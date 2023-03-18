 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Audacy)   Old and busted: Flash mobs. New hotness: "Flash robs"   (audacy.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Shoplifting, Theft, Medicine, group of shoplifters, NEW YORK, 29-year-old worker, stolen items, wet floor  
•       •       •

240 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2023 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, super new.
Nobody ever robbed a place with 6 people all at once before.
This is a real innovation in crime.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Every 7-11 has limited the number of kids that can enter at one time since the '90s or earlier.   Probably way earlier.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Please tell us what else your Facebook group is educating you about this year.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Every 7-11 has limited the number of kids that can enter at one time since the '90s or earlier.   Probably way earlier.


Every 7-11?  I think you're generalizing a bit there

/spoilers, I know you are
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Boomers outraged at.. use of old busted/new hotness meme in headline?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.