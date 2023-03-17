 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Mr. Popper will not face charges for popping off with his gun in traffic because in Florida, that's perfectly reasonable (with meme worthy gif)   (jalopnik.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How gun owners see themselves:
Fark user imageView Full Size

How they actually are:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only about 2.6 million concealed carry permits in Florida, anyone can drive around with a loaded gun in the car even without the CCL. Be careful who you piss of out there folks, you might run into this dumbass.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So John Popper is packing a gun in there with all those harmonicas?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lotta Florida articles recently... are they ramping up the crazy?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2021, Eric Popper cut off another driver while driving to work on I-95. The other driver began tailgating and honking his horn at the 30-year-old. Popper brake-checked him.

That definitely helped deëscalate things.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Only about 2.6 million concealed carry permits in Florida, anyone can drive around with a loaded gun in the car even without the CCL. Be careful who you piss of out there folks, you might run into this dumbass.


Better yet, stay the hell out of Florida.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope his penguins are unharmed.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: lotta Florida articles recently... are they ramping up the crazy?


Well it is spring break season...
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida really really likes assholes, doesn't it.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wowsa. Bet he farked up his Tesla.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He seems like a peach and not at all afraid of his own shadow.

Also, JFC. If you get cut off just let it go, people. Honk and move on with your life.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


POPPERS!!!!!!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: Florida really really likes assholes, doesn't it.


Look who the governor is.  DeSantis is currently the leading asshole in the state.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe Joe John Spray and Pray is getting off for this, Flordida is continuing to get more Florida by the day.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Raoul Eaton: Florida really really likes assholes, doesn't it.

Look who the governor is.  DeSantis is currently the leading asshole in the state.


Desantis is like an asshole that prolapsed, detached, and became ambulatory.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another responsible gun owner.

After all he was just standing his ground, not randomly shooting thru his cars window and windshield
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Wowsa. Bet he farked up his Tesla.


He drives a Toyota Venza.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: How gun owners see themselves:
[Fark user image image 220x131]
How they actually are:
[Fark user image image 800x450]


What a farking pussy.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: So John Popper is packing a gun in there with all those harmonicas?


Poker face episode 10- Benjamin Bratt "the hook" from John popper
Youtube 3xmcI2g0bEc
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: How gun owners see themselves:
[Fark user image 220x131] [View Full Size image _x_]
How they actually are:
[Fark user image 800x450] [View Full Size image _x_]


RIP, eardrums
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Here is the actual video: https://twitter.com/AndySlater/status/1487158883114172419
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Private_Citizen: How gun owners see themselves:
[Fark user image 220x131] [View Full Size image _x_]
How they actually are:
[Fark user image 800x450] [View Full Size image _x_]

RIP, eardrums


Yeah, you can tell he's never heard gunfire in an enclosed space. After the first shot he just loses it and panic fires.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is just the beginning.  This case opened the door to shooting at anything you feel like.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If the car wasn't moving, and he wasn't waving it all over the place, maybe he'd have a point, but he's endangering everyone on the road firing all over the place while also driving. This is only slightly better than the cop who was driving thru neighborhoods, shooting at some fleeing car, but that's onoy because the police are supposed to know better...
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yes, shoot THROUGH the windshield while cowering as the glass sprays in your face. Real life works just like in the movies
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Number 216: Another responsible gun owner.

After all he was just standing his ground, not randomly shooting thru his cars window and windshield


Marcus Aurelius: This is just the beginning.  This case opened the door to shooting at anything you feel like.



They can't say you weren't standing your ground if your ground is always moving with you.

pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is insane.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
am I the only one who kinda hoped he disabled the vehicle he was shooting at right in front of him causing him to crash into it?

aka: everyone involved should be severely and possibly permanently injured.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
JFC..... I hate this farking state...

Now that I've said something derogatory about Florida, do I have to mail money to the state or something?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mr. Popper is already campaigning to replace DeSantis I see.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shostie: So John Popper is packing a gun in there with all those harmonicas?


Probably? No lie John Popper from Blues Traveler is a crazy libertarian gun nut. Even carries a gun on stage.
 
hammettman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stand your ground, from a water bottle?

What about the spray of gunfire that went over a wide sweep of the road.  I doubt any of it hit the car he was aiming at.

Were any other cars hiat?  Wouldn't they be able to file a civil suit?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: shoot THROUGH the windshield


That's something you only do when the target is in front of you and is a direct threat to you.

For a driver who might have a pistol and be firing at you, if the pull up alongside and forward of the right side of your car (in LHD countries) that would require a driver to either have the pistol in their right hand and be twisted all the way around anticlockwise to be firing backwards out the left side of the car, or they'd have to have the gun in their left hand and somehow have that hand/arm out the window and twisted around to be firing backwards out the left side of the car.

It takes A LOT of handgun practice for people in the driver seat of a car to be able to use a pistol in their right hand and turn to fire straight out 90º of their window, let alone fire behind them. It's a very pro move to be able to do that.

Passengers in a vehicle have more ability to move/twist around with a pistol out the window and fire in more directions, though. They don't have to focus on driving, so they are more dangerous with a gun because they can fire out the side windows with more accuracy and also fire backwards from the car with more accuracy.

Summing it all up - you really only fire forward through your own windshield if a car has passengers who are hanging a gun out the window and firing at you with potentially more accuracy than a driver could do.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hammettman: Stand your ground, from a water bottle?


That's a major question - there isn't any proof it was a water bottle.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Raoul Eaton: Florida really really likes assholes, doesn't it.

Look who the governor is.  DeSantis is currently the leading asshole in the state.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In 2021, Eric Popper cut off another driver while driving

Well now we know what we are allowed to do if he decides to cut anyone else off. Just open up on him "in self-defence" and it's perfectly legal.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I really hope he permanently damaged his hearing.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
An attorney described someone firing wildly and haphazardly at another car while driving down the freeway as "perfectly reasonable and justified."

I...just...can't even.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The stuff in the windshield was coming right at him.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: I can't believe Joe John Spray and Pray is getting off for this, Flordida is continuing to get more Florida by the day.


That's only the beginning.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
His lawyer claims it's via stand your ground law. The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office does not appear to have issued any statement about it, they simply dropped the charges. Probably they don't have to make a statement.

I have another theory about why the charges go dropped though, from a different article:
"Popper was also employed by the Miami Beach Fire Department."
(His attorney says he retired, but still.)

Obviously firefighters are below cops in the "the DA will let you off with anything" pecking order, but they're clearly still above the average citizen. He's a hero after all! /s
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

deadromanoff: JFC..... I hate this farking state...

Now that I've said something derogatory about Florida, do I have to mail money to the state or something?


Yes: you owe Florida $10,000, please remit payment to:

Florida
C/O Kalyco Jack
5318008 Subby's Mom St. Apt. 69
San Diego, CA 92169

The address is in a state other than Florida for security purposes. Totally not a scam.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: I have another theory about why the charges go dropped


From other articles about the incident, it says both drivers pulled over to call 911. FHP says the one driver threw a water bottle at the car and this guy claims it was a gunshot.

My theory: FHP didn't do anything close to an actual investigation such as searching the first vehicle for a firearm (that the driver claims he didn't have) and didn't do any gunshot residue tests on the first driver's hands (for the gun he claims he didn't use). Thus, FHP set the stage for a somewhat incontestable claim that the first driver did have and use a gun.

If the investigating agency did basically zero investigation, it really farks up the case against the guy.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Whatever struck Popper's crossover SUV can't be seen in the video footage."

I would suspect there would be a big difference between the mark on his car left by a water bottle and the mark left by a bullet.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My attempt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: He seems like a peach and not at all afraid of his own shadow.

Also, JFC. If you get cut off just let it go, people. Honk and move on with your life.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: I can't believe Joe John Spray and Pray is getting off for this, Flordida is continuing to get more Florida by the day.


Oh, believe me, it's the only way he gets off
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: deadromanoff: JFC..... I hate this farking state...

Now that I've said something derogatory about Florida, do I have to mail money to the state or something?

Yes: you owe Florida $10,000, please remit payment to:

Florida
C/O Kalyco Jack
5318008 Subby's Mom St. Apt. 69
San Diego, CA 92169

The address is in a state other than Florida for security purposes. Totally not a scam.


The address of 5318008 is a nice touch.

/Classics never get old...
 
