Day 388 of WW3: Biden supports ICC arrest warrant for Putin while Xi decides this is a great time for a state visit. Meanwhile, Russian causalities mount in Bakhmut, and Poland busts a Russian spy ring. It's your Saturday Ukraine invasion thread
Harlee
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight
2 hours ago  
Something that's been showing up on other web sites is the sabotage of Russian armed forces equipment deep inside Russia, such as this story waaaaaaay out of the line of combat in Vladivostok. People who know more about this than me have written that there are a lot of Ukrainians in Russia who may be buttering the stairs with such actions; or perhaps other groups.

And of course, there is sabotage is happening in Belarus of airborne radar aircraft. Also, and I may be imagining this, but there's been a trickle of railway sabotage stories inside Russia.

I mention all of this because I got up to pee. These are just observations, I have no interpretation.
 
johnny_vegas
1 hour ago  
I support putting the day of the week in the title of the thread
 
talkertopc
1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: I support putting the day of the week in the title of the thread


Why? I'm not arguing for or against it, I just want to know.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
49 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I support putting the day of the week in the title of the thread


steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Irisclara
49 minutes ago  

talkertopc: johnny_vegas: I support putting the day of the week in the title of the thread

Why? I'm not arguing for or against it, I just want to know.


I'm lucky if I make it to the end f yesterday's thread and sometimes I have several days open in tabs. Including the day of the week in the thread title helps me know which tab is which.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
49 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Harlee
48 minutes ago  

talkertopc: johnny_vegas: I support putting the day of the week in the title of the thread

Why? I'm not arguing for or against it, I just want to know.


It's unambiguous. It's helpful for future searches. Also, I personally think it helps keep track of the Day Number.
 
Oneiros
40 minutes ago  
Oneiros
38 minutes ago  
I don't care if the day of the week is in the thread headline or not.

I just want to know why the hell Saturday threads show up at 7:30 or 8:30, and not 8am like every other day
 
BadCosmonaut
37 minutes ago  
Now that ICC issue warrant for Putin arrest, I know who to send to arrest him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
35 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I don't care if the day of the week is in the thread headline or not.

I just want to know why the hell Saturday threads show up at 7:30 or 8:30, and not 8am like every other day


Daylight Savings, obviously.
 
TheDavil
32 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Now that ICC issue warrant for Putin arrest, I know who to send to arrest him.


[Fark user image image 850x1291]


Whoever pulls it off, I hope they're wearing a Gaddafi mask for maximum horrific effect. Also, they should do the job with a cheese grater. :D
 
EdgeRunner
31 minutes ago  
Sir Geoffrey Nice KC, who led the prosecution in the trial of former Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, said the warrant would change how foreign leaders view Mr Putin.
"He will remain an alleged criminal until and unless he submits himself for trial, or is handed over for trial and acquitted. That seems extremely unlikely, so he will remain an alleged criminal until the end of his life," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

He's an "alleged" criminal only in the strictest legal sense. He's been an active criminal for most of his life, and foreign leaders should have been treating him as poisonous filth from the very beginning.
 
Fingerware Error
31 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I just want to know why the hell Saturday threads show up at 7:30 or 8:30, and not 8am like every other day


Caturday.
 
TheDavil
30 minutes ago  

TheDavil: BadCosmonaut: Now that ICC issue warrant for Putin arrest, I know who to send to arrest him.


[Fark user image image 850x1291]

Whoever pulls it off, I hope they're wearing a Gaddafi mask for maximum horrific effect. Also, they should do the job with a cheese grater. :D


Oh..arrest. My bad, got ahead of myself, but he still deserves death by cheesegrater. :)
 
PunGent
30 minutes ago  
On a more serious note, a recent New Yorker has an interesting article about the big German Wirecard finance scandal, and its links to Russia.

Wiki doesn't seem to have anything on the Russian angle, but has a good precis:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wirecard_scandal
 
bertor_vidas
29 minutes ago  
So I haven't gotten started on the weekend writeup yet, probably have it ready to post around 11. Partly due to laziness, partly due to mild work-related burnout, partly because it's tough reading through everything. (As I say in the writeup each week, rue_in_winter is right.)

But a large part of it is because of idiocy like the allegedly sentient feline feces and its ilk hanging their ass out for all to see and somehow thinking they've scored intelligent points. Example here.

Meanwhile, we (the US, NATO more broadly) have given Ukraine but a fraction of our yearly budget*. A budget which ballooned as high as it did in large part because we spent the better part of 50 years thinking of the best ways to kill Moscow's goons. And now that all that equipment is finally getting to do its job, the one we designed, tested, and built it for? These idiots think that it means we'll be speaking Ukrainian due to our corrupt politicians.

So the biggest impediment to me getting the writeup done is that I have to stop every 15 or so minutes and grab my eyes before they end up in the Atlantic from rolling so hard.

/*And don't get me started on the cop-math-ass accounting the military does to even make that claim.
//You take your clapped out hoopty to the dealership and tell them with a straight face it should be valued at original list, see where that gets you.
\|/And yet Ukraine's still mopping the floor with Russia's ass in that kit.
 
RobSeace
28 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Now that ICC issue warrant for Putin arrest, I know who to send to arrest him.


[Fark user image 850x1291]


That inspires me to post this Ukrainian video with Arnold in it (speaking at the beginning, and appearing in person at the end).

Kalush Orchestra - Shchedryi Vechir
Youtube RJJ_s9rwjvA
 
Moderator
28 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I don't care if the day of the week is in the thread headline or not.

I just want to know why the hell Saturday threads show up at 7:30 or 8:30, and not 8am like every other day


Because Saturday 8am is for Caturday.
 
Oneiros
27 minutes ago  

PunGent: Oneiros: I don't care if the day of the week is in the thread headline or not.

I just want to know why the hell Saturday threads show up at 7:30 or 8:30, and not 8am like every other day

Daylight Savings, obviously.


It's been going on for months.

And it's 30 mins off, not 60.  I think there were some Amish groups that moved 30mins for DST as a form of protest, but I'm not aware of too many Amish who use the Internet.

/Mennonites selling Amish made goods, possibly
 
Oneiros
26 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Now that ICC issue warrant for Putin arrest, I know who to send to arrest him.


[Fark user image image 850x1291]


We've got our best agents tracking him now

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
PunGent
24 minutes ago  

Oneiros: And it's 30 mins off, not 60.


I'm notoriously bad at math :)
 
GardenWeasel
20 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Oneiros: I just want to know why the hell Saturday threads show up at 7:30 or 8:30, and not 8am like every other day

Caturday.


I can't refute this logic
 
Subtonic
20 minutes ago  

gaslight: Something that's been showing up on other web sites is the sabotage of Russian armed forces equipment deep inside Russia, such as this story waaaaaaay out of the line of combat in Vladivostok. People who know more about this than me have written that there are a lot of Ukrainians in Russia who may be buttering the stairs with such actions; or perhaps other groups.

And of course, there is sabotage is happening in Belarus of airborne radar aircraft. Also, and I may be imagining this, but there's been a trickle of railway sabotage stories inside Russia.

I mention all of this because I got up to pee. These are just observations, I have no interpretation.


Analysis: Putin is doing good job! Nazi Ukrainian is on run! Western pig dogs scurry in fearful cowardice!
 
Oneiros
20 minutes ago  

PunGent: Oneiros: And it's 30 mins off, not 60.

I'm notoriously bad at math :)


Hopefully you're not the one trying to reconcile VACs at the end of the day with the ballot counts, then.

/has you flagged as a fellow election judge
 
GardenWeasel
18 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: So I haven't gotten started on the weekend writeup yet, probably have it ready to post around 11. Partly due to laziness, partly due to mild work-related burnout, partly because it's tough reading through everything. (As I say in the writeup each week, rue_in_winter is right.)

But a large part of it is because of idiocy like the allegedly sentient feline feces and its ilk hanging their ass out for all to see and somehow thinking they've scored intelligent points. Example here.


OK, who is grabbing this as an alt?
 
Fingerware Error
16 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Analysis: Putin is doing good job! Nazi Ukrainian is on run! Western pig dogs scurry in fearful cowardice!


Not for long. According to a Fark rumor a few days ago Ukraine is soon getting elf-propelled weapons systems to kill orcs.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
15 minutes ago  

talkertopc: johnny_vegas: I support putting the day of the week in the title of the thread

Why? I'm not arguing for or against it, I just want to know.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Do they sell anything on the internet?


I'm just asking.
 
Rapmaster2000
12 minutes ago  
Smart.  Xi is visiting Putin when Putin needs legitimacy the most.  It's a good time to ask for things.
 
exqqqme
11 minutes ago  
I'm ready
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace
10 minutes ago  
Russia 'will have to make a stop in The Hague on their way to hell' after ICC arrest warrant

Ukraine's ambassador at the United Nations says that "there is no purgatory for war criminals, they go straight to hell."
 
Oneiros
10 minutes ago  

Will Roger's Lariat: talkertopc: johnny_vegas: I support putting the day of the week in the title of the thread

Why? I'm not arguing for or against it, I just want to know.

[Fark user image image 232x181][Fark user image image 262x179] Do they sell anything on the internet?
I'm just asking.


I prefer Jenny Lawson's furiously happy raccoon mask.

... which was pleated in such a way that it opened its mouth when you pulled it tight.

Not finding pictures online, but here's the precursor:
furiously happy raccoon face
Youtube x84KzOLWj4w
 
RobSeace
5 minutes ago  
Biden administration quietly resumes deportations to Russia

Exclusive: Apparent reversal of position adopted after invasion of Ukraine sends men fleeing Putin's draft back to Russia
 
GardenWeasel
5 minutes ago  
DAYUM

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce
1 minute ago  

GardenWeasel: DAYUM

[Fark user image 595x489]


Balls of steel and a brain - that kid's going to be trouble, in the best possible way.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.