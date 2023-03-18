 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Don't you hate it when you're peacefully squatting in a vacant business, and some woman breaks into a nearby Papa John's creating a ruckus that leads to your arrest?   (ktla.com) divider line
    Strange, Valley, Ventura County, California, Police, Security guard, Simi Valley, Squatting, Saturday morning, Simi Valley Police Department  
•       •       •

jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, either leave when you first hear the sirens, or don't leave at all.
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is breaking into Papa Johns and vandalizing it "burglary"?

/And "squatting" is what the other guy is charged with?
//Mayhaps the "journalism" in this article leaves something to be desired.
///Either that or cops just pull charges out of a hat (or somewhere else).
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pizza has never been the same?
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand why the cops arrested the squatter in this case and not the many other cases of squatters in homes. In those cases it is always a civil mater. Because it was a vacant business? Or maybe just cop logic.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DiDGr8: How is breaking into Papa Johns and vandalizing it "burglary"?

/And "squatting" is what the other guy is charged with?
//Mayhaps the "journalism" in this article leaves something to be desired.
///Either that or cops just pull charges out of a hat (or somewhere else).


Some people understand what burglary is and others, like you, don't and can't be bothered to use a free dictionary.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: I don't understand why the cops arrested the squatter in this case and not the many other cases of squatters in homes. In those cases it is always a civil mater. Because it was a vacant business? Or maybe just cop logic.


A home is habitable and zoned for residential living. A business is not. Maybe "squatting" as a criminal violation only applies to places that are not zoned for residential living?
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This content is not available in your country/region.
How very interesting. Had way too many of these, recently
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ventura Highway - America (Lyrics)
Youtube 3Rtnme4JqXg
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DiDGr8: How is breaking into Papa Johns and vandalizing it "burglary"?


Burglary is entering into a building/structure with the intent to commit a crime, primarily theft.

Burglary can be entering into unlocked, open doors. It does not require breaking in, which is often a separate crime of "breaking and entering."

You can even have keys to a building and be someone who is otherwise given access, but if you enter with the intent to commit a crime it can become burglary. An acquaintance of mine was a manager of a restaurant and the funniest story he has is his assistant manager who somehow butt dialed him with her cell phone. She was closing up the place and he listened to her talking to her POS boyfriend as she cleaned the register and safe out of a relatively small amount of cash (a few hundred dollars) and stole the money. Completely, totally, 100% stupid crime to commit and she did it while she was being listened to and talking about what she was doing. The charges were theft but also caught a felony burglary because she used her keys to enter the building with the intent to commit the crime of theft.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: DiDGr8: How is breaking into Papa Johns and vandalizing it "burglary"?

/And "squatting" is what the other guy is charged with?
//Mayhaps the "journalism" in this article leaves something to be desired.
///Either that or cops just pull charges out of a hat (or somewhere else).

Some people understand what burglary is and others, like you, don't and can't be bothered to use a free dictionary.


Username checks out
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: I don't understand why the cops arrested the squatter in this case and not the many other cases of squatters in homes. In those cases it is always a civil mater. Because it was a vacant business? Or maybe just cop logic.


I'm guessing he mouthed off and they couldn't just beat him thanks to a vest cam. Why else would you do the extra paperwork?
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jtown: [variety.com image 850x566]


Great show. It was a shame they canceled it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: I don't understand why the cops arrested the squatter in this case and not the many other cases of squatters in homes. In those cases it is always a civil mater. Because it was a vacant business? Or maybe just cop logic.


Because cops are lazy bastards and don't want to think or use their brains, so they don't get involved in residential squatting unless someone higher up tells them to.  But any dumbass can recognize when a non-Papa Johns employee is sleeping in a Papa Johns.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Let's see, we have the police, Papa John's, a burglar and a squatter...

Now this might sound harsh...
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
CSB
I was homeless but working in Telluride in '92. Was sleeping above the stage they had in the park. Cop came to ask me to leave, nicely. I made sure I left in cuffs.
I hate cops, but sometimes it just us.

/csb
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ruckus? Is that what they're calling Papa John's pizza now?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DiDGr8: .
///Either that or cops just pull charges out of a hat (or somewhere else).


Like all days ending in y
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Poltergeist 👻 Baroness von Sketch Show | IFC
Youtube L_9Kwe12NKY
 
Shryke
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Someone broke in to a Papa John's? Did they leave 4 accordions as well?
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shryke: Someone broke in to a Papa John's? Did they leave 4 accordions as well?


I'm familiar with that Avengers reference.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Authorities arrived on scene and found Sheila Williamson, 61, of Simi Valley inside the business, where she "threw cleaning chemicals throughout the store," according to officials."

Sounds like a hungry crazy homeless woman who broke in expecting to find ready-made pizzas to eat and got mad when she found out she'd have to make her own.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheOtherDub: This content is not available in your country/region.
How very interesting. Had way too many of these, recently


Blame your government making rules that are expensive for small news organizations to be able to comply with.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Because cops are lazy bastards and don't want to think or use their brains, so they don't get involved in residential squatting unless someone higher up tells them to.


Or maybe the cops understand the difference between civil and criminal law better than you do.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: DiDGr8: How is breaking into Papa Johns and vandalizing it "burglary"?

/And "squatting" is what the other guy is charged with?
//Mayhaps the "journalism" in this article leaves something to be desired.
///Either that or cops just pull charges out of a hat (or somewhere else).

Some people understand what burglary is and others, like you, don't and can't be bothered to use a free dictionary.


"illegal entry of a building with intent to commit a crime, especially theft."

So it only became burglary when he vandalized. I never really thought about what the criminal code for breaking into a building with the intent of not doing anything.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
im5.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I live hear in Simi. My wife knows who this lady is. It's her Ex's Ex.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: BunchaRubes: DiDGr8: How is breaking into Papa Johns and vandalizing it "burglary"?

/And "squatting" is what the other guy is charged with?
//Mayhaps the "journalism" in this article leaves something to be desired.
///Either that or cops just pull charges out of a hat (or somewhere else).

Some people understand what burglary is and others, like you, don't and can't be bothered to use a free dictionary.

"illegal entry of a building with intent to commit a crime, especially theft."

So it only became burglary when he vandalized. I never really thought about what the criminal code for breaking into a building with the intent of not doing anything.


Breaking and entering. Different jurisdictions have all kinds of different codes for this particular crime. Some places still use the old definition of "burglary" where it has to be a "dwelling place" and it has to be at night. Some, like California and I think New York, have multiple degrees of burglary depending on whether it's day or night and whether a weapon is or is not involved. Some require actual "breaking" so that it isn't burglary if the door was ajar or the suspect had a key and some don't.

In this case, just being in a building without the intent to do anything isn't "burglary" hence why the one guy was just charged with "squatting" or I'm assuming it was trespass.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The squatter went from free room to free room and board.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: [Fark user image image 300x168]


Glad to see this has been covered.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: BunchaRubes: DiDGr8: How is breaking into Papa Johns and vandalizing it "burglary"?

/And "squatting" is what the other guy is charged with?
//Mayhaps the "journalism" in this article leaves something to be desired.
///Either that or cops just pull charges out of a hat (or somewhere else).

Some people understand what burglary is and others, like you, don't and can't be bothered to use a free dictionary.

"illegal entry of a building with intent to commit a crime, especially theft."

So it only became burglary when he vandalized. I never really thought about what the criminal code for breaking into a building with the intent of not doing anything.


 Breaking and entering.
 
