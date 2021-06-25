 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Mother seeks to dig up more evidence against Murdaugh   (cbsnews.com) divider line
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Some sources are saying this was Buster's specialfriend.  No clue if it's true, but I could see Sr. eliminating someone like that just to silence the town rumor mill.  Guy killed his own to keep up appearance.s
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Some sources are saying this was Buster's specialfriend.  No clue if it's true, but I could see Sr. eliminating someone like that just to silence the town rumor mill.  Guy killed his own to keep up appearance.s


If you've heard the jailhouse recordings between Buster and Pops, you've maybe wondered wtf Pops has on Buster. I know I have.  It sounds strained, like Buster doesn't really want anything to do with him anymore but is stuck. He sure ain't hanging around for the money.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A better article about it:

https://people.com/crime/all-about-stephen-smith-mysterious-death/

Excerpts:

A detailed timeline of the events immediately following Smith's death done by FITSnews revealed that authorities initially believed Smith had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. South Carolina Highway Patrol officers stated that "there was a possible gunshot wound to the victim's head" and that the "death appeared to be a homicide."

Smith's case file stated that, at the scene of the incident, Hampton County Coroner Ernie Washington referred to Smith's head wound as a "gunshot wound," pointed to the bullet's entry point and referred to the death as a homicide. The deputy coroner present, Kelly Greene, also verbally affirmed that it was a homicide to the SCHP officers present.

In August 2015, Coroner Ernie Washington - who was present on the scene when Smith's body was found - told lead investigator Todd Proctor that he did not agree with the autopsy findings, according to FITSnews. Proctor's case notes from the conversation detailed that Washington said "he does not agree with the pathologist that the victim was struck by a motor vehicle."

Proctor, who no longer works for the SCHP, later echoed similar doubts about the hit-and-run to Fox News in June 2021.

"Nothing about this case from the very beginning pointed towards it being a hit and run," Proctor said.
He continued: "As any investigator, you go off of the evidence - there was no evidence that pointed towards this being a hit and run, or a vehicle even being involved in it. It looked like it was more staged. Like possibly the body had been placed in the roadway."
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everyone around here knows:  Murdaugh used his dirty money to cover for the family.  But the costs were getting high and after Paul killed that girl, it was starting to cut into his baseline finances.  The wife was the the real source of money, so to kill two birds with one stone (so to speak), kill the wife - get the inheritance(to cover the theft shorffalls), and kill the unruly brat whose transgressions were becoming too expensive.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: Everyone around here knows:  Murdaugh used his dirty money to cover for the family.  But the costs were getting high and after Paul killed that girl, it was starting to cut into his baseline finances.  The wife was the the real source of money, so to kill two birds with one stone (so to speak), kill the wife - get the inheritance(to cover the theft shorffalls), and kill the unruly brat whose transgressions were becoming too expensive.


Sure Jan.
I don't buy it. I really think that man got convicted be he wasn't liked.
Meh.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Shotgun Justice: Everyone around here knows:  Murdaugh used his dirty money to cover for the family.  But the costs were getting high and after Paul killed that girl, it was starting to cut into his baseline finances.  The wife was the the real source of money, so to kill two birds with one stone (so to speak), kill the wife - get the inheritance(to cover the theft shorffalls), and kill the unruly brat whose transgressions were becoming too expensive.

Sure Jan.
I don't buy it. I really think that man got convicted be he wasn't liked.
Meh.


Because
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Also, Buster wasn't killed, because he learned his lesson after his classmate was "handled."  He's now dating a woman.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
some officers disagreed that "nothing appears to be a vehicular accident,"... No headlights were broken...

Wtf is that supposed to mean when there's no car in evidence?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaytkay: some officers disagreed that "nothing appears to be a vehicular accident,"... No headlights were broken...

Wtf is that supposed to mean when there's no car in evidence?


When headlights break they tend to spill a lot of glass on the highway.  If you hit a person hard enough to kill them you are going to break things on your car, pieces of which will stay behind even if you do not.

Had a friend who got a hit and run conviction on a suspect because she took the broken pieces went into a nearby parking garage, found a car that was missing those same pieces and was even able to pics of the little pieces matching up like a jigsaw puzzle.

That was not a homicide, just a routine hit and run on a really slow night.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Some sources are saying this was Buster's specialfriend.  No clue if it's true, but I could see Sr. eliminating someone like that just to silence the town rumor mill.  Guy killed his own to keep up appearance.s


That or Buster and his friend murdered him in a prank gone wrong. That was the implication in the Netflix documentary.
 
