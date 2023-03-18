 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Not news: stupid man in Oregon gets himself and a friend stuck in snow. News: uses text messages to get help. Fark: by tying his phone to a drone. Total Fark: so he can tell his wife he's an idiot. Ultra Fark: when she is in Uganda   (oregonlive.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This would have been the most inopportune time for '%${%&'+'${'%&NO CARRIER
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, we all been there.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it seems stupid, but it works, it isn't stupid.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bowman, who's been with the unit for 16 years, is not a man prone to hype and hyperbole. He said he expects what Ryan did on Forest Service Road 19 to be studied by search-and-rescue teams across the United States. "This guy's ingenuity was amazing," he said. "People in this field are going to be talking about this one for decades."


Okay...like, I get that the guy was pretty sharp to realize how to combine his phone's 'send-once-connected' capability and his drone's ability to get high enough to improve the signal reception, but it does feel a little hyperbolic to say that this is somehow going to lead to S&R methodology breakthroughs that will last for decades.

I mean, so maybe you might get some sort of product development or something for people that don't want to own or carry along a full-fledged drone, but is it really going to be anything that is better/cheaper than simply getting a very small emergency satellite beacon that could not only contact authorities but also provide your location instead of literally playing a game of telephone to contact them?
 
sirrerun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uganda be kidding me.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe he didn't know the number for 911
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: I mean, so maybe you might get some sort of product development or something for people that don't want to own or carry along a full-fledged drone, but is it really going to be anything that is better/cheaper than simply getting a very small emergency satellite beacon that could not only contact authorities but also provide your location instead of literally playing a game of telephone to contact them?


But what if you've fallen in a cave and broken your leg, you're underground - no signal.  And you're caving alone like a suicidal idiot.  Why then securing your phone to a drone would be your only hope!

/there's always some room for "technically..."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: If it seems stupid, but it works, it isn't stupid.


Well the idea to use the drone was brilliant.

All of the other ideas leading up to it were pretty stupid.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Bowman, who's been with the unit for 16 years, is not a man prone to hype and hyperbole. He said he expects what Ryan did on Forest Service Road 19 to be studied by search-and-rescue teams across the United States. "This guy's ingenuity was amazing," he said. "People in this field are going to be talking about this one for decades."


Okay...like, I get that the guy was pretty sharp to realize how to combine his phone's 'send-once-connected' capability and his drone's ability to get high enough to improve the signal reception, but it does feel a little hyperbolic to say that this is somehow going to lead to S&R methodology breakthroughs that will last for decades.

I mean, so maybe you might get some sort of product development or something for people that don't want to own or carry along a full-fledged drone, but is it really going to be anything that is better/cheaper than simply getting a very small emergency satellite beacon that could not only contact authorities but also provide your location instead of literally playing a game of telephone to contact them?


Oh c'mon, the guy was blown away and in front of a microphone. Let it go
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 25 miles - that's maybe a 7 or 8hr walk at most. Yeah i get they were in snow so maybe add a few more hours, but if they were well layered, that would have been my goto...

Jesus seems a right bastard - first he gets that lady stuck, then these two men got stuck and had to arrange a drone rescue all so he could take the credit.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: I get that the guy was pretty sharp to realize how to combine his phone's 'send-once-connected' capability...


specially since, reading his statement carefully, he didn't realize it HAD that capability.
he actually tried to type a really long text message thinking it would take longer to send to give him time to tie it to the drone and fly up in the air.
lol.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: kb7rky: If it seems stupid, but it works, it isn't stupid.

Well the idea to use the drone was brilliant.

All of the other ideas leading up to it were pretty stupid.


That just goes without saying...but yeah...
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol.  Lots of God talk and blessing and thanking Him for getting stuck and then for some MacGruber-style plan for rescue.

Better luck next time, God.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: lol.  Lots of God talk and blessing and thanking Him for getting stuck and then for some MacGruber-style plan for rescue.

Better luck next time, God.


Just once I wanna read an article about how they prayed to God, but Gid didn't deliver.

Just once. But I guess it's not newsworthy when you pray and your prayers aren't answered. You know why? Because it happens all the farking time!
 
acouvis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kb7rky: If it seems stupid, but it works, it isn't stupid.


This case still manages to fall under "stupid" as well.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Bowman, who's been with the unit for 16 years, is not a man prone to hype and hyperbole. He said he expects what Ryan did on Forest Service Road 19 to be studied by search-and-rescue teams across the United States. "This guy's ingenuity was amazing," he said. "People in this field are going to be talking about this one for decades."


Okay...like, I get that the guy was pretty sharp to realize how to combine his phone's 'send-once-connected' capability and his drone's ability to get high enough to improve the signal reception, but it does feel a little hyperbolic to say that this is somehow going to lead to S&R methodology breakthroughs that will last for decades.

I mean, so maybe you might get some sort of product development or something for people that don't want to own or carry along a full-fledged drone, but is it really going to be anything that is better/cheaper than simply getting a very small emergency satellite beacon that could not only contact authorities but also provide your location instead of literally playing a game of telephone to contact them?


Cell repeaters on drones sounds like a good idea though, and cheap when combined with your typical SAR drone.
 
acouvis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: UberNeuman: lol.  Lots of God talk and blessing and thanking Him for getting stuck and then for some MacGruber-style plan for rescue.

Better luck next time, God.

Just once I wanna read an article about how they prayed to God, but Gid didn't deliver.

Just once. But I guess it's not newsworthy when you pray and your prayers aren't answered. You know why? Because it happens all the farking time!


Carson had a similar section in his routines...

christian athletes
Youtube lXV0VKX2m6Q
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

acouvis: KodosZardoz: UberNeuman: lol.  Lots of God talk and blessing and thanking Him for getting stuck and then for some MacGruber-style plan for rescue.

Better luck next time, God.

Just once I wanna read an article about how they prayed to God, but Gid didn't deliver.

Just once. But I guess it's not newsworthy when you pray and your prayers aren't answered. You know why? Because it happens all the farking time!

Carson had a similar section in his routines...

[YouTube video: christian athletes]


Yeah, I remember that. I always think of that bit at times like these. I was thinking about it when I was posting.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: talking about this one for decades


He's already gotten at least three Fark greenlights for the same story.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: lol.  Lots of God talk and blessing and thanking Him for getting stuck and then for some MacGruber-style plan for rescue.

Better luck next time, God.


Another BS story from the internets and God based crap saving everyone. Who in the hell writes this crap?
 
