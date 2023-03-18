 Skip to content
(Fox 32 Chicago)   How is babesiosis formed?   (fox32chicago.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The carriers don't die off during warm winters?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ticktickticktick...
 
6nome
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We need to have a tick talk.
 
Reverend Monkeypants
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: The carriers don't die off during warm winters?


Ha! Here in the northeast, the unusually warm winter meant we were finding active ticks in February
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ticking
Youtube SOEkDIK1XvA
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

6nome: We need to have a tick talk.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Minktastic Mink!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Reverend Monkeypants: edmo: The carriers don't die off during warm winters?

Ha! Here in the northeast, the unusually warm winter meant we were finding active ticks in February


There are no unusually warm winters anymore.  Get used to it.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
More importantly, what do?
 
