 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Fifteen horses escape and run free, and then realize, hey, this sucks, we're going back home   (winnipeg.ctvnews.ca) divider line
4
    More: Amusing, Kitchen, Pizza Hut, Facebook features, Dozen, Bariatric surgery, Highway, Rural area, Horse  
•       •       •

197 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2023 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hay

It was right there subby and you blew it!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a nice, happy ending. Good thing it happened during the day or it would have been a nightmare.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Home is where the food is, unlike the rest of Hoth.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A silver lining to shutting the stable door after the horses have bolted.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.