(PennLive)   A school won't have an Addams Family play next year because it doesn't promote enough family values   (pennlive.com) divider line
14
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, I guess the high school production of Porgy and Bess is out, too.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA:

"The Addams Family musical reflects today's culture, Board member Robbie England said, but he did not view that as a good thing."

WTH?

Also FTFA:

"No matter what musical we choose, somebody somewhere is going to have discomfort with it," she said. "That doesn't necessarily mean that it is inappropriate for the entire school and entire community."

So one person has a problem with something we can't have it anymore?

One more thing:

"Board President Barry Naum said he reviewed the musical and found 40 things he could consider offensive, though they were not personally offensive to him.

"I know that I would enjoy seeing this play in a community theater or some other context," he said. "But when it comes down to it, we are not a community theater. We are a school.""

Community theater is almost like a high school when it comes to play, and it doesn't bother him personally, so why is he complaining?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Well, I guess the high school production of Porgy and Bess is out, too.


I first read that as Porky's. I don't think a school would make that one.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kdawg7736: FTFA:

"The Addams Family musical reflects today's culture, Board member Robbie England said, but he did not view that as a good thing."

WTH?

Also FTFA:

"No matter what musical we choose, somebody somewhere is going to have discomfort with it," she said. "That doesn't necessarily mean that it is inappropriate for the entire school and entire community."

So one person has a problem with something we can't have it anymore?

One more thing:

"Board President Barry Naum said he reviewed the musical and found 40 things he could consider offensive, though they were not personally offensive to him.

"I know that I would enjoy seeing this play in a community theater or some other context," he said. "But when it comes down to it, we are not a community theater. We are a school.""

Community theater is almost like a high school when it comes to play, and it doesn't bother him personally, so why is he complaining?


jesus h christ what?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Conservatives are the most scared, sniveling cowards of any collective group. Scared of a kids play. Scared of drag queens. Scared of books.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: AirForceVet: Well, I guess the high school production of Porgy and Bess is out, too.

I first read that as Porky's. I don't think a school would make that one.


I agree. Porky's II would be far more appropriate.

So Sayeth the Shepherd, So Sayeth the Flock!!
Youtube _XoifYo9JCM
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But killing your child on a stone 'because God told you'...just shows you're a Good Christian.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So Best Little Whorehouse in Texas it is then.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: FTFA:

"The Addams Family musical reflects today's culture, Board member Robbie England said, but he did not view that as a good thing."

WTH?

Also FTFA:

"No matter what musical we choose, somebody somewhere is going to have discomfort with it," she said. "That doesn't necessarily mean that it is inappropriate for the entire school and entire community."

So one person has a problem with something we can't have it anymore?

One more thing:

"Board President Barry Naum said he reviewed the musical and found 40 things he could consider offensive, though they were not personally offensive to him.

"I know that I would enjoy seeing this play in a community theater or some other context," he said. "But when it comes down to it, we are not a community theater. We are a school.""

Community theater is almost like a high school when it comes to play, and it doesn't bother him personally, so why is he complaining?


Because it is an excuse for authoritarian bullshiat, and that makes his no-no all tingly
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A school won't have an Addams Family play next year because it doesn't promote enough family values

Oh snap snap!
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd make the money argument. The performance rights and equipment rentals are going to cost more than the fundraiser campaigns ever clear, and there's plenty of cheaper options.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Member of the school board, Troy Williams:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pastor Troy graduated summa cum laude from Liberty University with a bachelor's degree in Christian Leadership and Management and earned a Master of Divinity in Pastoral Ministries from the Rawlings School of Divinity at Liberty University in 2019.

He's spent many years of training to be a stereotype.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I farking hate conservatives with a passion, I really do.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Member of the school board, Troy Williams:

[Fark user image 425x382]

Pastor Troy graduated summa cum laude from Liberty University with a bachelor's degree in Christian Leadership and Management and earned a Master of Divinity in Pastoral Ministries from the Rawlings School of Divinity at Liberty University in 2019.

He's spent many years of training to be a stereotype.


Yep, that face has "pedophile" written all over it.
 
