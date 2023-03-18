 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Japan stops screwing around   (cnn.com) divider line
40
    More: Strange, Government, Economy, Country, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Total fertility rate  
•       •       •

937 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2023 at 2:38 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe horrible work-life balance leads to people not having time for a family?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ease up on your immigration policies and stop putting so much emphasis on racial purity. Population crisis solved. The world as a whole has no shortage of humans.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what pixilated porn does for you.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In all honesty? There are too many people. go Japan.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Maybe horrible work-life balance leads to people not having time for a family?


Good thing that's not happening here
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Petey4335: In all honesty? There are too many people. go Japan.


Same thing is happening here, that's why abortion is gone and contraception is on the chopping block, the wealthy know they need a desperate population forced to work for nothing if they're gonna keep their unbridled free ride going
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Maybe horrible work-life balance leads to people not having time for a family?


More like being picky.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Ease up on your immigration policies and stop putting so much emphasis on racial purity. Population crisis solved. The world as a whole has no shortage of humans.


🏆 🏆 🐔 🍽
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Ease up on your immigration policies and stop putting so much emphasis on racial purity. Population crisis solved. The world as a whole has no shortage of humans.


You said, "as-a-whole."
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Seems like they are on the right track, once they clear the hurdle of excess elderly population they will be better off than the rest of the world.  Adding more people isn't really a good solution to the problem of too many people.  They are on an island with relatively limited resources, they can't just expand into the open desert like we do in the US.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Petey4335: In all honesty? There are too many people. go Japan.

Same thing is happening here, that's why abortion is gone and contraception is on the chopping block, the wealthy know they need a desperate population forced to work for nothing if they're gonna keep their unbridled free ride going


Finely a theory that tracks 👣
 
Reverend J
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If all those trucks would stop running over twenty-somethings from Tokyo and sending them on magical adventurers maybe they wouldn't have such a problem.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"In thinking of the sustainability and inclusiveness of our nation's economy and society, we place ...


BAAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAAAAAHAHHAHAHAHA!
 
trialpha
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Ease up on your immigration policies and stop putting so much emphasis on racial purity. Population crisis solved. The world as a whole has no shortage of humans.


It seems the Japanese don't see much of a difference between a Japan dying out and a Japan populated by foreigners.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It really makes no sense to me. It's a beautiful safe country with great food and every biome/climate you could want. Even the practically free houses you can have out in the country are walking distance to a row of vending machines where you can help out your 7 year old daughter if she has an accident in public (though I don't understand why the ones you buy are *also* dirty).

I'd have a thousand kids and raise them like My Neighbor Totoro.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I volunteer my services.  I make smart, pretty babies.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Seems like they are on the right track, once they clear the hurdle of excess elderly population they will be better off than the rest of the world.  Adding more people isn't really a good solution to the problem of too many people.  They are on an island with relatively limited resources, they can't just expand into the open desert like we do in the US.


Um the world has limited resources
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: watching the trump puddle dry: Petey4335: In all honesty? There are too many people. go Japan.

Same thing is happening here, that's why abortion is gone and contraception is on the chopping block, the wealthy know they need a desperate population forced to work for nothing if they're gonna keep their unbridled free ride going

Finely a theory that tracks 👣


Yay. I'm going to go all bitter and quellist today.

"You are still young and stupid. Human life has no value. Haven't you learned that yet, Takeshi, with all you've seen? It has no value, intrinsic to itself. Machines cost money to build. Raw materials cost money to extract. But people?" She made a tiny spitting sound. "You can always get some more people. they reproduce like cancer cells, whether you want them or not. They are abundant, Takeshi. Why should they be valuable? Do you know that it costs us less to recruit and use up a real snuff whore than it does to set up and run the virtual equivalent format. Real human flesh is cheaper than a machine. It's the axiomatic truth of our times."
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Maybe horrible work-life balance leads to people not having time for a family?


That's exactly the problem, but they will never admit it is the problem because their rich elites build their whole fortunes off of using their Shinto Religious background to shame the common folk into sacrificing everything for work.  It's the Bushido Code, but instead of people tossing their lives away for the Emperor, they are throwing them away for Nissan and Toyota.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: It really makes no sense to me. It's a beautiful safe country with great food and every biome/climate you could want. Even the practically free houses you can have out in the country are walking distance to a row of vending machines where you can help out your 7 year old daughter if she has an accident in public (though I don't understand why the ones you buy are *also* dirty).

I'd have a thousand kids and raise them like My Neighbor Totoro.


🤔🧐
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want to bring more people into this shiathole planet either.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: I volunteer my services.  I make smart, pretty babies.


They will all be fighting for your inheritance.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bslim: I wouldn't want to bring more people into this shiathole planet either.


That's the calculus right there
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: watching the trump puddle dry: Petey4335: In all honesty? There are too many people. go Japan.

Same thing is happening here, that's why abortion is gone and contraception is on the chopping block, the wealthy know they need a desperate population forced to work for nothing if they're gonna keep their unbridled free ride going

Finely a theory that tracks 👣


You think politicians actually believe in religion, no buddy, that stuff is just a means to an end for those folks
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 391x228]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I volunteer to impregnate as many hot Japanese girls as needed!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Petey4335: In all honesty? There are too many people. go Japan.


THIS!!!!!
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Headline: "Population Crisis"

Reality: Japan has a population density of 338.2 persons per square km.  Compared to the US's 36 per square km.

In the 1950s, Japan's population was 2/3rds of what it is today.

They're fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

they are just being responsible.  you screw around too much, you might end up taking a belt sander to the face
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe it's time to go interspecies...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: Headline: "Population Crisis"

Reality: Japan has a population density of 338.2 persons per square km.  Compared to the US's 36 per square km.

In the 1950s, Japan's population was 2/3rds of what it is today.

They're fine.

[Fark user image 850x533]



Now do an age chart.

Someone once told me that Japan was investing heavily in robotics because there weren't enough young people to handle the amount of elder care they were going to need soon, and they were too racist to allow heavy immigration.  I wasn't sure if serious.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: It really makes no sense to me. It's a beautiful safe country with great food and every biome/climate you could want. Even the practically free houses you can have out in the country are walking distance to a row of vending machines where you can help out your 7 year old daughter if she has an accident in public (though I don't understand why the ones you buy are *also* dirty).

I'd have a thousand kids and raise them like My Neighbor Totoro.


there is now a metric farkton of young professional women who can sustain themselves and do not want to spend many years playing nursemaid to a husbands dementia ridden senior citizen parents.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: Headline: "Population Crisis"

Reality: Japan has a population density of 338.2 persons per square km.  Compared to the US's 36 per square km.

In the 1950s, Japan's population was 2/3rds of what it is today.

They're fine.

[Fark user image 850x533]


All metrics of everything must constantly increase by at least 3.5% annually other it is an affront to shareholders. Dynamic equilibrium and entropy are false constructs of greenies incompatible with the natural law of constant market growth.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nealb2: That's what pixilated porn does for you.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How long until women are ordered to report to State run fertility camps for "patriotic duty"?
Not sure Japan would go that far, but Jesus loving' GOP America sure as hell would.
Lay back and think of Matt Gaetz
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe its because every single Japanese woman apparently sobs and cries for her demise to be swift while being entangled with a 4" entanglement.

When I was young I used to March for Dimes and collect aid for Save the Children.

Now I'd simply ask for a video of a Japanese woman espousing her pleasure during the act itself along with some recording of the people I've helped.

Is that too much to ask for watching all that wailing porn?
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also, they could be enthusiastically making the beast with two backs. But thanks to the wonders of contraception, that doesn't have to result in a family of 12.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: RogermcAllen: Seems like they are on the right track, once they clear the hurdle of excess elderly population they will be better off than the rest of the world.  Adding more people isn't really a good solution to the problem of too many people.  They are on an island with relatively limited resources, they can't just expand into the open desert like we do in the US.

Um the world has limited resources


That's the joke.  In Japan they are solving the problem with fewer people.  In the US we are solving the problem by building houses in the desert where there is no water.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: Maybe it's time to go interspecies...
[Fark user image 425x569]


Worst. psychic link. ever.

That squid's going to learn about the human experience through the eyes of an oblivious Japanese teenager...
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.