(MSN) This just in: boomers don't like current things
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did Ric Romero compile this story?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was incredibly stupid considering us Baby Boomers. I love most new things, do not miss some old things.

I certainly do not miss segregation and discrimination. Sadly, too many of the younger generations are trying really hard to step backwards and restore those.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a crap article
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Music Is Bad These Days

There's always been shiat music. For every classic song on the radio, there were a hundred money grabs being made when it was recorded.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
oh my god quit pretending like you invented growing old!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Though I'm technically from the tail end of the Boomer era, I don't identify with those geezers. My brother is 3 years older and we have a totally different mindset.

Every generation biatches about shit when they get old, so TFA is trivial. However, I will biatch about one thing that I consider significant:

Since the year I was born, the population of the world has doubled. Where there was one person, now there are two, occupying the same finite space and resources, and we're nearing the limits of that space. There are almost no wild places left anywhere in the world.

No wonder life has gotten tougher. We're stretching resources like never before in the history of the human race.

/Now get the fuck off my last vestige of open space lawn.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Music Is Bad These Days

There's always been shiat music. For every classic song on the radio, there were a hundred money grabs being made when it was recorded.


Strangely enough, my kids listen to songs from as far back as the 70s. They're 13.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This just in: boomers old people don't like current things
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Geez. I have as many issues with Baby Boomers as most people from Gen X, but I saw this ad on the article and thought the worst. (It's not what you think it is.)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Since this is an article that's meant to divide, I blame the younger generations.
/ not really, I just thought I'd be divisive
 
