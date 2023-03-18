 Skip to content
(NYPost) Squatters: Don't try and force your way in, or we'll flush your mom
4
rideaurocks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like a job for the A-Team
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't they have squatters laws making it criminal  to commandeer real property?  If not, they should.  One court order and if they don't vacate, put the cuffs on them.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Since the squatters probably don't leave the apartment to ensure no one can bust in & change the locks, it sounds like Mr. Goldberg needs to mediate a meeting between his kneecaps & a lead pipe in a dark alley, 1930's NYC-style.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
People are desperate for housing. Compared to letting your family live on the street this seems pretty reasonable.
 
