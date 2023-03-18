 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   After their $1500-per-day nitrous oxide habit left them with disabling nerve damage, it's probably safe to say they're not laughing now   (yahoo.com) divider line
50
    More: Awkward, Addiction, Nitrous oxide, Neurology, Netherlands, Whipped cream, Cocaine, Recreational drug use, New York  
•       •       •

577 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2023 at 4:35 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Really, he'd use 400 to 500 canisters a day for about a year? Was he independently wealthy and didn't have a job?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They blew their savings and went $20 into credit card debt doing laughers?
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who is this farking rube who uses crackers & balloons instead of a whipped cream maker?

bestwhip.comView Full Size


Although a 20 lb. canister does sound tempting.....I didn't even know those were for sale to reg folks.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

casey17: Who is this farking rube who uses crackers & balloons instead of a whipped cream maker?

[bestwhip.com image 400x400]

Although a 20 lb. canister does sound tempting.....I didn't even know those were for sale to reg folks.


Canisters and giant balloons are a whole different ballgame.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

question_dj: casey17: Who is this farking rube who uses crackers & balloons instead of a whipped cream maker?

[bestwhip.com image 400x400]

Although a 20 lb. canister does sound tempting.....I didn't even know those were for sale to reg folks.

Canisters and giant balloons are a whole different ballgame.


Oh, I know. But it said at first they were using balloons & crackers for the small nitrous cartridges which is stupid when you can use a whipped cream make as I posted.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Give them a shot of VIVITROL and daily Antabuse and see if they want to use again
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, but, but they didn't print a warning to not consume something that isn't intended to be consumed.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Really, he'd use 400 to 500 canisters a day for about a year? Was he independently wealthy and didn't have a job?


400-500 a day?
holy crap
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Really, he'd use 400 to 500 canisters a day for about a year? Was he independently wealthy and didn't have a job?


I... have no evens to can't for this. How did they... [gestures vaguely]?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Give them a shot of VIVITROL and daily Antabuse and see if they want to use again


VIVITROL binds to the GABA receptors on the amygdala, breaking the action-reward cycle for alcohol and narcotics.
Antabuse specifically makes you sick, potentially to the point of death, by interfering in the metabolic chain of ethanol.

NO2 I'd say is the perfect drug - one whippet and you get 30 seconds of altered state which for me included deja vu and Depeche Mode "In Your Room" bass.  Fades without hangover; diminishing returns on subsequent use.

But hell, abuse anything and you'll end up messed up.  Water, Big Macs, a drug that specifically I tested for signs of "Nitrogen narcosis" when deep scuba diving...
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: Who is this farking rube who uses crackers & balloons instead of a whipped cream maker?

[bestwhip.com image 400x400]

Although a 20 lb. canister does sound tempting.....I didn't even know those were for sale to reg folks.


I bought one of those years ago at Wizard's. Perhaps you've heard of it.
/mine was black, we called it the penguin
 
GreenAdder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never touched the stuff, nor do I have an interest. But I do have to ask one question: What does one do with that many empty canisters?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought that "tank with balloons laying on the floor" photo was a joke until I noticed it was credited to the subject of the article. That's not a drug that should ever be used to that level - not surprising it escalated to causing extreme issues respectively.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenAdder: I've never touched the stuff, nor do I have an interest. But I do have to ask one question: What does one do with that many empty canisters?


IF, and that is our key word here, this story isn't 10% "Oh look, junkies" and 90% "Unicorn Semen", I will be shocked. However, I'm a sporty fella, let's assume this isn't puma pewp; to whit, if they're legit hooked, they would know where all the metal scrappers were.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a hard time believing someone could actually consume that amount of nitrous in a given day.

If true, what that really does is convince me how incredibly safe the substance is for casual consumption.
 
GreenAdder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roddikinsathome: "Unicorn Semen"


roddikinsathome: puma pewp


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: I have a hard time believing someone could actually consume that amount of nitrous in a given day.

If true, what that really does is convince me how incredibly safe the substance is for casual consumption.


I'm in possession of a great deal of observational data that supports this theory.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: WickerNipple: I have a hard time believing someone could actually consume that amount of nitrous in a given day.

If true, what that really does is convince me how incredibly safe the substance is for casual consumption.

I'm in possession of a great deal of observational data that supports this theory.


Me too, but I wouldn't have wagered you could bump use up by a couple orders of magnitude before running into problems.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: casey17: Who is this farking rube who uses crackers & balloons instead of a whipped cream maker?

[bestwhip.com image 400x400]

Although a 20 lb. canister does sound tempting.....I didn't even know those were for sale to reg folks.

I bought one of those years ago at Wizard's. Perhaps you've heard of it.
/mine was black, we called it the penguin


Does not ring a bell.  The only time I saw nitrous in anything other than reg. cartridges was when people would bring huge tanks to raves & sell them by the balloon.
 
GreenAdder [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: I have a hard time believing someone could actually consume that amount of nitrous in a given day.


Apparently Steve-O from Jackass once did similar amounts. Now he's living clean and vegan. I'm genuinely happy to see him turn it around.
media.discordapp.netView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

syrynxx: eurotrader: Give them a shot of VIVITROL and daily Antabuse and see if they want to use again

VIVITROL binds to the GABA receptors on the amygdala, breaking the action-reward cycle for alcohol and narcotics.
Antabuse specifically makes you sick, potentially to the point of death, by interfering in the metabolic chain of ethanol.

NO2 I'd say is the perfect drug - one whippet and you get 30 seconds of altered state which for me included deja vu and Depeche Mode "In Your Room" bass.  Fades without hangover; diminishing returns on subsequent use.

But hell, abuse anything and you'll end up messed up.  Water, Big Macs, a drug that specifically I tested for signs of "Nitrogen narcosis" when deep scuba diving...


No "bb's on a tin roof" sound?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

casey17: The only time I saw nitrous in anything other than reg. cartridges was when people would bring huge tanks to raves & sell them by the balloon.


Yeah.  And that's another thing -

Noyce said that there isn't an agreed definition of "heavy use," but a ballpark figure is using more than 10 to 15 canisters more than once a week, citing his own research, while the Dutch Poison Centre classes puts it at inhaling 50 or more balloons in a single session.

50? in a session?   Who the fark is huffing 50 balloons is a session?  That is absolutely mind boggling.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"I had to do a runner. I chopped off my head, blew a couple of quarts of nitrous oxide into my lungs and headed for the lobby."

Hunter S. knew what was up.  😉
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: casey17: Who is this farking rube who uses crackers & balloons instead of a whipped cream maker?

[bestwhip.com image 400x400]

Although a 20 lb. canister does sound tempting.....I didn't even know those were for sale to reg folks.

I bought one of those years ago at Wizard's. Perhaps you've heard of it.
/mine was black, we called it the penguin


Wait - are you talking about the wh. cream maker or the 20 lb. canister?
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: casey17: The only time I saw nitrous in anything other than reg. cartridges was when people would bring huge tanks to raves & sell them by the balloon.

Yeah.  And that's another thing -

Noyce said that there isn't an agreed definition of "heavy use," but a ballpark figure is using more than 10 to 15 canisters more than once a week, citing his own research, while the Dutch Poison Centre classes puts it at inhaling 50 or more balloons in a single session.

50? in a session?   Who the fark is huffing 50 balloons is a session? That is absolutely mind boggling.


If you're talking about reg. cartridges......*raises hand*.  I haven't done nitrous in forever tho.

If you're talking about those huge balloons that hold god knows how much from an lg. tank, then I have no idea.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

casey17: syrynxx: eurotrader: Give them a shot of VIVITROL and daily Antabuse and see if they want to use again

VIVITROL binds to the GABA receptors on the amygdala, breaking the action-reward cycle for alcohol and narcotics.
Antabuse specifically makes you sick, potentially to the point of death, by interfering in the metabolic chain of ethanol.

NO2 I'd say is the perfect drug - one whippet and you get 30 seconds of altered state which for me included deja vu and Depeche Mode "In Your Room" bass.  Fades without hangover; diminishing returns on subsequent use.

But hell, abuse anything and you'll end up messed up.  Water, Big Macs, a drug that specifically I tested for signs of "Nitrogen narcosis" when deep scuba diving...

No "bb's on a tin roof" sound?


With me it was that "wow wow wow" Welcome To The Machine elevator sound.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

casey17: WickerNipple:

50? in a session?   Who the fark is huffing 50 balloons is a session? That is absolutely mind boggling.

If you're talking about reg. cartridges......*raises hand*.  I haven't done nitrous in forever tho.


ditto, and ditto

not sure 50... but at a houseparty, with party people, everyone thoroughly enjoying themselves, you could certainly crack through em
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

casey17: Exile On Beale Street: casey17: Who is this farking rube who uses crackers & balloons instead of a whipped cream maker?

[bestwhip.com image 400x400]

Although a 20 lb. canister does sound tempting.....I didn't even know those were for sale to reg folks.

I bought one of those years ago at Wizard's. Perhaps you've heard of it.
/mine was black, we called it the penguin

Wait - are you talking about the wh. cream maker or the 20 lb. canister?


The one like Steve O has above.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

casey17: If you're talking about reg. cartridges......*raises hand*.  I haven't done nitrous in forever tho.


they just stopped working, for me.
not became less effective... literally it was a binary thing
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: casey17: Exile On Beale Street: casey17: Who is this farking rube who uses crackers & balloons instead of a whipped cream maker?

[bestwhip.com image 400x400]

Although a 20 lb. canister does sound tempting.....I didn't even know those were for sale to reg folks.

I bought one of those years ago at Wizard's. Perhaps you've heard of it.
/mine was black, we called it the penguin

Wait - are you talking about the wh. cream maker or the 20 lb. canister?

The one like Steve O has above.


Yeah, that's the one I have. I also have an iSi Easy Mini Whip.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

syrynxx: eurotrader: Give them a shot of VIVITROL and daily Antabuse and see if they want to use again

VIVITROL binds to the GABA receptors on the amygdala, breaking the action-reward cycle for alcohol and narcotics.
Antabuse specifically makes you sick, potentially to the point of death, by interfering in the metabolic chain of ethanol.

NO2 I'd say is the perfect drug - one whippet and you get 30 seconds of altered state which for me included deja vu and Depeche Mode "In Your Room" bass.  Fades without hangover; diminishing returns on subsequent use.

But hell, abuse anything and you'll end up messed up.  Water, Big Macs, a drug that specifically I tested for signs of "Nitrogen narcosis" when deep scuba diving...


That is what is suspected happens with Vivitrol but still just an assumption. Antabuse is a straight chemical reaction that is well understood. The first time someone taking Antabuse doesn't check if the mouthwash they use contains alcohol is a sight to see.
I had to take a course of flagyl after a trip to India and it has a similar effect as Antabuse.
All psychotropics are just guessing on the how they work at this point in time.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lady J: casey17: If you're talking about reg. cartridges......*raises hand*.  I haven't done nitrous in forever tho.

they just stopped working, for me.
not became less effective... literally it was a binary thing


Eh, I feel guilty for spending $60 for a 2 hr. high. I'm kinda cheap like that.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: [Fark user image image 320x181]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
henryhill
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's ok, I actually drive a lot better on whipits.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

labman: But, but, but they didn't print a warning to not consume something that isn't intended to be consumed.


I could not find a single warning label on ANY of these either!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Really, he'd use 400 to 500 canisters a day for about a year? Was he independently wealthy and didn't have a job?


Doesn't anyone just smoke weed anymore?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GreenAdder: I've never touched the stuff, nor do I have an interest. But I do have to ask one question: What does one do with that many empty canisters?


In my experience, I climbed up Indian rock in Berkeley to watch the sunset and a couple of useless losers were struggling to walk back down, leaving piles of those things all over the place. Grrrr....I wanted to punt them over the edge.
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I did whip-its once in my 20s and found myself laughing at Rob Schnieder film, The Animal.

That's all I needed to know it was a one-time experience.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The dodgy head shop in NYC where I get my flavored vape liquid that's prohibited in the city also sells Whip-Its. They're not expensive. $1,500 in one go is a hell of a lot of nitrous.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eurotrader: syrynxx: eurotrader: Give them a shot of VIVITROL and daily Antabuse and see if they want to use again

VIVITROL binds to the GABA receptors on the amygdala, breaking the action-reward cycle for alcohol and narcotics.
Antabuse specifically makes you sick, potentially to the point of death, by interfering in the metabolic chain of ethanol.

NO2 I'd say is the perfect drug - one whippet and you get 30 seconds of altered state which for me included deja vu and Depeche Mode "In Your Room" bass.  Fades without hangover; diminishing returns on subsequent use.

But hell, abuse anything and you'll end up messed up.  Water, Big Macs, a drug that specifically I tested for signs of "Nitrogen narcosis" when deep scuba diving...

That is what is suspected happens with Vivitrol but still just an assumption. Antabuse is a straight chemical reaction that is well understood. The first time someone taking Antabuse doesn't check if the mouthwash they use contains alcohol is a sight to see.
I had to take a course of flagyl after a trip to India and it has a similar effect as Antabuse.
All psychotropics are just guessing on the how they work at this point in time.


Naltrexone oral is the same drug as Vivitrol, just has to be taken intentionally an hour before drinking. That shiat worked for getting me off alcohol as my drug of choice. Instead of enjoying a buzz, it made me feel through pharmacological extinction that alcohol was just empty calories that made me feel shiatty the next morning. However it works, it does work.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also, doesn't that stuff just wipe out billions of brain cells? I'm surprised he could string a sentence together after how much he used
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Really, he'd use 400 to 500 canisters a day for about a year? Was he independently wealthy and didn't have a job?



He must have carpal tunnel from cracking all those.


.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: I have a hard time believing someone could actually consume that amount of nitrous in a given day.

If true, what that really does is convince me how incredibly safe the substance is for casual consumption.


the california desert rave scene effectively self regulated and banned no2 at raves in the late 90's-early 2000's. having to call the paramedics to the middle of nowhere because some idiot passed out on their feet from nitrous and cracked their face open kinda messes with the full moon party vibes.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"There's a warning on alcohol bottles, there's a warning on cigarettes that tell you what's going to happen but for nitrous oxide, there's nothing," Oliveri said.

Yeah. That would have stopped you. A warning on all those cannisters.
 
hughesrep
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I had two 50 lb cylinders in college, and a hookup to have them refilled. Made a lot of money following The Dead and hosting parties.

Biggest expense was the balloons. Biggest headache was the valve on top freezing up when you were selling them too fast.

We also hooked up a mask system to use at parties, straight out of the valve. That was pretty stupid.

Still not sure how I made it out of the late 80's / early 90's.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's prehistoric viagra. If you want to get that faded, just smoke a bowl.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WickerNipple: I have a hard time believing someone could actually consume that amount of nitrous in a given day.

If true, what that really does is convince me how incredibly safe the substance is for casual consumption.


Nancy Reagan controls from beyond the grave
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.