(BBC-US)   Who says people can't rehabilitate themselves in prison? Derek Chauvin has dialed it back from murder to tax fraud   (bbc.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I did not know he was serving his sentence in the prison here in Tucson.

I can't imagine how much fun that must be during the summer heat. I don't suppose there's a lot of money to go into state of the art HVAC systems for federal prisons.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

FA intensifies.
Anyone know how to make a pic vibrate?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]
Finding Out intensifies.
Anyone know how to make a pic vibrate?


Sigh. I'm not drunk. You're drunk.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
FutureWars
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, he only got 22 years? What kind of bullshiat is that?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FutureWars: Wait, he only got 22 years? What kind of bullshiat is that?


Only?  Most cops who murder a black guy get a promotion.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: Huh, I did not know he was serving his sentence in the prison here in Tucson.

I can't imagine how much fun that must be during the summer heat. I don't suppose there's a lot of money to go into state of the art HVAC systems for federal prisons.


Good.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the National Anthem does Chauvin take a knee?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when the bootlickers were defending this POS. Good times
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thread needs a

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaisedOnATARI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The probe uncovered that the Chauvins did not report their entire income in 2014 and 2015, and did not file tax returns at all in 2016, 2017, or 2018. "

You mean a murdering, racist cop wasn't following federal tax laws??

I'm so shocked
 
gyruss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The probe uncovered that the Chauvins did not report their entire income in 2014 and 2015, and did not file tax returns at all in 2016, 2017, or 2018
.

Is anybody surprised that this doofus was also high school dropout?

But the city of Minneapolis gave him a gun and a badge anyway.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
concurrently

that is like saying "you have been so bad, that i really cannot hurt you anymore for such a small crime, but i need to pad statistics to make it look like i am tough on these crimes"
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FutureWars: Wait, he only got 22 years? What kind of bullshiat is that?


COP
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Huh, I did not know he was serving his sentence in the prison here in Tucson.

I can't imagine how much fun that must be during the summer heat. I don't suppose there's a lot of money to go into state of the art HVAC systems for federal prisons.


federal prison is nice
you want to suffer, do a violent crime and live in state prison
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Moose out front: Huh, I did not know he was serving his sentence in the prison here in Tucson.

I can't imagine how much fun that must be during the summer heat. I don't suppose there's a lot of money to go into state of the art HVAC systems for federal prisons.

federal prison is nice
you want to suffer, do a violent crime and live in state prison


oh wait, he farkin did
i forgot who ths guy is
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
George Floyd was murdered by an active criminal
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

holdmybones: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]
FA intensifies.
Anyone know how to make a pic vibrate?


Nope

en.bloggif.comView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From the headline I thought maybe he had done this after his trial with all the donations I'm sure he got, but he's always been corrupt.

Is it naïve of me to have ever trusted any cop?  (yes, it is).

Even when I wasn't being written a ticket or even reporting a crime they are often nasty.

Like that time I politely asked a cop on the sidewalk "Do you know where the post office is?".  He simply said "Yes".  He finally told me after I asked more specifically but it was obvious I was a student who was new to town given that it was one a sidewalk right next to the largest university in town.

I was so polite back then.  I would have a much different reaction now.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn, slap on the wrist. He was facing NINE FELONY CHARGES and he gets 13 months concurrent with existing sentences. Just by sentencing guidelines (nearly doubling because of existing murder conviction), he should have gotten something like 21 months per charge.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That is a "Penis goes where?!?" photo if there ever was one.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Damn, slap on the wrist. He was facing NINE FELONY CHARGES and he gets 13 months concurrent with existing sentences. Just by sentencing guidelines (nearly doubling because of existing murder conviction), he should have gotten something like 21 months per charge.


Well yeah. The Judge didn't want to ruin a promising young man's career prospects.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
wonder if an IRS employee dug up his file just for hell of it
 
