 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   US veteran John "Jonny Alabama" McIntyre downgraded to "Jonny Mordor"   (businessinsider.com) divider line
46
    More: Dumbass, Russia, Propaganda, United States Army, Psychology, High school, Law, United States Armed Forces, Knowledge  
•       •       •

1293 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2023 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A shiatty alcoholic traitor has buddied up to Russia?

I'm shocked.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is hoping we take him back in 2024. IYNWIM.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Here is hoping we take him back in 2024. IYNWIM.


We'll trade another arms dealer for him?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he ends up getting killed by Ukrainian patriots.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have named him Crapper John.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The game of life is hard to play...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: I hope he ends up getting killed by Ukrainian patriots.


He'll probably end up as one of Steven Segal's heels.

abload.deView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more I read about this guy I begin to realize he's not John "Jonny Alabama" McIntyre, he's George Santos.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh! With hundreds of retired American military personnel working for the Saudi military, and the USA canceling the treaties that held back Russia's nuclear ambitions, what are we supposed to expect? The USA is traitors. We know that. Some of them are upset about it, but their political parties aren't upset enough to prossecute the traitors, so of course the Americans in combat zones are going to do what their government does. A plurality of American voters want an arms race, and they are working toward it by helping Russia.

The plurarlity who are trying to stop an arms race with Russia are all we've got, and they're a plurality too, but that still puts them in a minority. :(
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: I hope he ends up getting killed by Ukrainian patriots.


By being thrown in the line of fire by Russian conscripts?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deserters get shot.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: I hope he ends up getting killed by Ukrainian patriots.


I hope he ends up getting killed by Malcolm Nance.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Cythraul: I hope he ends up getting killed by Ukrainian patriots.

He'll probably end up as one of Steven Segal's heels.

[abload.de image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


I watched Under Seige with a 22 year old family member a few days ago. he was horrified by how slow it was. Even to my ancient audience sensibilities, it was slowwwwwww moving torture to watch. Confirming that, back in the day, we only rented Segal movies for the 30 seconds of boobs (someone else's boobs, not Segal's boobs).
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Cythraul: I hope he ends up getting killed by Ukrainian patriots.

By being thrown in the line of fire by Russian conscripts?


Maybe he plans to bribe the generals with Levi's 501 blue jeans, like in that cow commercial, and get himself a sweet 3-star general position.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's no Bobby Peru.

Anyway, sorry about that Ukraine. Our bad.
He's your problem now, Russia. No takebacks.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They painted a picture of a troubled man who at least once excessively drank alcohol whilst fighting and urinated in an army vehicle, defaced Ukrainian guard posts, and was eventually barred from handling weapons because he was deemed a danger to himself and others.

sure he wasn't russian all along?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"He's now on RT claiming to be Antifa and a communist, was unironically in Isis, and had previously been under Russian artillery and air strikes in Syria."

It's like all of George Santos' claims, but for real.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Deserters get shot.


Bowe Bergdahl is dead?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Look the average person is an idiot, aversge.  That means there is a well below average
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
said McIntyre loaded his machine gun upside down

I...don't even know how you could do that lol. If it was belt-fed as most are, I suppose you could lay the ammo belt onto the feed tray backwards. I never tried that lol so idk if the receiver cover would physically close. Maybe the EU weapons are less idiot proof but the NATO ones are halfway idiot proof as far as loading. *shrug*
 
Cythraul
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: said McIntyre loaded his machine gun upside down

I...don't even know how you could do that lol. If it was belt-fed as most are, I suppose you could lay the ammo belt onto the feed tray backwards. I never tried that lol so idk if the receiver cover would physically close. Maybe the EU weapons are less idiot proof but the NATO ones are halfway idiot proof as far as loading. *shrug*


Maybe they meant he tried to load a machine gun while he himself was hanging upside down?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: The USA is traitors.


Saving Private Ryan - The Statue of Liberty is Kaput!
Youtube wtPeJNHr09M


"The Statue of Liberty is kaput!"
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How does a man who is 25-years-old in 2023 get listed as being in the army in 2015?

Even if he enlisted at 18, I'm not sure the math works. Or can you join up earlier?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Petey4335: Cythraul: I hope he ends up getting killed by Ukrainian patriots.

By being thrown in the line of fire by Russian conscripts?

Maybe he plans to bribe the generals with Levi's 501 blue jeans, like in that cow commercial, and get himself a sweet 3-star general position.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"50 watts per channel, babycakes."
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thosw: How does a man who is 25-years-old in 2023 get listed as being in the army in 2015?

Even if he enlisted at 18, I'm not sure the math works. Or can you join up earlier?


N/M. Figured it out. He was 25 in 2022 when the war started.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: said McIntyre loaded his machine gun upside down

I...don't even know how you could do that lol. If it was belt-fed as most are, I suppose you could lay the ammo belt onto the feed tray backwards. I never tried that lol so idk if the receiver cover would physically close. Maybe the EU weapons are less idiot proof but the NATO ones are halfway idiot proof as far as loading. *shrug*


Username checks out
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Russian Federation is genuinely one of the bigger destinations for immigrants. However, the vast majority of Russia's immigrant population come from even poorer former Soviet nations, desperate for any work they can find.

Meanwhile, wealthy Russians who weren't sanctioned somehow and could live somewhere else usually did, even before the war. By 2022, life had improved enough for middle-class Russians that making a career at home wasn't a crazy idea (at least if they were prepared not to get involved in politics). In 2023, anybody with skills of value elsewhere is leaving for any country that will have them (including the poorer former Soviet nations) or considering doing so more seriously every day.

A nation is best judged not by who lives there but who wants to live there, and who would leave if they could.

"Woke" America continues to attract the world's best and brightest to her bosom. "Based" Russia attracts no one. The children she doesn't drive off she eats alive.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Well, duh! With hundreds of retired American military personnel working for the Saudi military, and the USA canceling the treaties that held back Russia's nuclear ambitions, what are we supposed to expect? The USA is traitors. We know that. Some of them are upset about it, but their political parties aren't upset enough to prossecute the traitors, so of course the Americans in combat zones are going to do what their government does. A plurality of American voters want an arms race, and they are working toward it by helping Russia.

The plurarlity who are trying to stop an arms race with Russia are all we've got, and they're a plurality too, but that still puts them in a minority. :(


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lish
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You can enlist at 17, so the math works out. He also could have been 18 when he joined depending on when his birthday is.
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thosw: How does a man who is 25-years-old in 2023 get listed as being in the army in 2015?

Even if he enlisted at 18, I'm not sure the math works. Or can you join up earlier?


With a parental waiver you can sign up at 17, I forget the details if they work it out so you're not under 18 by the time you leave Basic/Boot Camp or not.
 
maxheck
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Truly a lifetime of good decisions.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Gyrfalcon: Deserters get shot.

Bowe Bergdahl is dead?


Bergdahl wasn't a deserter you shiathead.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Send in an extraction team and haul him to Gitmo for extreme fully enhanced treatment.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: jim32rr: Gyrfalcon: Deserters get shot.

Bowe Bergdahl is dead?

Bergdahl wasn't a deserter you shiathead.


From what I've read that's what he was charged with and pled guilty to. So, ya know, think about the shiathead comment.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Thosw: How does a man who is 25-years-old in 2023 get listed as being in the army in 2015?

Even if he enlisted at 18, I'm not sure the math works. Or can you join up earlier?


My brother joined at 17
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: Thosw: How does a man who is 25-years-old in 2023 get listed as being in the army in 2015?

Even if he enlisted at 18, I'm not sure the math works. Or can you join up earlier?

With a parental waiver you can sign up at 17, I forget the details if they work it out so you're not under 18 by the time you leave Basic/Boot Camp or not.


Not necessarily, no - you can graduate boot at 17 - I did.  They just detach you for completing school if need be, but you're officially enlisted.  You're most likely detached to finish high school (unless you finished early) but you're going to get periodic weekend duty and training etc. Sort of like a Reservist, but more built around your school schedule/needs
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Bennie Crabtree: Well, duh! With hundreds of retired American military personnel working for the Saudi military, and the USA canceling the treaties that held back Russia's nuclear ambitions, what are we supposed to expect? The USA is traitors. We know that. Some of them are upset about it, but their political parties aren't upset enough to prossecute the traitors, so of course the Americans in combat zones are going to do what their government does. A plurality of American voters want an arms race, and they are working toward it by helping Russia.

The plurarlity who are trying to stop an arms race with Russia are all we've got, and they're a plurality too, but that still puts them in a minority. :(

[Fark user image image 671x618]


Whatever he's smoking, you don't want.

I get high, I come up with terrible ideas like crotchless diapers fir super lazy LARPers, or cheese paper hors d'oeuvres that are just tiny burger wrappers with melted cheese you lick the cheese off of, but there's no burger.

That's the kind of stuff you want to smoke.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: Gyrfalcon: jim32rr: Gyrfalcon: Deserters get shot.

Bowe Bergdahl is dead?

Bergdahl wasn't a deserter you shiathead.

From what I've read that's what he was charged with and pled guilty to. So, ya know, think about the shiathead comment.


Link:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/16/us/bowe-bergdahl-guilty.html
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Cythraul: I hope he ends up getting killed by Ukrainian patriots.

He'll probably end up as one of Steven Segal's heels.

[abload.de image 320x180]


What am I watching here??
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Send in an extraction team and haul him to Gitmo for extreme fully enhanced treatment.


Not worth the energy. The Russians will get sick of his shiat real quick. Probably they'll give him to Wagner for use as a shield.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Claude Ballse: Cythraul: I hope he ends up getting killed by Ukrainian patriots.

He'll probably end up as one of Steven Segal's heels.

[abload.de image 320x180]

What am I watching here??


Steven Seagal in an exhibition of his amazing martial arts skills.
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Think he gets the earbuds surgically implanted, or are they just going to super glue some counterfeit chicom airpods into his ears?
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: The USA is traitors.


Do not eat the brown acid.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Well, duh! With hundreds of retired American military personnel working for the Saudi military, and the USA canceling the treaties that held back Russia's nuclear ambitions, what are we supposed to expect? The USA is traitors. We know that. Some of them are upset about it, but their political parties aren't upset enough to prossecute the traitors, so of course the Americans in combat zones are going to do what their government does. A plurality of American voters want an arms race, and they are working toward it by helping Russia.

The plurarlity who are trying to stop an arms race with Russia are all we've got, and they're a plurality too, but that still puts them in a minority. :(


Absolutely incomprehensible.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He's no use to us, he's no use to Ukraine. Fu*k  him. I hope he gets shot in the face.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrparks: Think he gets the earbuds surgically implanted, or are they just going to super glue some counterfeit chicom airpods into his ears?


What the hell?
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.