 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   News: Parents of 14-year old boy can't get shoes for him. Fark: The boy is 6-foot-10 and needs bigger shoes than Shaq   (yahoo.com) divider line
47
    More: Interesting, Shoe, High school, Basketball, Adidas, Foot, United States, Footwear, Guinness World Records  
•       •       •

834 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2023 at 1:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know what they say about guys with big feet?

They wear big shoes.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fun fact: Newt Gingrich couldn't play football in high school because his head was too big for any helmet.

Also: independent cobblers has just entered my lexicon.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one is able to 3D print a pair of shoes for this kid?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Archer: Let me introduce you to my cordwainer.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually half-giants can get new clothes at Diagon Alley before attending Hoggwarts.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think you're going to find a 7'1"+ shoe anywhere.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go to a cobbler.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kid needs elephant-size shoes now.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: Fun fact: Newt Gingrich couldn't play football in high school because his head was too big for any helmet.

Also: independent cobblers has just entered my lexicon.


Back in the late70s, I used to have one.  Had orthopedic shoes as a tyke.  About every three months I had to go in and have the soles replaced.  Old white-haired guy would take them and put them on a little anvil behind his counter and switch them out.  I was just young and precocious enough that he let me sit on the counter and watch him work.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would Peggy Hill's old hand-me-downs fit him? I know they're women's, but beggars can't be choosers.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad Ed Sullivan isn't still alive.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscene_CNN: Go to a cobbler.


They did, but $1500/pair is pretty steep when the kid is outgrowing them every six months.
 
Bonzo_1116 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Custom moccasins or sandals might be cheaper.  Not great in the winter, though.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel for this kid and his mom. Fortunately, my son stopped at size 15 shoes. You can find them, but it's not easy or cheap. Usually one or two pairs in a store, so you better like one of them. The last pair of work boots he got had to be ordered and took six weeks to arrive.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel for this kid. I was about 6'5'' as a high school freshman, landed at 6'7''

When your feet are size 12, you can still find shoes pretty much anywhere. size 13 is when it starts to get difficult. size 14 is when the guy at the shoe store says "We might have one pair someplace."

In my early 30's I started doing distance running. Nobody told me that when you do that your feet get bigger, dammit. That's when I crossed the barrier to size 15, the wasteland where shoes just plain don't exist. You can find them on Zappos, but only tiny handful manufacturers go to that size. The selection is awful. I haven't paid less than $250 for shoes in years, unless I find them on clearance, and they are all ugly.

Ended at size 16. Hopefully.

Obscene_CNN: Go to a cobbler.


Guessing $2k per pair. He really should have two pairs, and they will wear out every 3 months.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kid is in the town just north of where I live.  It is a very small community.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bayoukitty: I feel for this kid and his mom. Fortunately, my son stopped at size 15 shoes. You can find them, but it's not easy or cheap. Usually one or two pairs in a store, so you better like one of them. The last pair of work boots he got had to be ordered and took six weeks to arrive.


Odd. I had a girlfriend in the mid 1990s and yeah shoes was hard for her to find. She was like 5'11. But the fix was we had to go to the other side of town.
Guess this kid is what happens when a city is alllllll just one set of people.
If so.
Hahaha haha Hahaha.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Obscene_CNN: Go to a cobbler.

They did, but $1500/pair is pretty steep when the kid is outgrowing them every six months.


That's why I always tell teenagers to wait on doing any sort of reenacting or living history until they are done growing.  When it takes months to get that stuff, and by the time it arrives it no longer fits?  That's very disastrous for the wallet.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shirley Ujest: This kid is in the town just north of where I live.  It is a very small community.


🏆 🏆 🐔 🍽
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone with gigantic feet, it is a serious problem that no one understands.

We can't go bowling. Lord help you if you want to do anything that requires specialized footwear at all like cleats. Heaven forbid you get a pair of shoes to last me more than six months as an active kid. Which meant running around barefoot and several foot injuries, so I didn't mess them up. My dad making the same corny joke every time he took me shoe shopping and having to wear the shoe boxes instead of the shoes.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
 Cobbler huh? Gonna be kind of squishy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA: Rebecca, who stands 6-2, and Eric Sr., who is 6-5

As someone who is over 6' tall, one reason I ended up marrying someone under 6' tall is because I didn't want kids that were taller than me.  I am right at the point where extra height starts making life difficult and I didn't want to put my kids through that.

Even with that choice, my kids are usually the tallest ones in their class.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wear 13, not a big problem, just less selection.  My wife wears 5 which is a big problem as American women are all like Sasquatch.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
QI - What are feet measured in?
Youtube 5HjMRACAG10
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: FTA: Rebecca, who stands 6-2, and Eric Sr., who is 6-5

As someone who is over 6' tall, one reason I ended up marrying someone under 6' tall is because I didn't want kids that were taller than me.  I am right at the point where extra height starts making life difficult and I didn't want to put my kids through that.

Even with that choice, my kids are usually the tallest ones in their class.


Please don't feel any pressure to share, but I am genuinely curious the threshold where height begins to effect life in your view.

As a dude who experiences some inconveniences from height, I am curious when it started for you. 6'3" was the beginning, but the effects then were relatively limited. And women tended to like 6'3", especially, for whatever reason, shorter women. Almost all of the girls who liked me in high school were under 5'4"
 
elvindeath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: FTA: Rebecca, who stands 6-2, and Eric Sr., who is 6-5

As someone who is over 6' tall, one reason I ended up marrying someone under 6' tall is because I didn't want kids that were taller than me.  I am right at the point where extra height starts making life difficult and I didn't want to put my kids through that.

Even with that choice, my kids are usually the tallest ones in their class.


Doesn't always work.  I'm 6'3" , wife is 5'3".  our boys are 6'4" and 6'6" (and still growing).  It was very, very weird when in the span of a couple years I went from usually being the tallest at any family function to having the kids standing over me.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I dealt with this with my older son (he topped out at 6'6" and size 16). Bennie's Shoes in Atlanta specializes in big sizes. Shaq is a regular customer.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: I feel for this kid. I was about 6'5'' as a high school freshman, landed at 6'7''

When your feet are size 12, you can still find shoes pretty much anywhere. size 13 is when it starts to get difficult. size 14 is when the guy at the shoe store says "We might have one pair someplace."

In my early 30's I started doing distance running. Nobody told me that when you do that your feet get bigger, dammit. That's when I crossed the barrier to size 15, the wasteland where shoes just plain don't exist. You can find them on Zappos, but only tiny handful manufacturers go to that size. The selection is awful. I haven't paid less than $250 for shoes in years, unless I find them on clearance, and they are all ugly.

Ended at size 16. Hopefully.

Obscene_CNN: Go to a cobbler.

Guessing $2k per pair. He really should have two pairs, and they will wear out every 3 months.


yeah.  I remember that there were always dozens of varieties of sneakers available but, that I was restricted to the ones that they had a 'size 13' in stock.  I should be glad that I didn't need 14's or above because finding 13s was hard enough back then.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe there's a local shoemaker that can gain some publicity and furnish giant shoes for him.  I know when one of the elephants in the local zoo (this was probably 40 years ago) had foot problems, a local bootmaker stepped in (pardon the pun) and crafted some special boots for him - like big round 'waffle stompers' - that fit the bill.  Great publicity for them, and I still remember the company that did it.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: I feel for this kid. I was about 6'5'' as a high school freshman, landed at 6'7''

When your feet are size 12, you can still find shoes pretty much anywhere. size 13 is when it starts to get difficult. size 14 is when the guy at the shoe store says "We might have one pair someplace."

In my early 30's I started doing distance running. Nobody told me that when you do that your feet get bigger, dammit. That's when I crossed the barrier to size 15, the wasteland where shoes just plain don't exist. You can find them on Zappos, but only tiny handful manufacturers go to that size. The selection is awful. I haven't paid less than $250 for shoes in years, unless I find them on clearance, and they are all ugly.

Ended at size 16. Hopefully.

Obscene_CNN: Go to a cobbler.

Guessing $2k per pair. He really should have two pairs, and they will wear out every 3 months.


Yeah I am 6'1 and wear a 12.5 - the stores don't usually carry 12.5 it is always 12 or 13. For decades I wore either tight 12s or loose 13s. Now with the internet I can order the exact size online. My father had a 10EEE foot that the last decade of "shoe" wearing was sandals from this place, Zora's:

http://www.virginislandsdailynews.com/news/local/zora-to-celebrate-60-years-as-the-sole-of-st-thomas/article_d047be64-32c3-584c-9f2a-18eea50067da.html
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phalamir: toddalmighty: Fun fact: Newt Gingrich couldn't play football in high school because his head was too big for any helmet.

Also: independent cobblers has just entered my lexicon.

Back in the late70s, I used to have one.  Had orthopedic shoes as a tyke.  About every three months I had to go in and have the soles replaced.  Old white-haired guy would take them and put them on a little anvil behind his counter and switch them out.  I was just young and precocious enough that he let me sit on the counter and watch him work.


In the '60s I had to wear corrective shoes for flat feet.  Had a choice of one local store that carried them, in two styles; black Oxfords, and brown high-top boots.  But at least I got a free "Chinaman" balloon with each pair.  Pretty racist, looking back - big yellow balloon with a red round spot for his cap, a big face with a Fu Manchu moustache, and a wooden stick for his 'queue' (the long braid of hair that he would wear, stereotypically).  They probably don't give those out anymore.  Or you have to ask for them.  Always wondered why they bothered with that particular style when any generic balloon would've been fine.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: bayoukitty: I feel for this kid and his mom. Fortunately, my son stopped at size 15 shoes. You can find them, but it's not easy or cheap. Usually one or two pairs in a store, so you better like one of them. The last pair of work boots he got had to be ordered and took six weeks to arrive.

Odd. I had a girlfriend in the mid 1990s and yeah shoes was hard for her to find. She was like 5'11. But the fix was we had to go to the other side of town.
Guess this kid is what happens when a city is alllllll just one set of people.
If so.
Hahaha haha Hahaha.


I dated a 6'2'' woman for a while, can't remember her shoe size but I think it was 12. She told me she could find shoes, but the biggest market for large shoe-sizes in women's styles were shoes for drag queens. So she ended up having a lot of really fabulous shoes. She really preferred her shoes to be understated, but that was rarely an option for her.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: I wear 13, not a big problem, just less selection.  My wife wears 5 which is a big problem as American women are all like Sasquatch.


Actually, many American women shave their bodies. Perhaps you were confused by that wonderful documentary, "Harry and the Hendersons".

However, I fail to see what body hair has to do with shoe size.

Size 5? Is your wife a tad underage? Or is this some weird scale where female sizes begin at -4?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Poor kid.  14 is still well within the "why can't I just be like everyone else" age.

leviosaurus: n my early 30's I started doing distance running. Nobody told me that when you do that your feet get bigger, dammit. That's when I crossed the barrier to size 15, the wasteland where shoes just plain don't exist. You can find them on Zappos, but only tiny handful manufacturers go to that size. The selection is awful. I haven't paid less than $250 for shoes in years, unless I find them on clearance, and they are all ugly.


Uh oh.  How long before that started kicking in?  And what distance is "distance running"?  Asking for a...friend
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Dinjiin: FTA: Rebecca, who stands 6-2, and Eric Sr., who is 6-5

As someone who is over 6' tall, one reason I ended up marrying someone under 6' tall is because I didn't want kids that were taller than me.  I am right at the point where extra height starts making life difficult and I didn't want to put my kids through that.

Even with that choice, my kids are usually the tallest ones in their class.

Please don't feel any pressure to share, but I am genuinely curious the threshold where height begins to effect life in your view.

As a dude who experiences some inconveniences from height, I am curious when it started for you. 6'3" was the beginning, but the effects then were relatively limited. And women tended to like 6'3", especially, for whatever reason, shorter women. Almost all of the girls who liked me in high school were under 5'4"


I heard a guy on podcast put it best. The end of "normal tall" for guys is about 6'5. As a guy who's 6'3 and not skinny I can still find plenty in regular clothes in stores that work. I hit a size 13 shoe in 7th grade and in a small town I got used to ordering new ones before the old ones wore out. I'm used to rolling the dice on any 14s/15s in stores but I live in the upper Midwest where we're lousy with tall (and wide) people.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think this is the next stop for this kid, sadly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: leviosaurus: I feel for this kid. I was about 6'5'' as a high school freshman, landed at 6'7''

When your feet are size 12, you can still find shoes pretty much anywhere. size 13 is when it starts to get difficult. size 14 is when the guy at the shoe store says "We might have one pair someplace."

In my early 30's I started doing distance running. Nobody told me that when you do that your feet get bigger, dammit. That's when I crossed the barrier to size 15, the wasteland where shoes just plain don't exist. You can find them on Zappos, but only tiny handful manufacturers go to that size. The selection is awful. I haven't paid less than $250 for shoes in years, unless I find them on clearance, and they are all ugly.

Ended at size 16. Hopefully.

Obscene_CNN: Go to a cobbler.

Guessing $2k per pair. He really should have two pairs, and they will wear out every 3 months.

yeah.  I remember that there were always dozens of varieties of sneakers available but, that I was restricted to the ones that they had a 'size 13' in stock.  I should be glad that I didn't need 14's or above because finding 13s was hard enough back then.


It's actually gotten worse. When I was in high school, the local shoe shop would always try to keep a few large pairs in stock. Now that brick and mortar stores have to compete with the Internet they can't afford that, they only stock what they know they can sell.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: I feel for this kid. I was about 6'5'' as a high school freshman, landed at 6'7''

When your feet are size 12, you can still find shoes pretty much anywhere. size 13 is when it starts to get difficult. size 14 is when the guy at the shoe store says "We might have one pair someplace."

In my early 30's I started doing distance running. Nobody told me that when you do that your feet get bigger, dammit. That's when I crossed the barrier to size 15, the wasteland where shoes just plain don't exist. You can find them on Zappos, but only tiny handful manufacturers go to that size. The selection is awful. I haven't paid less than $250 for shoes in years, unless I find them on clearance, and they are all ugly.

Ended at size 16. Hopefully.

Obscene_CNN: Go to a cobbler.

Guessing $2k per pair. He really should have two pairs, and they will wear out every 3 months.


I have 12 4E shoes, only New Balance makes sneakers for me but I still have a selection.  You're right bigger sizes are a wasteland
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

elvindeath: Dinjiin: FTA: Rebecca, who stands 6-2, and Eric Sr., who is 6-5

As someone who is over 6' tall, one reason I ended up marrying someone under 6' tall is because I didn't want kids that were taller than me.  I am right at the point where extra height starts making life difficult and I didn't want to put my kids through that.

Even with that choice, my kids are usually the tallest ones in their class.

Doesn't always work.  I'm 6'3" , wife is 5'3".  our boys are 6'4" and 6'6" (and still growing).  It was very, very weird when in the span of a couple years I went from usually being the tallest at any family function to having the kids standing over me.


My older sister married the shortest boy in his family as her 2nd husband... and he was 6ft 5in tall. She is grateful her son by him is not in that height range (it also helped that our family grew up across the street from his back when we were all in grade school, so we all knew each other for decades and the height thing was no big deal).
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Poor kid.  14 is still well within the "why can't I just be like everyone else" age.

leviosaurus: n my early 30's I started doing distance running. Nobody told me that when you do that your feet get bigger, dammit. That's when I crossed the barrier to size 15, the wasteland where shoes just plain don't exist. You can find them on Zappos, but only tiny handful manufacturers go to that size. The selection is awful. I haven't paid less than $250 for shoes in years, unless I find them on clearance, and they are all ugly.

Uh oh.  How long before that started kicking in?  And what distance is "distance running"?  Asking for a...friend


It took me about a year, I think. But I was one of those "Never done any real athletic stuff before" types. I took it slow; it was probably two months before I ran a mile without stopping. At the end of the year I ran a half marathon. After that I was running about five miles every day. YMMV.

Don't let it stop you from running though. Running is awesome.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Dinjiin: FTA: Rebecca, who stands 6-2, and Eric Sr., who is 6-5

As someone who is over 6' tall, one reason I ended up marrying someone under 6' tall is because I didn't want kids that were taller than me.  I am right at the point where extra height starts making life difficult and I didn't want to put my kids through that.

Even with that choice, my kids are usually the tallest ones in their class.

Please don't feel any pressure to share, but I am genuinely curious the threshold where height begins to effect life in your view.

As a dude who experiences some inconveniences from height, I am curious when it started for you. 6'3" was the beginning, but the effects then were relatively limited. And women tended to like 6'3", especially, for whatever reason, shorter women. Almost all of the girls who liked me in high school were under 5'4"


My family tends to be long in the torso, so 6' was the point where headroom and clothing problems started and 6'2" was where more general annoyances and problems started.  No Nissan Z in my future.
 
MsStatement
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's not a kid that's Juggernaut
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

elvindeath: Doesn't always work.  I'm 6'3" , wife is 5'3".  our boys are 6'4" and 6'6" (and still growing).  It was very, very weird when in the span of a couple years I went from usually being the tallest at any family function to having the kids standing over me.


Genetics are weird sometimes.
 
devilskware
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnphantom: leviosaurus: I feel for this kid. I was about 6'5'' as a high school freshman, landed at 6'7''

When your feet are size 12, you can still find shoes pretty much anywhere. size 13 is when it starts to get difficult. size 14 is when the guy at the shoe store says "We might have one pair someplace."

In my early 30's I started doing distance running. Nobody told me that when you do that your feet get bigger, dammit. That's when I crossed the barrier to size 15, the wasteland where shoes just plain don't exist. You can find them on Zappos, but only tiny handful manufacturers go to that size. The selection is awful. I haven't paid less than $250 for shoes in years, unless I find them on clearance, and they are all ugly.

Ended at size 16. Hopefully.

Obscene_CNN: Go to a cobbler.

Guessing $2k per pair. He really should have two pairs, and they will wear out every 3 months.

Yeah I am 6'1 and wear a 12.5 - the stores don't usually carry 12.5 it is always 12 or 13. For decades I wore either tight 12s or loose 13s. Now with the internet I can order the exact size online. My father had a 10EEE foot that the last decade of "shoe" wearing was sandals from this place, Zora's:

http://www.virginislandsdailynews.com/news/local/zora-to-celebrate-60-years-as-the-sole-of-st-thomas/article_d047be64-32c3-584c-9f2a-18eea50067da.html


Whoa we are the same! I honestly didn't think 12.5 existed til a few years ago. I was so excited!
It doesn't help that I'm built like a twig. My feet are oars. Have to tie my shoes really tight.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Okay the interesting part of that picture of him is that his nose is regular human sized.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MsStatement: [Fark user image 425x559]
That's not a kid that's Juggernaut


"I am the brute squad."
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.