vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Went to fight a bogus ticket.
In my police uniform.

The cop never showed up.
I explained exactly every little thing the cop did wrong and the judge said "we've never had a problem with this officer before" and I explained, "Well, you do now" followed by "And where is he? He said he would be here.  I have shown this court my word is good, and he has had an opportunity to show and did not. What will we do now?"
Case dismissed.

As I had the day off for court, I visited his boss, and repeated what I told the judge.
Guess what he said? "I've never had a problem with him before"

ACAB.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was a court clerk for a number of years.

Easily the most hilarious was the great burrito assault trial.  Taco bell employee charged with assault for throwing something at another employee.  Assaulter said just a tortilla was thrown.  Assaultee said no, it was a burrito because it had cheese and beans on it and the cheese caused a burn.

Multiple taco bell managers called as witnesses, taco bell training manuals, it was argued back and forth for about 6 hours.

Found guilty, time served, about 4 hours in jail.  Guy paid for the lawyer, not a public defender.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Way back in high school I crashed and totaled my 1974 AMC Hornet into the side of the road. I went to court to fight the speeding ticket. The cop showed up. I lost the case and had to pay a fine.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I went to court for a traffic ticket once. Got supervision.

/csb
 
ZephyrHawk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Spent a short time in litigation.  One case we were up against this attorney who is the only person I have ever met, in decades of legal practice, who fit the TV stereotype of a scumbag lawyer.  Lied about everything. I had to keep logs of every email sent or received, every call made, every message left, because he would go in front of the judge and blatantly lie to their face (e.g., "I'm sorry, Your Honor, I did not get that message from opposing counsel.").  His clients were scummy as well.

Anyways, stupid case actually goes to trial and during closing arguments a huge storm rolls in.  Scumbag is about to make his speech and BLAM! Flash of light, loud boom and everything goes black.  A couple seconds later the generators must have kicked in because the lights all come back on.  Scumbag raises his hands in surrender, and jokingly says, "I swear!  What I'm about to tell you is all true!" (Narrator: It wasn't.)

Ten minutes later, everyone gets evacuated because the courthouse is on fire. No one can get back in to finish deliberations for over a month.  Fun times.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I nearly got chosen as a juror in the trial that put Paul Bergrin away.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was a child abuse and neglect caseworker for awhile so I was in court all the time. Usually it was perfunctory, bring kids to see their lawyer, picking up court orders etc, but it was also reading evidence from pediatric ecology reports into the record, giving assessments on kids social development and reporting on natural parents progress towards return home.

I had a 12 yr old in my caseload and since he was the oldest in a large family I was the lead worker. Kids were split between DCFS homes and like three private agencies. This kid's mom was trouble. Real trouble. She was early thirties, straight junkie hustler but smart, white and very attractive. She was a nightmare. She got breaks and chances others in the system didn't. My brilliant and insightful supervisor sent a case aide w me when I did the licensing visit to check her home prior to unsupervised overnight visits and it's a good thing. I was 23 and she opened the door in just a t-shirt. I don't know if I could've done the right things w/out a 60 yr old black woman w a crooked wig sucked her teeth w knowing "mmm hhhmmm"s the whole time. 

Anyway, I knew she was dirty but couldn't catch her. I could mandate 2 surprise drug drops a month. I hit her on Friday then Monday. I used both the first week of the month. I spent almost a year w her getting the best of me. So finally she's got a court date for unsupervised overnight visits for the oldest kid which is the last real barrier before return home. Everyone involved, except the psychologist she charmed, thought it was a mistake. 

So we all get to court and the SA comes up to me and says mom smells like alcohol. All the workers go up to her one at a time and talk to her. We all smell it but I'm out of drug drops for the month. Too bad bc the place she had to get them was literally one floor down in the court house. 

As all the workers and attorneys are trying to figure out what to do I mention (having actually read the file) she's an insulin dependent diabetic and if insulin is mismanaged a person can emit a ketone that smells almost identical to alcohol. The SA asked if I was diabetic or maybe someone in my family? I said no, I saw it on Quincy.

Fast forward to in the courtroom. There's an off the record scrum in front of the bench w lawyers talking the judge and I'm just sitting there spacing out bc other than bringing the kid I didn't have to do anything, I thought. Court comes back in session, they go on the record and call me to the stand. I missed it the first time bc I wasn't paying attention. Anyway I get up there and the SA asks what if anything I noticed talking to the natural mother in the hallway, what if anything do I know about her medical history etc. I explain it all to the court. He then with a shiat eating grin asks "and where is it that you came upon this specialized medical knowledge about ketones and diabetes?"

I paused awkwardly and then said "I saw it on Quincy." It's like everyone in the bustling courtroom went silent, the reporter looked at the judge who shrugged, laughed and nodded to her to put it in the record. He then ordered her downstairs for a drop which turned out to be negative for alcohol but wildly positive for cocaine. She'd been smoking crack for a couple days and didn't take her insulin correctly. |

For the next 7 years that judge, the attorneys and every worker on the case called me Quincy. They introduced me to others as Quincy. It was to the point that I'd have to correct people so Quincy didn't show up on documents. And to this day a group of good friends from that time in my life still call me Quincy. 

I'm actually proud of the nickname. 6 of her 7 kids didn't go home. Years later she got the youngest back who ended up returning to the system due to sexual abuse. I like to think my tv watching and Quincy M.E. on heavy rerun rotation prevented it from happening to the other young kids.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Went to court for a speeding ticket (got dismissed because I had no tickets on my record. I've been 10 times.  All dismissed, or changed to a non moving violation because I have no tickets in my record. It's a vicious cycle.) Anyway,
Woman was cited because she let her unlicensed boyfriend drive her car. Judge asked if live in  boyfriend had her permission to use the car. She said yes, she told him he could go to the store. Judge says "Okay, that's a 75 dollar fine. " lady says "Oh no, wait. No, he didn't have my permission." Judge says "are you sure? Because if he had your permission, you have to pay the 75 dollars.  If he didn't have your permission, he'll be charged with felony car theft." Lady is quiet for a second and says "No, he didn't have my permission."
Judge tells her an arrest warrant will be put out on her boyfriend (he asks if the guy was home now, she says yes) and then dismissed her. As she walks by down the aisle, I hear her mutter "I ain't paying no damn fine."

Gave her boyfriend a felony charge to avoid paying 75 bucks.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I served on a jury in the county where I lived at the time. The trial we were assigned concerned a woman who was charge with reckless driving, evading law enforcement/resisting arrest, and assaulting a prison guard. There were five LEOs brought to the trial and during voir dire, the judge asked if any of us knew the five LEOs standing in the back. One dude raised his hand, and when asked which one and why, the guy said, "Officer So=and-so, because he keeps pulling me over for speeding." Everyone laughed, including the judge and cop, and he was dismissed from jury duty.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In Chicago, you can't drive a truck on Lake Shore Drive.  Sure people do all the time but if you get caught, you get a ticket.

You can try to put different plates on your truck like Passenger Car Plates, or RV plates or anything else but the way the ordinance is written it doesn't matter.

So I got a ticket.  I thought I could fight it.  I showed up in Court.
I had a a folder filled with "Evidence" to support my case.
Courtroom was packed. Every.Single.Person there was for the same thing:  Driving a Truck on Lake Shore Drive.
Some brought an Attorney.    One by one, they were picked off by the Judge and their arguments dismissed.  Pay the ticket and the court costs.  Lather, Rinse, Repeat.

Finally my name was called. I approached the bench.  I started to blurt out something but the Judge looked at me and said "Case Dismissed, Officer did not appear".    I just stood there, dumbfounded.  I was the only one in that room that did not have to pay the ticket.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Spent three days in the jury selection pool in Chicago and was chosen as one of the jurors.  They sent us to lunch, with the trial scheduled to begin the afternoon of my third day.  The parties in the lawsuit settled over lunch.

/I go back to work and offer up my $27 check for three days to the company.
//The head of HR says, "Keep it.  It would cost us more than $27 to process the money."
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The court portion only plays a small role in this, but it's great.

My phone rang at 2am. It was some guy my brother worked with. He told me my brother had been arrested while driving home from work. My brother used his phone call to let work know he wouldn't be in for his morning shift, and asked them to call me to go bail him out.  So without waking my parents I drove a couple towns over to the police station. I waited around for some clerk or judge or whoever he was, signed a few forms, and paid a cash bail. On the way home somewhere around 4am my brother told me the reason he was arrested was because there was a cop in that town who he went to school with in junior high.

"This guy has had it out for me since junior high..." he said, "and he knows I have to drive through HIS town to get home from work. So he's always watching for me to harass me. He pulled me over for 'speeding' this time, found out I had an unpaid ticket, and used that as an excuse to arrest me and impound my car."

It all sounded dubious. I knew the guy he was talking about because I went to the same school and was only 1 year behind him. This is the first I had heard about this. Besides, I was 19 and my bro was 20-- who carries a minor middle school grudge that long? My brother has a LONG history of not taking responsibility for his actions and blaming others. My mother, for whatever reason, reinforced this behavior always supporting his "everyone else is against him" attitude.

The next morning he tells my parents the same story, my mother is ranting about how this is harassment, and they're going to make sure everyone in the town knew about this. She was going to call a family friend who is an attorney and have him join my brother in court and they would expose this! My brother suddenly got really nervous and worked very hard to convince my mother that wasn't necessary-- he would just show up himself and handle it on the court date. She wouldn't have it. She called the lawyer friend.

After they all met, suddenly no one was talking about it any longer. My mother was no longer on a crusade. My brother asked me to drive him to the court date because mom and dad "weren't able to." So I drive him there, they call his case, I'm sitting in the back. And the judge reads off the charges:

Driving on a suspended license, car was unregistered, expired inspection sticker, no insurance coverage (mandatory in the state), speeding on radar, running a red light, failure to stop for police.

I did everything I could to suppress a laugh, accidentally snorted, and had to get up and leave the room to let it out.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: I was a court clerk for a number of years.

Easily the most hilarious was the great burrito assault trial.  Taco bell employee charged with assault for throwing something at another employee.  Assaulter said just a tortilla was thrown.  Assaultee said no, it was a burrito because it had cheese and beans on it and the cheese caused a burn.

Multiple taco bell managers called as witnesses, taco bell training manuals, it was argued back and forth for about 6 hours.

Found guilty, time served, about 4 hours in jail.  Guy paid for the lawyer, not a public defender.


With a $2 bill, I'd assume.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i got pulled over for no seat belt.   i drove by the cop as he was writing another ticket on a freeway frontage road.   he followed me for a good mile or so and by the time he got to me i had put it on.

he finished writing the ticket and giving me a lecture and as i signed the ticket, i gave him a snarky 'youre a real hero, sir '   the smile ran away from his face.

went to court, cop.is there     i lied and said i had it on, the officer didn't have that great a view of me (he was on foot outside, i was driving).  judge found me not guilty    cop wasn't thrilled.

a few weeks later, same freeway, same lack of seatbelt, i get pulled over.

"is that ..?   oh....   sh&t."   Same cop.

I'm kind of freaking out.  this guy is gonna plant drugs on me oh f&ck probably at least gonna beat the sh&t out of me...

"You really don't like wearing your seatbelt do you?"

I have no idea why i said what i did but it was something to the effect of "is this the most important thing you have going on?"  im not much of a pot stirrer and this guy had me dead to rights.

he said "that's a complicated argument.  put on your f&cking seat belt."  and walked back to his cruiser and took off.

i don't think ive gotten a seat belt ticket since then
 
