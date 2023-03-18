 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Son resolves argument about using his dad's gun in the most American way   (kdminer.com) divider line
NathanAllen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
After his father was shot, Hutchinson allegedly fired multiple rounds into the air.


Some of these articles on Fark make feel so proud to be an American.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: After his father was shot, Hutchinson allegedly fired multiple rounds into the air.


Some of these articles on Fark make feel so proud to be an American.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/except Danny didn't actually shoot his dad
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Really all this does is prove that the father was right.
 
