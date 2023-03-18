 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Gilead, er, Wyoming, outlaws the mifepristone, the long FDA-approved abortion pill. Next up: methotrexate, a commonly used drug for rheumatoid arthritis that has the same effect   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: Murica, Abortion, Law, abortion pills, NARAL Pro-Choice America, Abortion-rights movements, Supreme Court of the United States, Government, United States  
•       •       •

49 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Mar 2023 at 12:25 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Christians pushing hard to make sure women and girls are put back in the kitchen bare foot and pregnant 1950s style.

Think women and girls are nothing more than cum dumpster baby making machines? Vote Republican!
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Denver's right here.

I have a spare room.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wyoming? So that affects like 10 people?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Wyoming? So that affects like 10 people?


Nine to many.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
sounds like Wyoming is farking around with the interstate commerce clause.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fake news.

I don't mean the abortion ban... I mean Wyoming in general.

Garfield: It Must Be True!
Youtube 56uSDQECrRQ
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Religion and the hopefully
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Drunken Rampage: Religion and the hopefully


Stupid hair trigger posting...

Religion and the hopelessly religious can't die off soon enough.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The "freest country in the world", where you are free to be a white christofascist and the rest of all y'all can go f*ck yourself.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: The "freest country in the world"


I haven't heard anyone say that (seriously) for a few years now.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just...why do women vote R

/and yes I know that without women republicans would win almost every election
//stigginit must be a hell of a drug
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MissFeasance: Denver's right here.

I have a spare room.


Same.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lady J: swaniefrmreddeer: The "freest country in the world"

I haven't heard anyone say that (seriously) for a few years now.


No but you'll still get people telling you that america is the best country in the world
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lady J: swaniefrmreddeer: The "freest country in the world"

I haven't heard anyone say that (seriously) for a few years now.


We say it to each other when you're not around so you don't laugh at us.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Lady J: swaniefrmreddeer: The "freest country in the world"

I haven't heard anyone say that (seriously) for a few years now.

We say it to each other when you're not around so you don't laugh at us.


bless.
lol
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Christians pushing hard to make sure women and girls are put back in the kitchen bare foot and pregnant 1950s style.

Think women and girls are nothing more than cum dumpster baby making machines? Vote Republican!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The governor of a state that still has the death penalty for fully developed human beings is upset because some women take drugs to abort underdeveloped fetuses that are about 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch long.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: MissFeasance: Denver's right here.

I have a spare room.

Same.


Do I have to be in search of an abortion?

I've just never been Denver and it seems fun.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Wadded Beef: MissFeasance: Denver's right here.

I have a spare room.

Same.

Do I have to be in search of an abortion?

I've just never been Denver and it seems fun.


Sometimes people just go out to dinner in downtown dinner, have an abortion or two, and then go to a Broncos game afterwards.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Wyoming? So that affects like 10 people?


there are street gangs with more people in them than wyoming
 
olorin604
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Just...why do women vote R

/and yes I know that without women republicans would win almost every election
//stigginit must be a hell of a drug


"it will never happen to me"
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weatherkiss: DannyBrandt: Wadded Beef: MissFeasance: Denver's right here.

I have a spare room.

Same.

Do I have to be in search of an abortion?

I've just never been Denver and it seems fun.

Sometimes people just go out to dinner in downtown dinner, have an abortion or two, and then go to a Broncos game afterwards.


3 if you count the Broncos game.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DannyBrandt: Wadded Beef: MissFeasance: Denver's right here.

I have a spare room.

Same.

Do I have to be in search of an abortion?

I've just never been Denver and it seems fun.


Colorado is a unique and wonderful place if you love one of the following:
-skiing
-hunting/fishing
-hiking/camping
-driving three hours to get anywhere.

If not, it kinda sucks.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.