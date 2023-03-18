 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Oregonians: "We don't have enough affordable housing." *Oregon speeds up home construction* "NO NOT LIKE THAT"   (oregonlive.com) divider line
    Affordable housing, City, Homelessness, Zoning, Landlord, Home, Apartment  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
We have an above average population of NIMBYs, I am convinced.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Oregonians hate two things: density and sprawl" some researcher I read about 15 years ago
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: We have an above average population of NIMBYs, I am convinced.


It's the same everywhere. My town has a severe housing shortage, but my neighborhood association is fighting tooth and nail to stop a zoning change that would allow higher density housing.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

revrendjim: aleister_greynight: We have an above average population of NIMBYs, I am convinced.

It's the same everywhere. My town has a severe housing shortage, but my neighborhood association is fighting tooth and nail to stop a zoning change that would allow higher density housing.


Well... Yeah. If you intentions landlords and made more multi-family units, you would attract the Wrong Element.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NIMBY. Everyone becomes conservative when it comes to property values.

No one is truly Jesus liberal.
 
DHT3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: [Fark user image 333x750]


This is so true that it's not even funny!
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Venn diagram of Oregonians complaining we need more housing and Oregonians complaining about new construction is basically O O.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: NIMBY. Everyone becomes conservative when it comes to property values.

No one is truly Jesus liberal.


Except for us renters, property values mean nothing.  So we're down with apartments as long as they have washing machines in each unit.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they said "We don't have enough affordable housing", they were rejoicing, not complaining.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things haven't changed much over the years.   In the late '60s and '70s they wanted everyone in California to just "move on through" to Seattle and stop only for gas.  Divide the PNW into two states:   Coast to Cascades of both states become one state and everything east of the mountains belongs to Idaho.
 
dustbunnyboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Colorado, where people are angry that other people bought land and paid taxes on that land, sometimes for decades, and now want to develop that land. They're pissed because they may lose their views, because of potential traffic, and because other people dare to build on their own land.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every farking time.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't ask me, and I'm a Oregon resident.

BUILD! FARKING BUILD HOMES!!!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Lsherm: NIMBY. Everyone becomes conservative when it comes to property values.

No one is truly Jesus liberal.

Except for us renters, property values mean nothing.  So we're down with apartments as long as they have washing machines in each unit.


*laughs in Landlord*

So you want affordable housing AND an extra one time cost of $500 in PVC piping per unit? Sounds like a 2200 rental unit to me. Enjoy your (1) basement washer for 20 tenants.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Lsherm: NIMBY. Everyone becomes conservative when it comes to property values.

No one is truly Jesus liberal.

Except for us renters, property values mean nothing.  So we're down with apartments as long as they have washing machines in each unit.


What the hell does this even mean?
 
Daer21
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lsherm: NM Volunteer: Lsherm: NIMBY. Everyone becomes conservative when it comes to property values.

No one is truly Jesus liberal.

Except for us renters, property values mean nothing.  So we're down with apartments as long as they have washing machines in each unit.

What the hell does this even mean?


Washing machines are petit bourgeoisie
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lsherm: NM Volunteer: Lsherm: NIMBY. Everyone becomes conservative when it comes to property values.

No one is truly Jesus liberal.

Except for us renters, property values mean nothing.  So we're down with apartments as long as they have washing machines in each unit.

What the hell does this even mean?


It means I don't give a shiat about property values, I just want a comfortable little rental apartment or studio apartment where I don't have to pay an entire paycheck and still not get a damned washing machine in the unit.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, what do you expect? Our population keeps increasing so people require housing.

We are having a lot of housing construction here in north Alabama as well. Old cotton fields, forests, farmland get paved over more than I care for. But, they are reusing previously developed land within the city for housing development.

/I'm just not sure if any of this new stuff is "affordable."
 
austerity101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: NM Volunteer: Lsherm: NIMBY. Everyone becomes conservative when it comes to property values.

No one is truly Jesus liberal.

Except for us renters, property values mean nothing.  So we're down with apartments as long as they have washing machines in each unit.

*laughs in Landlord*

So you want affordable housing AND an extra one time cost of $500 in PVC piping per unit? Sounds like a 2200 rental unit to me. Enjoy your (1) basement washer for 20 tenants.


This has very "I pay you minimum wage because I legally can't pay you less" energy to it.
 
austerity101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Daer21: Lsherm: NM Volunteer: Lsherm: NIMBY. Everyone becomes conservative when it comes to property values.

No one is truly Jesus liberal.

Except for us renters, property values mean nothing.  So we're down with apartments as long as they have washing machines in each unit.

What the hell does this even mean?

Washing machines are petit bourgeoisie


He's saying that renters don't really care about a house and a yard and that and we're totally cool with building denser housing. Property values aren't a concern to us because we don't own anything. Because we're not allowed to.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Well, what do you expect? Our population keeps increasing so people require housing.

We are having a lot of housing construction here in north Alabama as well. Old cotton fields, forests, farmland get paved over more than I care for. But, they are reusing previously developed land within the city for housing development.

/I'm just not sure if any of this new stuff is "affordable."


Are the units rented? Then they are affordable.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They are building a huge development in our town. Like a 10% increase in the size of the city.
I am all for it, with one caveat. The sewer system is already overburdened. This is because the old sewer lines are below the water table and are old clay tiles. In the winter water ingresses through the tile pipes and then has to be processed by the treatment facility.
If not for this issue, the new construction by itself would not overburdon the treatment plant. As it stands, it is a problem.
The city needs to dig up the old lines and replace them with new ones.  New development should be charged a fee that would apply to this cost.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

austerity101: Daer21: Lsherm: NM Volunteer: Lsherm: NIMBY. Everyone becomes conservative when it comes to property values.

No one is truly Jesus liberal.

Except for us renters, property values mean nothing.  So we're down with apartments as long as they have washing machines in each unit.

What the hell does this even mean?

Washing machines are petit bourgeoisie

He's saying that renters don't really care about a house and a yard and that and we're totally cool with building denser housing. Property values aren't a concern to us because we don't own anything. Because we're not allowed to.


They are allowed to own whatever they want and can afford to buy.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We don't want people living near us. That's why we live in huge houses with no setback.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: We have an above average population of NIMBYs, I am convinced.


I was going to post something about that, and I'm glad I get to respond to the boobies.
In Bend, we have a group that calls itself YIMBYs. Then again, some of us tend to be slightly too idealistic, progressive and positive thinking.

In general, you're right, though. Nobody around here wants to see the homeless all over the place, yet those same people don't want increased (spending on) housing, including "affordable" housing, or spend any kind of money to address the homeless issue. Something about "I worked hard for the downpayment on my tract home and I don't want anyone else to get a better deal than me, just like my student loan"

We live way outside of Bend and way outside of any actual town, but in the closest town to us, there is major construction going on. General housing, senior housing, low income housing, commercial buildings etc., and most folks around here consider it the "Californication" of Oregon, while they'd rather see us included in "Greater Idaho" aka, the 4th Reich.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: austerity101: Daer21: Lsherm: NM Volunteer: Lsherm: NIMBY. Everyone becomes conservative when it comes to property values.

No one is truly Jesus liberal.

Except for us renters, property values mean nothing.  So we're down with apartments as long as they have washing machines in each unit.

What the hell does this even mean?

Washing machines are petit bourgeoisie

He's saying that renters don't really care about a house and a yard and that and we're totally cool with building denser housing. Property values aren't a concern to us because we don't own anything. Because we're not allowed to.

They are allowed to own whatever they want and can afford to buy.


But then again, you think Navajo people "choose" to live in poverty, so maybe you should keep your garbage opinions to yourself.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

austerity101: Daer21: Lsherm: NM Volunteer: Lsherm: NIMBY. Everyone becomes conservative when it comes to property values.

No one is truly Jesus liberal.

Except for us renters, property values mean nothing.  So we're down with apartments as long as they have washing machines in each unit.

What the hell does this even mean?

Washing machines are petit bourgeoisie

He's saying that renters don't really care about a house and a yard and that and we're totally cool with building denser housing. Property values aren't a concern to us because we don't own anything. Because we're not allowed to.


Outside of some stupid shiat I've seen in TX, there literally is nothing in US law on federal or. State level preventing anyone from buying whatever property they want to buy. There are literally hundreds of federal and state agencies making it as easy as it could possibly be to buy your own place with as little as 3% down. If you can't pull off the down payment under these conditions you literally are not in a business of a owning anything. This is coming from a guy with no mortgage that does everything on what he owns other than cleaning and lawn mowing. Owning shiat is a responsibility and an expense.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: astelmaszek: austerity101: Daer21: Lsherm: NM Volunteer: Lsherm: NIMBY. Everyone becomes conservative when it comes to property values.

No one is truly Jesus liberal.

Except for us renters, property values mean nothing.  So we're down with apartments as long as they have washing machines in each unit.

What the hell does this even mean?

Washing machines are petit bourgeoisie

He's saying that renters don't really care about a house and a yard and that and we're totally cool with building denser housing. Property values aren't a concern to us because we don't own anything. Because we're not allowed to.

They are allowed to own whatever they want and can afford to buy.

But then again, you think Navajo people "choose" to live in poverty, so maybe you should keep your garbage opinions to yourself.


They do. They really effing do. Go off to school,  move off the shiat land the reservation is, join society, move on. Like millions of Mexicans have when they moved here to make a good living. Like I said, I hire two of them, husband and a wife team. Love them to death. They make my life easy. I help them with taxes and other issues. So does another friend of mine. Last year their combined income was just a bit north of 105k in Iowa. They are doing great and they are not citizens yet. So any Navajo from
NM is choosing simply not to do great.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: We have an above average population of NIMBYs, I am convinced.


As an Oregon resident, I'm getting really tired of all these NIMBYs in my back yard.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Daer21: Washing machines are petit bourgeoisie


I think you re being cruel.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: astelmaszek: austerity101: Daer21: Lsherm: NM Volunteer: Lsherm: NIMBY. Everyone becomes conservative when it comes to property values.

No one is truly Jesus liberal.

Except for us renters, property values mean nothing.  So we're down with apartments as long as they have washing machines in each unit.

What the hell does this even mean?

Washing machines are petit bourgeoisie

He's saying that renters don't really care about a house and a yard and that and we're totally cool with building denser housing. Property values aren't a concern to us because we don't own anything. Because we're not allowed to.

They are allowed to own whatever they want and can afford to buy.

But then again, you think Navajo people "choose" to live in poverty, so maybe you should keep your garbage opinions to yourself.


I have another Mexican neighbor. Just a street down from my fancy section. People biatch about his trucks and trailers parked in the street. I don't give an ef. Put 7 kids through private school with his roofing company. Angelo rocks. I helped him navigate immigration for 20 years. He is a citizen now. Started with shiat. I started with $50 bucks in my pocket in 1993. If the citizen Navajo cannot figure their shiat out that is literally their problem.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not just Oregonians. Bottom of the horseshoe fauxgressives do this all over, and then lie about what they're doing:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: astelmaszek: austerity101: Daer21: Lsherm: NM Volunteer: Lsherm: NIMBY. Everyone becomes conservative when it comes to property values.

No one is truly Jesus liberal.

Except for us renters, property values mean nothing.  So we're down with apartments as long as they have washing machines in each unit.

What the hell does this even mean?

Washing machines are petit bourgeoisie

He's saying that renters don't really care about a house and a yard and that and we're totally cool with building denser housing. Property values aren't a concern to us because we don't own anything. Because we're not allowed to.

They are allowed to own whatever they want and can afford to buy.

But then again, you think Navajo people "choose" to live in poverty, so maybe you should keep your garbage opinions to yourself.


Sorry if us immigrants can't help feel sorry for you shiat.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: astelmaszek: austerity101: Daer21: Lsherm: NM Volunteer: Lsherm: NIMBY. Everyone becomes conservative when it comes to property values.

No one is truly Jesus liberal.

Except for us renters, property values mean nothing.  So we're down with apartments as long as they have washing machines in each unit.

What the hell does this even mean?

Washing machines are petit bourgeoisie

He's saying that renters don't really care about a house and a yard and that and we're totally cool with building denser housing. Property values aren't a concern to us because we don't own anything. Because we're not allowed to.

They are allowed to own whatever they want and can afford to buy.

But then again, you think Navajo people "choose" to live in poverty, so maybe you should keep your garbage opinions to yourself.


Here is my house, I paid $220K for it in 2006 after working my ass off and saving for years. Took me another 17 years to finish iat. I replaced every bit of wire, plumbing, window and door in it myself. I hired out some other things, made some wonderful Mexican friends in the process. Ef American citizens who can't pull it off. I moved here in 1993 with $50 in my pocket at 14 and zero English. And even after listening to fark assholes such as yourself I still vote Democrat because I don't think kids should go hungry while trying to learn but please, don't try to make me feel sorry for reservation drunks eating gas station pizza while trying to score their next hit of meth. You can't.

pottco.orgView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: aleister_greynight: We have an above average population of NIMBYs, I am convinced.

I was going to post something about that, and I'm glad I get to respond to the boobies.
In Bend, we have a group that calls itself YIMBYs. Then again, some of us tend to be slightly too idealistic, progressive and positive thinking.

In general, you're right, though. Nobody around here wants to see the homeless all over the place, yet those same people don't want increased (spending on) housing, including "affordable" housing, or spend any kind of money to address the homeless issue. Something about "I worked hard for the downpayment on my tract home and I don't want anyone else to get a better deal than me, just like my student loan"

We live way outside of Bend and way outside of any actual town, but in the closest town to us, there is major construction going on. General housing, senior housing, low income housing, commercial buildings etc., and most folks around here consider it the "Californication" of Oregon, while they'd rather see us included in "Greater Idaho" aka, the 4th Reich.


I've seen the Bend YIMBYs on the Oregon subreddit a bit lately.

I'm all for this surge in housing. Use the goddamn land that in the UGBs that is supposedly for infill as actual infill instead of protecting it because "reasons". (Note this doesn't mean bulldoze actual protected land...)

I was really glad to see two new apartment complexes going in nearby where I used to work. There's bus access, it's walkable to a few big box stores (yeah, Walmart, but it's something), and you're on the freeway in 2 minutes. Plus it's next to a natural area that is protected and won't get developed.

Not so happy a 1 bed/1 bath was going for $1750, not that I'm selling my house anytime soon and would need to rent at these insane prices.

//Eugene resident.
//Lucked out and my mortgage is about half that rent price....
// three slashies for the humblebrag
 
scalpod
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
After years of paying for unused jail space on the gubmint dime, and watching so many newly built office spaces sitting unused?

Weird.
 
scalpod
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scalpod: After years of paying for unused jail space on the gubmint dime, and watching so many newly built office spaces sitting unused?

Weird.


I know, I know, it was eventually used. EVENTUALLY
 
