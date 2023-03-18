 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   News: 737-MAX crash. Fark: Boeing lawyer, "The passengers died instantly, how much pain and suffering compensation could we possibly owe? Zero?   (huffpost.com) divider line
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Put that man on a 737-MAX that duplicates the flight and crash. Let's see how calm and collected he is when its avionics argue with itself and start the plunge.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is the pain and suffering value of people plunging to their deaths for however long it takes?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: What is the pain and suffering value of people plunging to their deaths for however long it takes?


[corporate lawyer] Their estates and/or heirs owe the airline $5M/second for the once-in-a-life-time experience. [/corporate lawyer]
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

phalamir: BizarreMan: What is the pain and suffering value of people plunging to their deaths for however long it takes?

[corporate lawyer] Their estates and/or heirs owe the airline $5M/second for the once-in-a-life-time experience. [/corporate lawyer]


I knew there was a reason I hated corporate laywers.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow... At least Ford didn't intend to let the Pinto memo get out. This is just flat out advertising that you're an evil company.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: phalamir: BizarreMan: What is the pain and suffering value of people plunging to their deaths for however long it takes?

[corporate lawyer] Their estates and/or heirs owe the airline $5M/second for the once-in-a-life-time experience. [/corporate lawyer]

I knew there was a reason I hated corporate laywers.


*slinks away*
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: What is the pain and suffering value of people plunging to their deaths for however long it takes?


comicbookreligion.comView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image image 365x365]


Lockheed should get back into the airliner market
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If we loosened liability regulations, they'd do the right thing of their own free will. It's the regulations that are causing them to do this. Maybe throw on some tax cuts for good measure.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: If we loosened liability regulations, they'd do the right thing of their own free will. It's the regulations that are causing them to do this. Maybe throw on some tax cuts for good measure.


Actually I think if we had single payer Healthcare, UBI, and affordable housing.  I think lawsuits would be cut in half.  Most people sue because they have no other recourse.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
denny speech
Youtube SaSxTMrXbt4


Denny Crane the value of life. And Shatner shows his chops.
 
starsrift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lawyer kind of has a point. Wrongful death is different than pain and suffering, which is about damage caused by an injury, not a scary few seconds pre-injury. Allowing it would set some interesting precedents.

Could you now, for instance, sue someone who cut you off on the highway for P&S because you thoughtyou might have an accident, even though you swerved and recovered your vehicle out of danger with no ill effect?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

starsrift: Lawyer kind of has a point. Wrongful death is different than pain and suffering, which is about damage caused by an injury, not a scary few seconds pre-injury. Allowing it would set some interesting precedents.

Could you now, for instance, sue someone who cut you off on the highway for P&S because you thoughtyou might have an accident, even though you swerved and recovered your vehicle out of danger with no ill effect?


But we let cops kill people out of a fear.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Memo to the Boeing lawyers: the pain and suffering isn't the pain and suffering of the people who died, it is the pain and suffering of the families of the people who died in the crash your employers caused by their ignoring the advice of the engineers who said that making those changes to the 737 required an FAA-mandated update to the qualifications on how to operate the airplane, which would require an update on training on how to operate the airplane, which your employers would have to pay for. Which is what you should have advised your employers to take into consideration.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Under Florida's Stand Your Ground law, the passengers could have said that they feared for their lives, then stormed the cockpit, and killed the flight crew.  That would've fixed everything.
 
