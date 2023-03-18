 Skip to content
(ESPN)   Novak Djokovic to miss Miami Open over vaccine status. If only there were something simple he could do to fix the problem   (espn.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I just saw a TV interview where the tournament director said he didn't want to "get into politics" about the issue.

If only he could say that Djokovic is just being a dumbass.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Until someone decides NoVax Jockitch doesn't need no vaccine to compete.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Christ, what a prick.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've always thought he gives off serial killer vibes.  something about his hair.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its COVID-19 emergency declarations May 11.

We're basically just taking revenge on the guy for not taking the vaccine back when we thought that decision might potentially effect someone other than him.  Yes, he's an asshole.  But there's no long any even-marginally-explicable reason for keeping him out.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its COVID-19 emergency declarations May 11.

We're basically just taking revenge on the guy for not taking the vaccine back when we thought that decision might potentially effect someone other than him.  Yes, he's an asshole.  But there's no long any even-marginally-explicable reason for keeping him out.


And in May he can play whatever tennis game he wants
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its COVID-19 emergency declarations May 11.

We're basically just taking revenge on the guy for not taking the vaccine back when we thought that decision might potentially effect someone other than him.  Yes, he's an asshole.  But there's no long any even-marginally-explicable reason for keeping him out.


If only there was a really safe and simple way for him to get vaccinated.  If only.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: I've always thought he gives off serial killer vibes.  something about his hair.


It's the bits of finely ground human flesh spattered on his spiky 'do
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its COVID-19 emergency declarations May 11.

We're basically just taking revenge on the guy for not taking the vaccine back when we thought that decision might potentially effect someone other than him.  Yes, he's an asshole.  But there's no long any even-marginally-explicable reason for keeping him out.


The law wasn't written with him in mind, so it's obviously not revenge. It's the law.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol antivaxxers are some of the stupidest people alive.
 
melfunction
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Naido: The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its COVID-19 emergency declarations May 11.

We're basically just taking revenge on the guy for not taking the vaccine back when we thought that decision might potentially effect someone other than him.  Yes, he's an asshole.  But there's no long any even-marginally-explicable reason for keeping him out.


We all know now that the vaccine does not protect you from getting the virus and so testing positive or COVID. We've read about all of the fully vaccinated people getting COVID. So it makes no difference whether he is vaccinated or not. I've had all of the vaccines available because I don't want to get sick. You still could catch COVID from me.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

melfunction: So it makes no difference whether he is vaccinated or not. I've had all of the vaccines available because I don't want to get sick. You still could catch COVID from me.


I'm fully vaxxed and I got covid, but I'm not dead from it.

That's kinda the point.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Regarding Novak: Serb.

Nothing follows.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This farking guy.

/not big on stereotypes but one that seems to be universally true is: Serbians are assholes
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ishkur: This farking guy.

/not big on stereotypes


you were right the first time
 
melfunction
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: melfunction: So it makes no difference whether he is vaccinated or not. I've had all of the vaccines available because I don't want to get sick. You still could catch COVID from me.

I'm fully vaxxed and I got covid, but I'm not dead from it.

That's kinda the point.


The point is being a danger to others. Dying people don't threaten me.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's really very sad. If only there was something he could do about it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark it. If you all ain't been vaxxed by now? Sam, what should happen to em? And do they deserve it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

melfunction: The point is being a danger to others. Dying people don't threaten me.


My best friend from childhood died of covid because he wasn't vaxxed.
He's not a danger to anyone now.

Obtuse to Red One.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Naido: The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its COVID-19 emergency declarations May 11.

We're basically just taking revenge on the guy for not taking the vaccine back when we thought that decision might potentially effect someone other than him.  Yes, he's an asshole.  But there's no long any even-marginally-explicable reason for keeping him out.


I'm ok with keeping assholes out of the country.
 
acouvis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Naido: The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its COVID-19 emergency declarations May 11.

We're basically just taking revenge on the guy for not taking the vaccine back when we thought that decision might potentially effect someone other than him.  Yes, he's an asshole.  But there's no long any even-marginally-explicable reason for keeping him out.


Even less of a reason to allow him in.  There are other variants out there, and this is a clear indication he doesn't care about public health.

If they want to have a tennis tournament with unvaccinated athletes, fine.  How about dropping them at Bouvet Island?  Let them do whatever they want there.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gee, that's a shame. Anyway...
 
olorin604
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you want to come to this country you have to follow the rules and do it the right way... Well not that rule, I don't like that one.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

acouvis: Naido: The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its COVID-19 emergency declarations May 11.

We're basically just taking revenge on the guy for not taking the vaccine back when we thought that decision might potentially effect someone other than him.  Yes, he's an asshole.  But there's no long any even-marginally-explicable reason for keeping him out.

Even less of a reason to allow him in.  There are other variants out there, and this is a clear indication he doesn't care about public health.

If they want to have a tennis tournament with unvaccinated athletes, fine.  How about dropping them at Bouvet Island?  Let them do whatever they want there.


I get your intent, but the courts there are terrible.
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, he knows how much his sperm is worth!
 
melfunction
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It was a big disappointment that the vaccine did not give protection from infection or being infectious. But everyone should protect themselves with every vaccine available.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 minute ago  

melfunction: Naido: The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its COVID-19 emergency declarations May 11.

We're basically just taking revenge on the guy for not taking the vaccine back when we thought that decision might potentially effect someone other than him.  Yes, he's an asshole.  But there's no long any even-marginally-explicable reason for keeping him out.

We all know now that the vaccine does not protect you from getting the virus and so testing positive or COVID. We've read about all of the fully vaccinated people getting COVID. So it makes no difference whether he is vaccinated or not. I've had all of the vaccines available because I don't want to get sick. You still could catch COVID from me.


people die in traffic accidents despite wearing seat belts, ergo nobody should wear a seat belt
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Begoggle: lol antivaxxers are some of the stupidest people alive.


They're a dying breed.
 
