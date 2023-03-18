 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Many thousands of Russians are saying Phuket, screw the fight and fleeing for paradise in Thailand to avoid the Ukraine war. Can't blame them really   (thesun.ie) divider line
    Russia, England, Vladimir Putin, Thailand  
posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2023 at 2:02 PM



58 Comments
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the warning.  They're the most annoying tourists I've ever encountered.  I can't imagine them concentrated in one spot.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well America is deporting them some for some dumb reason
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/mar/18/biden-administration-russia-deportations
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you could somehow combine American, British, and Chinese tourists all into one, they'd be Russian tourists.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope the Thais don't run out of potatoes and the vodak, given the above comments on their behavior as tourists.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British tourists recently in Thailand noticed the changes. Michael Shackleton, 39, of Didsbury, Manchester, said: "In Pattaya you can't move for Russian men of fighting age." Colin Shepherd, 52, of Southampton, who was in Phuket with wife Helen, said: "All the menus are now in Russian as well as English. They've taken over."

"Goddamnit, this is our dirt-cheap tropical country to run over and force them to speak our language and cater to our needs.  These farking Russians are ruining everything."
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Russian in a swimsuit might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: In Pattaya, would-be conscript Nikolai, 25, said he had travelled between Thailand, Cambodia and Laos to escape a call-up.
He said: "This is not my war. I have never voted for Vladimir Putin.
"I can't stop the war by being in Russia, but I will do all I can and all my income allows me to never join his troops, and never fight against Ukraine."

Honestly, not sure I can blame him. What could he do - protest? In farking Russia, in the middle of a self-righteous war? Pretty sure the government's response to a 'right to assemble' would be:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Hope the Thais don't run out of potatoes and the vodak, given the above comments on their behavior as tourists.


I doubt any but the richest of Russians drink vodka that is made from potatoes.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it has nothing at all, NOTHING to do with lots of LadyBoys.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: What a Russian in a swimsuit might look like:

[Fark user image 850x1062]


Counterpoint from article-
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: What a Russian in a swimsuit might look like:

[Fark user image 850x1062]


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the menus are now in Russian as well as English


English.....
farking English!!!!!!
fark English speaking ppl.

/
fark you too Spain.

//
Azteca rise up
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: Mock26: What a Russian in a swimsuit might look like:

[Fark user image 850x1062]

Counterpoint from article-
[Fark user image 850x566]


Some more Russian eye bleach:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the russians who are wealthy enough to flee are doing so, leaving only the poor to be conscripted. That'll do wonders for the demographics of a country.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There have always been a lot of Russians in Phuket. Despite the opening comments, I've never met a Russian I didn't like. I can't say that about tourists from other countries... Looking at you, China.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I remember some Russian tourist screaming Piva Piva PIVA! at a poor bartender in Spain.  I mean, "cerveza" is not that hard to learn.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

replacementcool: So the russians who are wealthy enough to flee are doing so, leaving only the poor to be conscripted. That'll do wonders for the demographics of a country.


Same as it ever was
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mock26: What a Russian in a swimsuit might look like:

[Fark user image image 850x1062]


Sharp knee detected. Seriously, you could use her knee to open a can of soup. What the heck is going on.

/yes, she has knees
//it took me several minutes to find them
///vodak!
 
jonnyh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: They're the most annoying tourists I've ever encountered.


Was in Phuket in 2021, right after they started letting tourists back. Saw various warning signs during a jungle tour (don't climb here, don't swim there, etc.), and the biggest lettering was always in Cyrillic. Hmm.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Mock26: What a Russian in a swimsuit might look like:

[Fark user image 850x1062]

Counterpoint from article-
[Fark user image 850x566]


Our GILF, comrade.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Mock26: What a Russian in a swimsuit might look like:

[Fark user image 850x1062]

Counterpoint from article-
[Fark user image 850x566]


It's the logical destination. They blend right in with the lithe golden bodies of the locals.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mock26: What a Russian in a swimsuit might look like:

[Fark user image image 850x1062]


Holy supplemental restraint system, Batman!
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For those who have a Spotify account, Russian Women Want To Meet You Now.
 
6nome
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: Mock26: What a Russian in a swimsuit might look like:

[Fark user image image 850x1062]

Holy supplemental restraint system, Batman!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
russian tourists are the farking worst
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: I'm sure it has nothing at all, NOTHING to do with lots of LadyBoys.


Is no contacting eye balls, is no gay. Not the wrong saying for be gay.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mock26: For those who have a Spotify account, Russian Women Want To Meet You Now.


Sure. And the instant they see an opportunity for a bigger and better deal, they will take half your stuff and move on.

Or worse, suddenly babushka.

Or even worser, you she will ask you for money to help her cousin Ivan who has just come to America. And is really not her cousin.

I mean, there are many permutations and combinations on why that's a horrible idea.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Large breasts gross me out

just saying

otherwise. quite beautiful
 
shinji3i
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Mock26: What a Russian in a swimsuit might look like:

[Fark user image 850x1062]

[frinkiac.com image 546x409]


And "penis" is russian forrrr?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
English speaking travelers, many with their deep rooted social beliefs, are the first to be offended when 'those" people have the auadacity to get some scratch and travel to the places THEY enjoy, and do stuff differently.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image image 425x277]


😆
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image image 425x277]


Is it just me or does the time line of Creed 2 not track? Isn't both them kids actually too old to still be boxing? Especially considering Creed's son should actually be 45?
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Too bad there are millions of Russians.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great. Now they're spreading their duchenozzlery across the globe even more.
Burn down a rat's home, it runs to another.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Too bad there are millions of Russians.


Meh. Give it a few more months.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mock26: LordBeavis: Mock26: What a Russian in a swimsuit might look like:

[Fark user image 850x1062]

Counterpoint from article-
[Fark user image 850x566]

Some more Russian eye bleach:

[Fark user image 850x1020]


She's leathery, and  bet you could grab her laces like a football.  More like a curiosity than a hottie.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mock26: LordBeavis: Mock26: What a Russian in a swimsuit might look like:

[Fark user image 850x1062]

Counterpoint from article-
[Fark user image 850x566]

Some more Russian eye bleach:

[Fark user image image 850x1020]


Bolt-on volleyballs are not eye bleach.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Thanks for the warning.  They're the most annoying tourists I've ever encountered.  I can't imagine them concentrated in one spot.


Wait.... more annoying than the Australians?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So they're "Russian" to Thailand. Eh? Eh?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image image 425x277]

Is it just me or does the time line of Creed 2 not track? Isn't both them kids actually too old to still be boxing? Especially considering Creed's son should actually be 45?


This movie franchise warps and transmutes time and space. Don't try to constrain it. For instance, the fictional character, Rocky Balboa, is an *actual* hero in the city of Philadelphia.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well if fleeing to a vacation paradise doesn't make Putin sit up and take notice, then nothing will.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mock26: What a Russian in a swimsuit with flotation device might look like:

[Fark user image 850x1062]


ftfy
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Great. Now they're spreading their duchenozzlery across the globe even more.
Burn down a rat's home, it runs to another.


Their what? Come on, now, what do you have against the Dutch?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: HotIgneous Intruder: Great. Now they're spreading their duchenozzlery across the globe even more.
Burn down a rat's home, it runs to another.

Their what? Come on, now, what do you have against the Dutch?


They know what they did
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: FTFA: In Pattaya, would-be conscript Nikolai, 25, said he had travelled between Thailand, Cambodia and Laos to escape a call-up.
He said: "This is not my war. I have never voted for Vladimir Putin.
"I can't stop the war by being in Russia, but I will do all I can and all my income allows me to never join his troops, and never fight against Ukraine."

Honestly, not sure I can blame him. What could he do - protest? In farking Russia, in the middle of a self-righteous war? Pretty sure the government's response to a 'right to assemble' would be:

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


When you've been invited to a party you don't want to go to, dipping is an entirely appropriate response.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

replacementcool: So the russians who are wealthy enough to flee are doing so, leaving only the poor to be conscripted. That'll do wonders for the demographics of a country.


What do you mean?

Do you mean that income will be more evenly distributed, what?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Thanks for the warning.  They're the most annoying tourists I've ever encountered.  I can't imagine them concentrated in one spot.


They make Americans looks good. I recall hanging out with a Tour Guide for a group of young Russians who were on Playas de Tijuana, and the guy couldn't stand them, crude, disrespectful and just all around pieces of shiat. The guide was really concerned though because these a-holes decided they just had to go to Acapulco (for some murder tourism or something as orcs are want to do), and there was no way he was willing to risk his life to amuse those farkwads, so was hoping to talk them out of it, but was considering quitting and leaving them hanging if it came to that.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

puffy999: lizaardvark: HotIgneous Intruder: Great. Now they're spreading their duchenozzlery across the globe even more.
Burn down a rat's home, it runs to another.

Their what? Come on, now, what do you have against the Dutch?

They know what they did


They invented the concept of limited liability, aka incorporation, that seems pretty egregious nowadays
 
