(The US Sun)   Security experts identify the four most dangerous words in your inbox   (the-sun.com) divider line
    Obvious, Email, Phishing, Gmail, Email address, Computer security, Walmart, Trend Micro, legitimate texts  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That would be great...
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't Nothin Gonna Happen.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
'this is now overdue'
'by COP today please'
 
wxboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As per our discussion
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The Sun is there?"
 
mistahtom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's just the tip.
 
Theeng
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Doctors hate this tip!"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Account locked
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
WHO WANT SEX MUTOMBO
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Cheap generic Viagra here" ?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Please do the needful
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Downtrodden Prince of Nigeria?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All I know is it has some strange email address like aDF­adf13­51km­ts­[nospam-﹫-backwards]s­tmk*i­t then it gets reported as "phishing". 90% of what I get on my original email from 1996 is crap like this.

//gmail account I only give to people that matter to me and banking
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We need to talk.
 
6nome
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I found your dildo.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
free money click linkie
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Reply for naked pictures.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Klaatu Barada Nikto, biatch" ?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'Someone liked your profile'

No they didn't. Make your scams believable.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fw: fwrd: Fw:fw:
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Some of them are damn funny... YOUR ACCOUNT HAS BEEN HACKED blah blah and the return address is some gmail.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
New login from Russia
 
adj_m
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Really, no 'Amazon'?  Because that's the sh*t that constantly gets my elderly parent.  They've never actually had a scam completed on them, but getting those emails/text leads to hours of (attempting) communicating with customer service at actual Amazon through the contact info on their website...instead of just deleting it and moving on with their day or multiple days.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
sigh. It's the same thing it always was.

It is literally completely impossible to violate someone via email unless they agree to be violated. It's it's in the god damned farking standard.

<cough> "Unless you use MIME.

"What did you say? Out with it!"

"Um... well... if email users agree to be compromised, because they want to see something or reply to someone who is probably OK, then they are compromised"

"Good god in heaven save us!"
 
Dadburns
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I enjoy the ones where they tell me they "took control" of my camera, recorded me "in my bunk" and will send the pictures to everyone in my email list unless I pay them...

I always reply and ask them to include me in the email distribution because I need a new pic for my Fark profile.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: WHO WANT SEX MUTOMBO


NOT IN MY HOUSE
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What are the two that aren't "Fark NotNewsletter?"
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't do crypto currency since I know it is a scam.  I won't do business with Walmart.  I don't have a Costco card.  And I have never used Tinder.

I do get regular scam emails telling me my Amazon account has been locked, but those normally show up as text messages on my work cell phone, which is not at all connected to my Amazon account, so clearly a scam.

Most scams are easy to spot.  Your bank is not going to be sending you important security alerts from a generic gmail account.

NEVER click on a link in a security alert email.  Go to your bank (or other) website by manually typing in the url or use the link you previously saved.  This will prevent most of the scams.  Never call back on a phone number provided in a suspected scam email.  Go to your bank website and get the phone number from there.  Except if there was an actual security issue, you'll likely have a message attached to your account that you will see the moment you log in.
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I get a few that say my AMEX card is locked

Never had one
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Really, no 'Amazon'?  Because that's the sh*t that constantly gets my elderly parent.  They've never actually had a scam completed on them, but getting those emails/text leads to hours of (attempting) communicating with customer service at actual Amazon through the contact info on their website...instead of just deleting it and moving on with their day or multiple days.


Tell your elderly parents to go to Amazon manually (don't use the link in the scam email).  If there is an issue with their account, they will be told when they are logged.  If nothing is mentioned, the email is a scam.  Also, ignore phone numbers in Amazon scam messages.  Amazon doesn't like to use phone calls so will never provide a number that easily.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

6nome: I found your dildo.


*the
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dadburns: I enjoy the ones where they tell me they "took control" of my camera, recorded me "in my bunk" and will send the pictures to everyone in my email list unless I pay them...

I always reply and ask them to include me in the email distribution because I need a new pic for my Fark profile.


"I'm a famous porn actor and my peener is copyrighted.  Distribution of those images will open you up to copyright violations and subsequent litigation."
 
