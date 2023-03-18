 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big Island Now)   Hawaii man discovers greatest of all time way to avoid death in a million gallon pool of manure, avoid a brain eating parasite, and make thousands of dollars while hanging out in a park   (bigislandnow.com) divider line
4
    More: Amusing, Nature, History, Land, Plant, Goat, Area, Herd, Hawaii  
•       •       •

305 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 19 Mar 2023 at 1:25 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The new staff are the greatest of all time?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If goats get out of hand, it's easier than sniping pigs.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This guy just might have a sustainable business -- people hiring him to drive goats to their properties to eat plants the property owners want removed.

"The goats eat invasive vegetation and their excretion attracts the dung beetle, which plays an important role in soil health and the survival of the endangered ʻAlalā, or Hawaiian crow, owls and Hoary bats. "

Love that sentence.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Locals heard complaining about the screaming.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.