natural; show us pictures that rely heavily upon repeating elements as a main focal point.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Chenanceau, France
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


An Afghan blanket my Mom crocheted in the mid 1970's.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When I bought my first house, my Aunt Jean stitched this tapestry as a house warming gift. Thirty seven years later, it is hanging in the stairwell between the 1st and 2nd floors of this house.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


DiagonalCorrugations
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Futo Momo
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Logarithmic Decay

Flashlight on a string with an acrylic diffuser shining through a transparency sheet with a gradient printed on it.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crochet Stitches by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Glove Gripper Spots by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
