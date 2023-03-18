 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kare11)   Wait until they find out how boring jail is   (kare11.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, Alexander Running, Karsten Luttschwager, Chocolate, Fire extinguisher, Crime, fire extinguisher, 3rd-degree burglary, Lester Prairie  
•       •       •

815 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2023 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meh. Entire wars have been started over boredom.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They look like they got a thing going on.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Two aspiring new train conductors on the block! All aboard! Toot toot!
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Couple of dumb white kids causing trouble in a posh suburb.

Yeah, theyre not going to jail.... They'll get a couple years probation.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: They look like they got a thing going on.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Congo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also felony vehicle theft.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But why male models?
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cute little white boys. Going to wish they were bored.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They've been investing all their creative energies into their hair "styles".
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Send them to prison for those haircuts alone.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guaranteed hockey players
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meanwhile marijuana remains illegal.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chewd: Couple of dumb white kids causing trouble in a posh suburb.

Yeah, theyre not going to jail.... They'll get a couple years probation.


If that, shiat some of us will probably be calling them boss in a couple years
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bubba will cure that boredom.
Twice daily.
Three times on Sunday.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was hoping this was about Elon
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Meanwhile marijuana remains illegal.


Ha, ha. You live in a shiathole
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some good racism in this thread.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We don't punish crime any more, haven't you heard?
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"But what are we supposed to DO?"
"We're doin' it, man. This is it. We're right in the thick of the action. We hang out here, go to lunch, come back, hang out some more, go to dinner... You know how someone might describe a situation that's unpleasant or confining as being, 'like a prison'? This is what they were referring to."

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Around the time you get the idea to ransack a chocolate store and ruin all the wares just before a major holiday rush because you would find the employees' and customers' misery amusing because your fecking bored, check yourself in for therapy.

This has been a PSA.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.