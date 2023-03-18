 Skip to content
(Missoulian)   A house goes up on McDonald Creek, Eieio. Conservation district says it's got to go, Eieio   (missoulian.com) divider line
7 Comments     (+0 »)
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
With a septic tank here and a septic tank there
Here a tank, there a tank, everywhere a septic tank
A house went up on McDonald Creek, Eieio
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Out of stater, who thought MT is a republican paradise with no oversight, or yocal who couldn't be bothered?

Hmmm.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Apart from their original sin, that place looked like the wish.com version of itself, somewhere between chateau and run-down motel.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pet peeve here: "Old MacDonald had a farm" is 7 syllables.  "A house goes up on McDonald Creek" is 9.  If you try and sing the latter to the tune of the former, it just doesn't work.  Ditto with trying to fit "Conservation district says it's got to go" (11 syllables) into "And on that farm he had a ___" (8 syllables).
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

433: Apart from their original sin, that place looked like the wish.com version of itself, somewhere between chateau and run-down motel.


I wouldn't think a local architect would be foolish enough to site a house so close to the river, and then foolish enough to not apply for the land use permit. Montana has some reasonable stream and river setbacks due to a few egregious houses built in the 80's.

I am thinking a cheesy purchased plan from one of the online catalogs, an unlicensed G.C., and a trash landowner.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: Pet peeve here: "Old MacDonald had a farm" is 7 syllables.  "A house goes up on McDonald Creek" is 9.  If you try and sing the latter to the tune of the former, it just doesn't work.  Ditto with trying to fit "Conservation district says it's got to go" (11 syllables) into "And on that farm he had a ___" (8 syllables).


MacDonald creek has a new house.   Law says that house has to go

/meter repair complete
 
NINEv2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: 433: Apart from their original sin, that place looked like the wish.com version of itself, somewhere between chateau and run-down motel.

I wouldn't think a local architect would be foolish enough to site a house so close to the river, and then foolish enough to not apply for the land use permit. Montana has some reasonable stream and river setbacks due to a few egregious houses built in the 80's.

I am thinking a cheesy purchased plan from one of the online catalogs, an unlicensed G.C., and a trash landowner.


I'd go with yes. There was something similar near Red Lodge. A house south of town (right) along Rock Creek was listed for $2.1m, and then after the flooding in June the listing came down. Hm. Wonder why.
 
