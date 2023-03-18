 Skip to content
(ABC 27)   Smoldering burn barrels. Inside out tractor tire flower beds. Potholes that frighten spelunkers. Billboards. Rotting roadside wildlife carcasses   (abc27.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Bird, Ruffed grouse, Pennsylvania, only trout species, Black, North America, Hunting, Great Dane  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I was about 6, I went fishing with my Dad in Western PA, where we lived. He accidentally hooked a hellbender, and it was freaking terrifying. I had nightmares well into adulthood.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: When I was about 6, I went fishing with my Dad in Western PA, where we lived. He accidentally hooked a hellbender, and it was freaking terrifying. I had nightmares well into adulthood.


Fark user imageView Full Size


yeah... no...
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fog. So much fog in that goddamn state and people barreling along the highway at 80mph in the middle of the night even though they can't see 10 feet in front of them.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cocaine Bear?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Burma Shave?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
9b16f79ca967fd0708d1-2713572fef44aa49ec323e813b06d2d9.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.comView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I haven't seen many fireflies in quite a few years. When we first moved to SW Pennsylvania in the summer of '86 they were everywhere during the summer evenings. I've been at my current place since September '19 and I don't think I've seen any. And this area is fairly rural.
 
