Three cops charged and imprisoned for beating the crap out of a guy on a bicycle. Who to root for?
    Michigan State Police troopers  
posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2023 at 6:45 AM



corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA:

"According to the report, a bicyclist was observed in the middle of a roadway without bicycle lights."

Welp, that's a beating...

"A traffic stop was then conducted and the bicyclist was placed in to custody after "several physical strikes, taser deployment and OC spray deployment," according to the report.

So thus far, cops responded to a misdemeanor infraction and citation opportunity by escalating...but I digress:

According to the troopers' initial report, 0.5 grams of "suspected fentanyl/heroin" was found in a clear container in the bicyclist's backpack."

Apparently field test kits are out of fashion, so as law enforcement, "we're just gonna wing it."

Fine police work Lou, et al...

I'm gonna surmise the bicyclist was potentially being an arse, but this was a citation offense the cops incited into extra charges, so fark 'em.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charged the officers? he must have been white.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cut them all some slack.  Drinking lead enriched water makes you dumb, belligerent, and dangerous.  Like a cyclist or police officer.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
F*ck cops.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ilikebackpacks [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Never root for the pigs.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

You completely omit the part where he tries to take off on them so they have to chase him down.

Yes, the use of force in response was extreme.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The real miracle is there was 0.5 grams of fentanyl and NO COPS WERE HARMED.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He flees on the bike, they tackle him to the ground, he then tries to fight them on the ground by writhing, kicking & punching at them, the 3rd cop arrives & jumps in, and that's when they decide to beat & tase the hell out of him.

Cops deserve to be in trouble, but that guy's no helpless innocent either.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
no wonder they beat the bicyclist. look at all the traffic he was messing with.

we are past the point where cops should be voted into office. by people who know them and feel they would be fair and just in their duties. because hiring rando mush mouths and giving them a Bat Man belt full of weapons and restraints ain't working out.
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby says they beat a guy ON a bicycle but he couldn't have sustained a beating while remaining on a bicycle... so they technically beat him OFF the bicycle.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The punishment for not having a light on your bicycle isn't beaten, tased, and pepper sprayed.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: no wonder they beat the bicyclist. look at all the traffic he was messing with.

we are past the point where cops should be voted into office. by people who know them and feel they would be fair and just in their duties. because hiring rando mush mouths and giving them a Bat Man belt full of weapons and restraints ain't working out.


STOP RESISTING

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I argue it's not unreasonable to flee considering that cops might beat the hell out of you or kill you regardless.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fleeing while detained then fighting the cops however may result in being on the receiving end of a few punches back while being subdued and taken into custody.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ryan, Cody, and Justin?  Sounds more like a boy band than state troopers
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Don't think anyone said he was - but, last time I checked, "kicking a prone person in the face" isn't normal procedure. Neither is "punching him in the face to get him to roll onto his back" or "drilling him in the face while he's on his back" but, here we are.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bicyclists are annoying, but cops are dangerous and unhinged.  So while you don't have to root FOR the cyclist, I think it's fair to root AGAINST the cops.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I agree. They beat & abused him after he was subdued. They deserve to lose their jobs.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
...and, of course, every single timestamp vanished. Feh.

Person was beaten, Tased, and OC sprayed to force compliance. None of those cops were at risk. A Taser is supposed to be a non-lethal alternative to lethal force, not a farking cattle prod. OC spray is meant to disable a potentially dangerous person, not a punishment.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Yep. I'd ask why it took half a year to arraign them, given that they were suspended mere days after the incident, though.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Because cop unions are really farking good. They know the cops are losing their jobs and are essentially getting them extended paid time off to transition into mall security after they deal with the charges.
 
