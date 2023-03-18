 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Teachers have codes when they talk to parents of problem students   (mirror.co.uk)
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why? If the parents don't know what the code words are, why does it matter?
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that secret code is certainly "interesting."
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your child is a 'raging asshole' and I would like to repeatedly 'punch him in the face'.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If it's a secret, how can there be an article about it?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nah, my teachers called me social, excited to learn, a natural leader and I turned out fine.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: If it's a secret, how can there be an article about it?


Ahem
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do these codes go on the students' PERMANENT RECORD?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
with one teacher saying she once told a parent their son would "make a great lawyer", which actually meant he "wouldn't stop arguing" with her during class.


That's your fault for teaching lies.
 
palelizard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Your child is a 'raging asshole' and I would like to repeatedly 'punch him in the face'.


Username checks out.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Again, Americans confuse authoritarianism with leadership.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Why? If the parents don't know what the code words are, why does it matter?


Because you want to blow off steam and not deal with some roid-raging asshat going on and on about how perfect and precious their two-pump-chump accident is in response.  You can avoid lying - lying is often a firing offense in many workplaces - and avoid being fired because some spoiled asshats dealership-owning daddy didn't like hearing the truth.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
WHO THE FARK LEAKED THIS!!!!!  YOUR THE CRIMINAL HERE...snort
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is a lie and a stupid lie at that, designed to freak parents out.

It will work with some I'm sure.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"We have a Code Brown in room 205."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Send him to military school, like the goddamn Finkelstein shiat kid.
 
palelizard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think someone got FW:FW:FW: some humor and decided to write a 500 word article about it.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
poor teachers have to deal with the trees from which the apple fell. whole lot of moran out there.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
it was only 30 years ago when I was in elementary and high school when, no matter what happened, shiat was always my fault. I learned how to make sure to always have an airtight alibi. shiat was still my fault.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you don't care enough to bother actually telling me what's on your mind, I don't care enough to want to know.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

aerojockey:

with one teacher saying she once told a parent their son would "make a great lawyer", which actually meant he "wouldn't stop arguing" with her during class.


That's your fault for teaching lies.


I had a teacher who told his students to question everything. Problem was, he taught Algebra, so how do you challenge the intersection of two lines?
 
thomasvista
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Morons on TikTok at their best.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: it was only 30 years ago when I was in elementary and high school when, no matter what happened, shiat was always my fault. I learned how to make sure to always have an airtight alibi. shiat was still my fault.


How does the Asian kid get pegged as the troublemaker?
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
To be honest, I am a bit concerned with your son's leadership, beat of his own drum, beat of his classmates' drums, and beating his classmates like a drum. Did you really tell him that "The first rule of kinder-club, is we don't talk about kinder-club?"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aerojockey: cyberspacedout: If it's a secret, how can there be an article about it?

Ahem


Their website calls it a not-so-secret menu, though. They've even trademarked four of the item names.
 
olorin604
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Nah, my teachers called me social, excited to learn, a natural leader and I turned out fine.


Putting up with fark for 17 years seems counterindictive of fine.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is there a yearly Stupidest Article contest? Because, no, it isn't a contest, this already won first, second, and tied for third.

One social media post and now every teacher everywhere does the stupidest thing ever.

Fark.
 
Bondith
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Ragin' Asian: it was only 30 years ago when I was in elementary and high school when, no matter what happened, shiat was always my fault. I learned how to make sure to always have an airtight alibi. shiat was still my fault.

How does the Asian kid get pegged as the troublemaker?


Younger brother?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What ever. I think teachers form fixations on students then blame the student for disruption.
This is no different than thinking jails being mostly minorities is proof they crime more. They don't.   Being suspected more often isn't proof of being more likely to crime. It's a farking self-fulfilling  Prophecy.
The moment I wasn't the teachers focus, I magically was no long in trouble and was in Honors History.  And eventually in ROTC. I didn't change.  It was that I was finely being taught be different people.
Seriously. I like to take credit.  Hell I'd like to also give credit to the teachers.  Nope. It was simply that I was being watched by people that didn't already have bias towards me.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
An article about a tik tok video and its comments? What fun!
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Excitable Boy
Youtube fZokPAuhD6k
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkey: aerojockey: with one teacher saying she once told a parent their son would "make a great lawyer", which actually meant he "wouldn't stop arguing" with her during class.


That's your fault for teaching lies.

I had a teacher who told his students to question everything. Problem was, he taught Algebra, so how do you challenge the intersection of two lines?


Intersecting lines are very aggressive.  I'm triggered.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The public education system does not exist to raise your children for you or protect them from ideas you don't like. They are not there to soothe your feelings or to make you feel like a good parent.

Despite our best wishes for what it could be, the public school system exists because it is in society's interests to provide enough education to an individual that they will not be a burden to that society.

I think parents have too much power in the public education system, not too little. No, you don't have the right to control the curriculum for all children because you're too dumb to understand 'common core math'. No, you can't get a teacher fired because they flunked your little moron for doing no work all year.

If you don't like the system offered to you by the resources gathered by the rest of us, then you are free to send your child to private school or home school them yourself.

I'm somewhat on the fence about public school boards as well.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Why? If the parents don't know what the code words are, why does it matter?


Some schools require teachers to produce a written report on each student (usually elementary school), so they use benign words that won't anger the parents, but other teachers (who will have some of those students in the future) will know what the report really says.
 
pogopogo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This TikToker must be a terrible teacher. Getting parents to listen is the hard part, not telling them how their kid can't behave.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The ultimate comment on the code.

Flower are Red
Youtube 7qrbNygL0YU
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What do you mean I'm the 'bad' kind of special?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't know about any of this.
When I was in middle school they told me I was suspended.
Then they told my parents I was suspended.
The code word they used was "suspended".
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

foo monkey: aerojockey:

with one teacher saying she once told a parent their son would "make a great lawyer", which actually meant he "wouldn't stop arguing" with her during class.


That's your fault for teaching lies.

I had a teacher who told his students to question everything. Problem was, he taught Algebra, so how do you challenge the intersection of two lines?


It's a projection from a higher dimensional universe, biatches.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We don't actually do that. *shrugs* Tiktok-er is full of shiat.
 
olorin604
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Why? If the parents don't know what the code words are, why does it matter?


If the administration is not going to side with the teachers they need a way to say what they want to without rocking the boat. Everyone is happy parents think their angel is still perfect, teacher gets to passive aggressively vent, and the administration gets to not be bothered.

The only thing it hurts is the child's education, but that is so far down on the adults priorities its not worth mentioning.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

olorin604: foo monkey: Nah, my teachers called me social, excited to learn, a natural leader and I turned out fine.

Putting up with fark for 17 years seems counterindictive of fine.


Ugh, why are you talking to me 480980?  Go pick on the seven-digits.  Like, I can't even.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I don't know about any of this.
When I was in middle school they told me I was suspended.
Then they told my parents I was suspended.
The code word they used was "suspended".


So I give up, what did they actually mean?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I just think it's a good sign when you are at teacher conference and your daughter's teacher from the last year walks by, says hia to the teacher, and then says "oh, you have Suzie? She's awesome!".
 
buntz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: it was only 30 years ago when I was in elementary and high school when, no matter what happened, shiat was always my fault. I learned how to make sure to always have an airtight alibi. shiat was still my fault.


One time in the middle of class, 8th grade, one student attacked another student.  No weapons on anything (this WAS the early 80s) but as the students were cleared out of the room, the teacher, Sr. Leo literally grabbed me by the back of my shirt and said "Don't go anywhere, I know YOU had something to do with this!"

I was not a good student academically and talked a little too much in class, but I never did ANYTHING wrong or got in any REAL trouble.
And comments like this from teachers happened from 1st through 12th grade making me ALWAYS feel like I was bad person.

Thank you, Catholic School!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As the daughter and sister of teachers, I can safely say this is 110% bullshiat.

Teachers use words like "talks too much in class" and "needs to work on sitting still" when they mean "talks too much in class" and "needs to work on sitting still." It's the PARENTS who say shiat like "well, maybe he just wants to discuss things more in depth!" and "maybe she just has extra energy and she'd be a great athlete!"
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bondith: foo monkey: Ragin' Asian: it was only 30 years ago when I was in elementary and high school when, no matter what happened, shiat was always my fault. I learned how to make sure to always have an airtight alibi. shiat was still my fault.

How does the Asian kid get pegged as the troublemaker?

Younger brother?


Only child. I didn't become act out until I was a teenager. Everyone other parent thought I was a model kid. Not mine. Eventually, I figured if I was going to get blamed anyway, I may as well earn the blame.
 
