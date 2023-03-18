 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   'Murica-ready headline: After school laser tag game raises concerns amid mass shootings   (mlive.com) divider line
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they are white there should be no problem
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In school Lazer Tag is what we need. The more a kid gets hiat, the more homework he gets. It can't help but make our children smarter and safer.
 
sniderman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Laser tag games emulate gun violence in schools!"

You're right, we should do something about gun violence in schools.

"NO, we need to move laser tag games OUT of schools and to a different location!"

But what about gun violence in schools?

"TO A DIFFERENT LOCATION"
 
Wally007
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Real guns in school good, laser tag bad...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cheron: If they are white there should be no problem


Fark you.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I blame video games and rap music.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Laser tag after school? Sounds fun. My high school didn't have that.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
oh for ffs.  WAAAAH LAZERTAG PROMOTES VIOLENCE.

No, you idiot, just like violent video games and movies and all the other shiat, this is total BS.

You know what promotes violence and violent behavior?

1. Lack of farking education.
2. Lack of empathy.
3. Lack of properly developed emotional functions.
4. Lack of proper care, treatment, and handling of emotional/mental illness/distress.
5. Easy access to guns, especially when item 4 is in play.

Your kid is a violent little shiat because nobody taught him how not to be. He has stunted emotional development, has gone untreated for issues, and suffers from any number of emotionally damaging factors that you either failed to get treated, or ignored.

Plenty of kids play airsoft, play with squirtguns, play with lazertag, etc. and just like those that play violent video games or movies, they somehow manage to not become violent psychopaths/sociopaths..

it's extremely amazing that programs which intervene with people showing signs of violent behavior or poor impulse control, conflict resolution skills, etc. have a massive positive return on their efforts, in a "no, that's actually blatantly obvious since they're teaching the kinds of skills and emotional maturity that problem kids somehow missed out on the first time around" sort of way.

Get involved in your kid's life.  Teach them. Teach them to be good people. Get them help when they need it. Be there for them and help them develop emotional maturity.  Be a goddamned parent.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I blame video games and rap music.


used to be cheap soda and comic books. there's no end to it.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
School boards are the worst thing to happen to public schools.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here's a wild idea: teach your kids actual ethics, empathy, and decency. Yes I know it's harder than pointing fingers at phantom fears, but in the end it pays off
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Laser tag, Nerf, paintball, and the wide variety of water guns are TOYS. You shoot each other for fun, because you know you aren't going to do any actual damage, and you can play out a battle with all of the strategy and skill (or just to have food hitting each other with foam and water) and none of consequences. See also: why people like to shoot each other in video games. The idea that someone enjoying shooting people with harmless toys is going to lead to wanting to cause actual harm to someone is ridiculous.

Only in America do people try to ban games and toy weapons, and refuse to do anything about the real people getting shot with real guns.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: foo monkey: I blame video games and rap music.

used to be cheap soda and comic books. there's no end to it.


Pfft.  Comic books were never cheap.
 
